10 July, 2025 | 06:38 PM
SymbolLEADMINI
Last Traded Price183.2
Last Traded Date10-Jul-2025
UnitKGS
Open183.2
Previous Close183.95
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)-0.41
High183.2
Low-
Value (Rs)1,83,000
Volume (Nos)1
CategoryMetals
Open Interest0
Price Diff(Change)-0.75
Expiry Date30-Sept-2025

Petronet LNG Inks ₹1,200 Crore Regasification Deal with Deepak Fertilisers Subsidiary

11 Jul 2025|04:02 PM

The agreement is scheduled to begin between May and July 2026, with services extending until the end of December 2031.

TOP Gainers

Last Updated on: 11 July, 2025 | 11:02 PM

Commodity
Change (%)

Silver

11 Jul 2025

+2.68(0%)

Silver

11 Jul 2025

+2.29(0%)

Silver M

11 Jul 2025

+2.23(0%)

TOP Losers

Last Updated on: 11 July, 2025 | 11:02 PM

Commodity
Change (%)

Menthaoil

11 Jul 2025

-0.03(0%)

Alumini

11 Jul 2025

-0.05(0%)

Crude Oil Mini

11 Jul 2025

-0.07(0%)

