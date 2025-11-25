Market Ends the Week on a Firm Note

FIIs sold equities worth INR 188.33 crore. The India VIX rose to 13.93, moving above the recent high of 12.56 and indicating an increase in volatility. Indian indices ended the week on a positive note, supported by gains in Auto, IT and Banking, while FMCG underperformed. However, midcaps dipped and smallcaps came under sharper pressure amid selective buying. Globally, markets remained volatile as bubble concerns over AI valuations continued. Crypto assets witnessed a sharp fall while Gold decoupled and offered stability.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – Closes Positive While Volatility Increases

Weekly Performance: 0.79%

date open high low close 21 Nov, 2025 85347.4 85609.4 85187.8 85231.9 20 Nov, 2025 85470.9 85801.7 85201.2 85632.7 19 Nov, 2025 84643.8 85236.8 84526.0 85186.5 18 Nov, 2025 85042.4 85042.4 84558.4 84673.0 17 Nov, 2025 84700.5 84988.1 84581.1 84951.0 14 Nov, 2025 84060.1 84697.9 84029.3 84562.8

Source: BSE

The BSE Sensex ended the week with gains despite global volatility and a rising VIX. Sector rotation was evident as stocks in select sectors like IT and Auto witnessed gains. A depreciating INR, weakness in FII flows and rich valuations in certain pockets continue to be headwinds. The index hit a high of 85801.7 and a low of 84029.3 during the week. It closed at 85231.9 on 21 Nov, recording a weekly gain of 669.1 pts.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – A Positive Week On Broad Based Gains

Weekly Performance: 0.61%

date open high low close 21 Nov, 2025 26109.5 26179.2 26052.2 26068.2 20 Nov, 2025 26132.1 26246.7 26063.2 26192.2 19 Nov, 2025 25918.1 26074.7 25856.2 26052.7 18 Nov, 2025 26021.8 26029.8 25876.5 25910.0 17 Nov, 2025 25948.2 26024.2 25906.3 26013.5 14 Nov, 2025 25767.9 25940.2 25740.8 25910.0

Source: NSE

The NIFTY 50 ended the week with gains of 0.61% and extended its gains from the previous week. The optimism was led by IT, Financials and Auto stocks as the index approached its previous peak levels. Healthy corporate earnings and a revival in tech sentiment towards the end of the week were among the key drivers. The index hit a high of 26246.6 and a low of 25740.8 during the week. It closed at 26068.2 on 21 Nov, recording a weekly gain of 158.1 pts.

NIFTY MIDCAP 100 INDEX – Extended Underperformance

Weekly Performance: -0.76%

date open high low close 21 Nov, 2025 60911.3 60918.1 60222.2 60276.3 20 Nov, 2025 61172.7 61205.0 60893.4 60963.6 19 Nov, 2025 60834.6 61044.2 60645.4 60949.1 18 Nov, 2025 61217.9 61220.2 60767.3 60822.0 17 Nov, 2025 60970.1 61211.1 60865.8 61180.5 14 Nov, 2025 60708.8 60973.3 60489.1 60739.2

Source: NSE

The Nifty Midcap 100 fell 0.76% last week and continued to underperform the large caps. The index hit a high of 61220.2 and a low of 60222.2 during the week. It closed at 60276.3 on 21 Nov, recording a weekly loss of -462.9 pts.

NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 INDEX – Small Caps Slip in a Cautious Week

Weekly Performance: -2.22%

date open high low close 21 Nov, 2025 18043.9 18045.5 17835.2 17847.5 20 Nov, 2025 18146.5 18176.5 18059.3 18067.2 19 Nov, 2025 18159.2 18163.3 18052.2 18076.0 18 Nov, 2025 18381.5 18381.5 18133.0 18154.8 17 Nov, 2025 18309.0 18382.5 18304.4 18347.6 14 Nov, 2025 18154.3 18286.8 18148.0 18252.5

Source: NSE

The NIFTY Smallcap 100 slipped sharply (by 2.22%) last week. This takes the underperformance of small caps vs large caps to the third consecutive week. Selective buying and valuation concerns kept smallcaps under pressure. The index hit a high of 18382.6 and a low of 17835.2 during the week. It closed at 17847.5 on 21 Nov, recording a weekly loss of -405.0 pts.

NIFTY BANK INDEX – Continues Its Strong Performance

Weekly Performance: 0.6%

date open high low close 21 Nov, 2025 59116.7 59232.1 58823.6 58867.7 20 Nov, 2025 59308.2 59440.1 59125.2 59347.7 19 Nov, 2025 58908.1 59264.2 58688.6 59216.1 18 Nov, 2025 58990.5 59103.6 58798.9 58899.2 17 Nov, 2025 58696.3 59001.6 58605.3 58962.7 14 Nov, 2025 58050.0 58590.1 58050.0 58517.6

Source: NSE

The NIFTY Bank Index inched up about 0.60% last week and stayed close to its record high. The index hit a high of 59440.1 and a low of 58050.0 during the week. It closed at 58867.7 on 21 Nov, recording a weekly gain of 350.1 pts.

NIFTY IT INDEX – The Rebound Continues

Weekly Performance: 1.61%

date open high low close 21 Nov, 2025 36930.2 37096.2 36761.6 36885.4 20 Nov, 2025 37228.1 37278.8 36964.4 37043.3 19 Nov, 2025 36062.2 37116.5 36024.4 37044.6 18 Nov, 2025 36294.7 36312.9 35914.4 35975.2 17 Nov, 2025 36285.2 36406.4 36138.2 36375.2 14 Nov, 2025 36392.1 36503.0 35957.3 36301.2

Source: NSE

The NIFTY IT continued its rebound as it closed 1.6% up after a strong 3.4% rally in the prior week. The gains happened despite a volatile week for tech stocks as concerns over bubble valuations in AI continue. The index hit a high of 37278.8 and a low of 35914.4 during the week. It closed at 36885.4 on 21 Nov, recording a weekly gain of 584.1 pts.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – Oil Stocks Ease on Softer Crude Prices

Weekly Performance: -0.38%

date open high low close 21 Nov, 2025 12167.1 12228.9 12123.4 12144.0 20 Nov, 2025 12186.4 12244.1 12155.2 12208.2 19 Nov, 2025 12179.0 12196.5 12123.9 12141.6 18 Nov, 2025 12255.0 12255.6 12155.7 12184.7 17 Nov, 2025 12206.2 12296.5 12196.8 12235.9 14 Nov, 2025 12155.8 12264.0 12142.3 12190.1

Source: NSE

The NIFTY Oil & Gas Index dipped 0.38% last week on optimism around Russia Ukraine peace talks and resumption of supplies from Russia’s Novorossiysk port. The index hit a high of 12296.5 and a low of 12123.4 during the week.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – Valuations Concerns Keep Performance In Check

Weekly Performance: -0.1%

date open high low close 21 Nov, 2025 55394.9 55605.1 55240.6 55504.7 20 Nov, 2025 55460.6 55863.2 55362.4 55426.7 19 Nov, 2025 55349.0 55469.1 55260.6 55380.8 18 Nov, 2025 55652.4 55739.6 55185.1 55363.4 17 Nov, 2025 55769.8 55897.6 55534.4 55677.1 14 Nov, 2025 55153.6 55621.2 54914.6 55560.8

Source: NSE

The NIFTY FMCG Index slipped 0.1% last week and underperformed the broader indices significantly. Despite stable demand, valuation concerns are keeping stock prices in check. The index hit a high of 55897.6 and a low of 54914.6 during the week. It closed at 55504.7 on 21 Nov, recording a weekly loss of -56.1 pts.