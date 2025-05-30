iifl-logo
Top Traded Volume - MCX

MOST ACTIVE CONTRACTS

Last Updated on: 30 May 2025 | 03:38 pm

Commodity
Unit
Volume (Nos)
Value
LTP(₹)

SilverMic Ahmedabad

30 May 2025

1 KGS

47,254

4,59,27,61,000

97,613

Gold Petal

30 May 2025

1 GRMS

28,269

27,23,40,000

9,650

Gold M

30 May 2025

100 GRMS

17,247

16,45,88,28,000

95,660

SilverMic Ahmedabad

30 May 2025

1 KGS

14,313

1,40,85,76,000

98,800

NATGASMINI

30 May 2025

250 mmBtu

13,545

1,02,56,89,000

303.9

Natural Gas

30 May 2025

1250 mmBtu

13,416

5,07,95,81,000

303.8

Silver M

30 May 2025

5 KGS

11,490

5,58,41,04,000

97,606

Crude Oil Mini

30 May 2025

10 BBL

11,468

59,96,69,000

5,263

Crude oil

30 May 2025

100 BBL

8,970

4,68,67,89,000

5,263

Meaning of Top Traded Volume

Top traded volume represents the volume of contracts or shares traded for a given commodity, stock, or security over a specified time, often in a trading session. It points to the most actively traded assets and, therefore, becomes an important analytical tool in identifying market trends, liquidity, and investor interest.

Benefits of Analysing the Top Traded Volume

Keeping an eye on the top traded volume is crucial for the following reasons:

  • Identifying Market Trends: High trading volumes often indicate strong investor interest, which can signal emerging market trends or shifts in sentiment.
  • Liquidity Assessment: Assets with high traded volumes tend to have better liquidity, ensuring smooth transactions with little impact on price.
  • Spotting Potential Breakouts: Sudden spikes in traded volume can signal price breakouts or reversals, helping traders make timely decisions.
  • Risk Management: Knowing the volume trends will help traders avoid markets without much liquidity and, therefore, reduce exposure to high volatile price swings.
  • Confirmation of Price Movements: A price movement confirmed with significant volume is always considered more credible than one with less volume.

FAQs

What is the most traded commodity by volume?

The most traded commodities in the world in terms of volumes are crude oil, natural gas, and gold. Crude oil is often the top choice due to its notable status in energy markets all over the world.

Which commodity is highly traded in MCX?

Gold, crude oil, and silver are the most traded commodities as their liquidity is high. They also show consistent upward or downward price movements.

Which indicator is best for MCX trading?

Moving Averages and Bollinger Bands are highly popular indicators to apply with volume analysis for better precision in MCX trading.

What are the top 3 commodities?

Globally, the top three commodities are crude oil, gold, and natural gas. They have the highest demand and trading activity.

What is the best time to trade in MCX?

The best time to trade in MCX is during peak market hours, that is, 10:00 AM to 11:30 PM IST because those times usually observe higher volumes with better price movements.

Which commodity is best for day trading?

Crude oil is highly preferred for day trading due to its price volatility and high trading volume, ensuring good intraday profit opportunities.

Share Price

Top News

As global bond yields spike; why is it hitting Indian equities?

Global long-term bond yields are rising, but why is it impacting Indian equities so sharply?

30 May 2025|11:35 AM

Fed minutes flag higher inflation and recession risks

Like in April, the May Fed minutes also underlined that impact of reciprocal tariffs could be bigger than anticipated

29 May 2025|10:24 AM

March 2025 IIP tapers to 2.7%; even as manufacturing IIP picks up

IIP edged lower in April 2025, as mining and electricity struggled; but March IIP saw a big upgrade

29 May 2025|09:17 AM

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.