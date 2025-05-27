iifl-logo
Commodity Overview

Gold

Silver

Copper

Crudeoil

Commodity News

Latest Blogs

Sensex and Nifty in Red on May 30, 2025

30 May 2025|02:26 PM

Sensex top gainers are Eternal, SBI, HDFC Bank, Larsen.

Indian indices may start muted on May 30, 2025
30 May 2025|09:03 AM

30 May 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 30th May 2025

30 May 2025|06:09 AM

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on May 29, 2025
29 May 2025|02:07 PM

29 May 2025|02:07 PM

Top Stocks for Today - 29th May 2025

29 May 2025|06:56 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Red on May 28, 2025

28 May 2025|02:14 PM

Top Stocks for today - 28th May 2025

28 May 2025|06:58 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Red on May 27, 2025

27 May 2025|01:57 PM

Indian indices may open flat on May 27, 2025
27 May 2025|08:56 AM

27 May 2025|08:56 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 27th May 2025

27 May 2025|06:36 AM

GAINERS / LOSERS

Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 03:38 PM

MCX

NCDEX

Top Gainers

Top Losers

Top Gainers

Commodity
Unit
Prev.Close
LTP (₹)
Change %

NATGASMINI

25 Jun 2025

mmBtu

299.30

301.10

1.53

NATGASMINI

26 Aug 2025

mmBtu

304.80

306.60

1.47

Natural Gas

26 Aug 2025

mmBtu

305.00

307.00

1.47

Natural Gas

25 Jun 2025

mmBtu

299.40

301.10

1.46

Natural Gas

28 Jul 2025

mmBtu

306.90

308.30

1.33

Top Losers

Commodity
Unit
Prev.Close
LTP (₹)
Change %

SilverMic Ahmedabad

29 Aug 2025

KGS

98,822.00

98,040.00

-0.02

Silver M

29 Aug 2025

KGS

98,852.00

98,032.00

-0.05

Silver M

27 Feb 2026

KGS

1,02,430.00

1,01,503.00

-0.06

Aluminium

30 Jun 2025

KGS

236.45

235.30

-0.06

Gold Guinea

29 Aug 2025

GRMS

77,595.00

77,339.00

-0.07

MOST ACTIVE CONTRACTS

Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 03:38 PM

MCX

NCDEX

Commodity
Unit
Volume (Nos)
Value
LTP(₹)

SilverMic Ahmedabad

30 Jun 2025

1 KGS

47,254

4,59,27,61,000

97,613

Gold Petal

30 Jun 2025

1 GRMS

28,269

27,23,40,000

9,650

Gold M

4 Jul 2025

100 GRMS

17,247

16,45,88,28,000

95,660

SilverMic Ahmedabad

29 Aug 2025

1 KGS

14,313

1,40,85,76,000

98,800

NATGASMINI

25 Jun 2025

250 mmBtu

13,545

1,02,56,89,000

303.9

ADVANCES / DECLINES

Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 12:00 AM

MCX

NCDEX

Category
Advances
Declines
No Change
Adv/Dec Ratio

Bullion

4

24

0

0.16

Energy

12

1

0

12

Fibre

0

1

0

0

Index

0

1

0

0

Metals

5

15

1

0.33

TOP TRADED VALUE

Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 03:38 PM

MCX

NCDEX

Commodity
Unit
Prev Close
LTP(₹)
Change %
Volume (Nos)
Value

Gold

5 Aug 2025

GRMS

96,459

95,799

-0.39

4,429

42,44,03,07,000

Gold M

4 Jul 2025

GRMS

95,978

95,990

-0.33

17,247

16,45,88,28,000

Silver

4 Jul 2025

KGS

97,826

97,252

-0.1

5,446

15,89,15,07,000

Gold

5 Jun 2025

GRMS

95,389

94,951

-0.24

1,053

9,99,37,81,000

Silver M

30 Jun 2025

KGS

97,715

97,067

-0.11

11,490

5,58,41,04,000

CLOSING PRICES

Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 02:22 PM

MCX

NCDEX

Name
Unit
Prev Close
LTP(₹)
Change %

Alumini

30 May 2025

KGS

237.35

236.05

-0.54

Alumini

30 Jun 2025

KGS

236.85

236.85

0.00

Alumini

31 Jul 2025

KGS

238.35

237.75

-0.25

Alumini

29 Aug 2025

KGS

242.05

240.35

-0.70

Aluminium

30 May 2025

KGS

236.00

235.35

-0.27

HIGHS & LOWS

Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 03:10 PM

MCX

NCDEX

Highs

Lows

Commodity
Unit
Prev.Close
LTP (₹)
Change %

Copper

30 May 2025

2500 KGS

858.3

859.80

0.17

Copper

30 Jun 2025

2500 KGS

862.25

863.80

0.17

Copper

31 Jul 2025

2500 KGS

866.2

866.40

0.02

Copper

29 Aug 2025

2500 KGS

868.7

868.90

0.02

What is Commodity Trading?

Commodity trading is purchasing or selling raw materials or primary products, such as metals and agricultural products. In contrast to financial markets with securities such as stocks and bonds, commodity trading specialises in real commodities. The two major types of commodities include:

  • Hard commodities: gold, oil, and natural gas
  • Soft commodities: wheat, coffee, and sugar

A combination of supply and demand, geopolitics, weather, and economic data controls these markets.

Trading in commodities can be done directly by buying and selling commodities, which generally takes place in spot markets, where commodity-based buying and selling happens with immediate delivery, or by means of futures markets, where buyers and sellers commit to trading a commodity at an agreed-upon price for delivery at a future date. The latter is more popular due to its potential for risk management and speculative gains.

How to Trade in the Commodity Market

Here are the steps to begin your commodity trading journey:

  • Select Your Market: Decide to trade either in the spot market or through futures contracts.
  • Selecting the Best Trading Site: After appropriate research, choose a reputable broker or trading site that is registered with bodies like the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). IIFL Capital Services Limited is a reliable choice.
  • Understanding the Specifications of the Contract: With every commodity contract comes a set of terms. These include size, date of expiry, and quality specifications. Understand these to avoid surprise instances.
  • Analysis and Strategy: Perform technical and fundamental analysis before devising a strategy.
  • Risk Management: Utilise stop-loss orders and limit orders to minimise the possibility of potential losses and maximise potential gains.

The Process of Commodity Trading in India

Follow these steps to begin commodity trading in India:

  • Open a Trading Account: Find a registered broker offering commodity trading services to set up your trading and Demat account with them.
  • Complete KYC Formalities: Submit required KYC documents, such as your PAN card and bank account details.
  • Activate the Commodity Segment: You should activate the commodity trading segment once you have completed the KYC verification. This may take a few hours to a couple of days.
  • Deposit Margin Money: You will be required to deposit the margin amount in your trading account to start trading. The margin varies from commodity to commodity and broker to broker.
  • Choose Your Commodities and Execute Trades: Once you have analysed your commodities, you can now go ahead and trade. Place an order on your broker's trading platform, monitor the trends in the market, and change your strategy according to the market movement.

Benefits & Risks Associated with Commodity Trading

Benefits:

  • Diversification: Enables investors to diversify beyond stocks and bonds, allowing them to place money in more promising assets.
  • Hedge Against Inflation: Commodities have historically performed well during inflation, providing a hedge against rising consumer prices.
  • High Liquidity: Major commodities like gold, oil, and agricultural products are highly liquid, making them easy to buy and sell.
  • Profit Potential: Price volatilities in commodities offer a significant profit margin in the short term.

Risks:

  • Highly Volatile Prices: Prices are sensitive to factors like geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions.
  • Leverage Risks: Trading on margin can multiply returns but also lead to significant losses.
  • Market Knowledge Needed: Commodity trading requires a deep understanding of market trends and influencing factors.
  • Regulatory Risks: Government policy changes or adverse international trade policies can significantly impact commodity prices.

FAQs

Can I trade commodities on the IIFL Capital Services Limited platform?

Yes, you can easily perform commodity trading on the user-friendly IIFL Capital Services Limited platform.

How much time does it take to activate the commodity segment?

Activating the commodity trading segment usually takes between a few hours and a couple of days, depending on the verification process from the broker's side.

Are there any charges for activating the commodity segment?

Most brokers offer commodity trading segments free of charge. You would only incur some normal transaction fees, brokerage, and taxes during trading.

What is the minimum margin amount required to trade in commodities?

The minimum margin to trade in varies with the commodity and the broker. One might require a higher margin for trading gold futures than agricultural commodities.

Which commodities have a mini contract available?

Mini contracts are usually found for commodities like gold, silver, and crude oil. A mini contract enables a trader to enter or exit a transaction at a much lower capital commitment.

How is my income from commodity trading taxed?

Incomes earned by commodity trading are considered speculative earnings and are taxed according to the applicable income tax slab applicable to the trader. There may be short-term capital gains tax upon certain positions that have been open for less than one year.

Is commodity trading a good investment?

If one is looking at diversifying their portfolio and hedging against inflation, commodity trading can be a good investment, provided one does a thorough market analysis and manages their risks.

Is it safe to invest in commodities?

While commodities come with an attractive profit opportunity, they come with inherent risks such as high volatility and leverage. It is more advisable to begin the process with a well-researched approach and consider getting expert guidance when needed.

