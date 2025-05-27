Commodity
-
Exchange
-
Change
-
Category
-
Current Rate
-
Change (%)
-
Commodity
-
Exchange
-
Change
-
Category
-
Current Rate
-
Change (%)
-
Commodity
-
Exchange
-
Change
-
Category
-
Current Rate
-
Change (%)
-
Commodity
-
Exchange
-
Change
-
Category
-
Current Rate
-
Change (%)
-
Sensex top gainers are Eternal, SBI, HDFC Bank, Larsen.Read More
Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 03:38 PM
Top Gainers
Commodity
Unit
Prev.Close
LTP (₹)
Change %
NATGASMINI
25 Jun 2025
mmBtu
299.30
301.10
1.53
NATGASMINI
26 Aug 2025
mmBtu
304.80
306.60
1.47
Natural Gas
26 Aug 2025
mmBtu
305.00
307.00
1.47
Natural Gas
25 Jun 2025
mmBtu
299.40
301.10
1.46
Natural Gas
28 Jul 2025
mmBtu
306.90
308.30
1.33
Top Losers
Commodity
Unit
Prev.Close
LTP (₹)
Change %
SilverMic Ahmedabad
29 Aug 2025
KGS
98,822.00
98,040.00
-0.02
Silver M
29 Aug 2025
KGS
98,852.00
98,032.00
-0.05
Silver M
27 Feb 2026
KGS
1,02,430.00
1,01,503.00
-0.06
Aluminium
30 Jun 2025
KGS
236.45
235.30
-0.06
Gold Guinea
29 Aug 2025
GRMS
77,595.00
77,339.00
-0.07
Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 03:38 PM
Commodity
Unit
Volume (Nos)
Value
LTP(₹)
SilverMic Ahmedabad
30 Jun 2025
1 KGS
47,254
4,59,27,61,000
97,613
Gold Petal
30 Jun 2025
1 GRMS
28,269
27,23,40,000
9,650
Gold M
4 Jul 2025
100 GRMS
17,247
16,45,88,28,000
95,660
SilverMic Ahmedabad
29 Aug 2025
1 KGS
14,313
1,40,85,76,000
98,800
NATGASMINI
25 Jun 2025
250 mmBtu
13,545
1,02,56,89,000
303.9
Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 12:00 AM
Category
Advances
Declines
No Change
Adv/Dec Ratio
Bullion
4
24
0
0.16
Energy
12
1
0
12
Fibre
0
1
0
0
Index
0
1
0
0
Metals
5
15
1
0.33
Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 03:38 PM
Commodity
Unit
Prev Close
LTP(₹)
Change %
Volume (Nos)
Value
Gold
5 Aug 2025
GRMS
96,459
95,799
-0.39
4,429
42,44,03,07,000
Gold M
4 Jul 2025
GRMS
95,978
95,990
-0.33
17,247
16,45,88,28,000
Silver
4 Jul 2025
KGS
97,826
97,252
-0.1
5,446
15,89,15,07,000
Gold
5 Jun 2025
GRMS
95,389
94,951
-0.24
1,053
9,99,37,81,000
Silver M
30 Jun 2025
KGS
97,715
97,067
-0.11
11,490
5,58,41,04,000
Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 02:22 PM
Name
Unit
Prev Close
LTP(₹)
Change %
Alumini
30 May 2025
KGS
237.35
236.05
-0.54
Alumini
30 Jun 2025
KGS
236.85
236.85
0.00
Alumini
31 Jul 2025
KGS
238.35
237.75
-0.25
Alumini
29 Aug 2025
KGS
242.05
240.35
-0.70
Aluminium
30 May 2025
KGS
236.00
235.35
-0.27
Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 03:10 PM
MCX
NCDEX
Highs
Lows
Commodity
Unit
Prev.Close
LTP (₹)
Change %
Copper
30 May 2025
2500 KGS
858.3
859.80
0.17
Copper
30 Jun 2025
2500 KGS
862.25
863.80
0.17
Copper
31 Jul 2025
2500 KGS
866.2
866.40
0.02
Copper
29 Aug 2025
2500 KGS
868.7
868.90
0.02
Commodity trading is purchasing or selling raw materials or primary products, such as metals and agricultural products. In contrast to financial markets with securities such as stocks and bonds, commodity trading specialises in real commodities. The two major types of commodities include:
A combination of supply and demand, geopolitics, weather, and economic data controls these markets.
Trading in commodities can be done directly by buying and selling commodities, which generally takes place in spot markets, where commodity-based buying and selling happens with immediate delivery, or by means of futures markets, where buyers and sellers commit to trading a commodity at an agreed-upon price for delivery at a future date. The latter is more popular due to its potential for risk management and speculative gains.
Here are the steps to begin your commodity trading journey:
Follow these steps to begin commodity trading in India:
Yes, you can easily perform commodity trading on the user-friendly IIFL Capital Services Limited platform.
Activating the commodity trading segment usually takes between a few hours and a couple of days, depending on the verification process from the broker's side.
Most brokers offer commodity trading segments free of charge. You would only incur some normal transaction fees, brokerage, and taxes during trading.
The minimum margin to trade in varies with the commodity and the broker. One might require a higher margin for trading gold futures than agricultural commodities.
Mini contracts are usually found for commodities like gold, silver, and crude oil. A mini contract enables a trader to enter or exit a transaction at a much lower capital commitment.
Incomes earned by commodity trading are considered speculative earnings and are taxed according to the applicable income tax slab applicable to the trader. There may be short-term capital gains tax upon certain positions that have been open for less than one year.
If one is looking at diversifying their portfolio and hedging against inflation, commodity trading can be a good investment, provided one does a thorough market analysis and manages their risks.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.