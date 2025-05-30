Last Updated on: 30 May 2025 | 03:38 pm
Commodity
Unit
Volume (Nos)
Value
LTP(₹)
1 KGS
47,254
4,59,27,61,000
97,613
Gold Petal
30 May 2025
1 GRMS
28,269
27,23,40,000
9,650
Gold M
30 May 2025
100 GRMS
17,247
16,45,88,28,000
95,660
1 KGS
14,313
1,40,85,76,000
98,800
NATGASMINI
30 May 2025
250 mmBtu
13,545
1,02,56,89,000
303.9
Natural Gas
30 May 2025
1250 mmBtu
13,416
5,07,95,81,000
303.8
Silver M
30 May 2025
5 KGS
11,490
5,58,41,04,000
97,606
Crude Oil Mini
30 May 2025
10 BBL
11,468
59,96,69,000
5,263
Crude oil
30 May 2025
100 BBL
8,970
4,68,67,89,000
5,263
Top traded volume represents the volume of contracts or shares traded for a given commodity, stock, or security over a specified time, often in a trading session. It points to the most actively traded assets and, therefore, becomes an important analytical tool in identifying market trends, liquidity, and investor interest.
Keeping an eye on the top traded volume is crucial for the following reasons:
The most traded commodities in the world in terms of volumes are crude oil, natural gas, and gold. Crude oil is often the top choice due to its notable status in energy markets all over the world.
Gold, crude oil, and silver are the most traded commodities as their liquidity is high. They also show consistent upward or downward price movements.
Moving Averages and Bollinger Bands are highly popular indicators to apply with volume analysis for better precision in MCX trading.
Globally, the top three commodities are crude oil, gold, and natural gas. They have the highest demand and trading activity.
The best time to trade in MCX is during peak market hours, that is, 10:00 AM to 11:30 PM IST because those times usually observe higher volumes with better price movements.
