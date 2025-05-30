Company Name
Unit
Prev.Close
LTP (₹)
Change (%)
SilverMic Ahmedabad
30 May 2025
KGS
98,822
98,040
-0.02(0%)
KGS
98,852
98,032
-0.05(0%)
KGS
1,02,430
1,01,503
-0.06(0%)
Aluminium
30 May 2025
KGS
236.45
235.3
-0.06(0%)
Gold Guinea
30 May 2025
GRMS
77,595
77,339
-0.07(0%)
MCX losers indicate any commodity or trading instrument on the MCX exchange that has lost value during a trading day. Such losses are usually represented on a daily basis in terms of percentage drops, absolute decreases, and trading volumes. Understanding the losers' segment is essential for traders and investors since it relates to market sentiment, entry points, and bigger trends.
Let us consider that crude oil prices have declined substantially on MCX because of fears of global oversupply. This particular incident actually reflects some broader market effects beyond just an exchange.
It is essential to track price movements, volumes, and other technical indicators to identify MCX losers. Some steps and tools to help spot them effectively are as follows:
Recognising the MCX losers is vital for the following reasons:
The MCX share price may decline for several reasons, like the fall in trading volumes, change in regulatory policies, or even due to macroeconomic trends impacting commodity markets. There are also global factors like interest rate changes and currency fluctuations.
Whether MCX is a good buy depends on an investor's risk appetite and market outlook. While MCX operates in a niche market with significant potential, factors like regulatory changes and market competition should be considered before investing. Financial advisors must be consulted and also take a look at the company's fundamentals before investing.
MCX is debt-free, according to recent financial statements. This makes the firm's balance sheet stronger and financially stable, thereby making the investment relatively less risky. Its profitability would still remain vulnerable to trading volumes and market dynamics.
Predicting a specific price target for 2025 would require much speculation and depend upon various factors such as market growth and regulatory developments. Analysts' opinions vary, so it's essential to review updated reports from trusted financial sources.
