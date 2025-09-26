iifl-logo

News

MMC-1-380x214.jpg.webp

Sensex and Nifty in Red on September 26, 2025

Maruti Suzuki hits 52-week high in Sensex. Sun Pharma and TCS hits 52-week low in Sensex.

26 Sep 2025|02:07 PM

Shipping-Shipyard-Sector-2-380x214.jpg.webp

Union Cabinet Approves ₹69,725 Crore Package to Revive India’s Shipbuilding Sector

As part of the plan, the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme (SBFAS) has been extended till March 31, 2036, with a ₹24,736 crore allocation

26 Sep 2025|10:16 AM

Top-Stocks-380x214.jpg.webp

Top Stocks for Today - 26th September 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, TVS Motors, Zydus Lifesciences, etc.

26 Sep 2025|06:53 AM

Top-Stocks1-380x214.jpg.webp

Top Stocks for Today - 25th September 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Polycab India, Tata Steel, Dalmia Bharat, etc.

25 Sep 2025|06:57 AM

Top-Stocks-2-380x214.jpg.webp

Top Stocks for Today - 24th September 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Swiggy, HCLTech, Bajaj Electricals, etc.

24 Sep 2025|06:30 AM

