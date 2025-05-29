iifl-logo
Last Traded Price

236.00

Last Traded Date

30-May-2025

Unit

KGS

Price Diff(Change)

0.09

Open

236.50

Previous Close

236.65

Exchange

MCX

Chg (%)

0.04

Category

Metals

High

237.20

Low

236.00

Value (Rs)

28,05,32,000.00

Volume (Nos)

1,186.00

Open Interest

1,544.00

Expiry Date

30-Jun-2025

GAINERS / LOSERS

Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 03:38 PM

Top Gainers

Top Losers

Top Gainers

Commodity
Unit
Prev.Close
LTP (₹)
Change %

NATGASMINI

25 Jun 2025

mmBtu

299.30

301.10

1.53

NATGASMINI

26 Aug 2025

mmBtu

304.80

306.60

1.47

Natural Gas

26 Aug 2025

mmBtu

305.00

307.00

1.47

Natural Gas

25 Jun 2025

mmBtu

299.40

301.10

1.46

Natural Gas

28 Jul 2025

mmBtu

306.90

308.30

1.33

Top Losers

Commodity
Unit
Prev.Close
LTP (₹)
Change %

SilverMic Ahmedabad

29 Aug 2025

KGS

98,822.00

98,040.00

-0.02

Silver M

29 Aug 2025

KGS

98,852.00

98,032.00

-0.05

Silver M

27 Feb 2026

KGS

1,02,430.00

1,01,503.00

-0.06

Aluminium

30 Jun 2025

KGS

236.45

235.30

-0.06

Gold Guinea

29 Aug 2025

GRMS

77,595.00

77,339.00

-0.07

MOST ACTIVE CONTRACTS

Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 03:38 PM

Commodity
Unit
Volume (Nos)
Value
LTP(₹)

SilverMic Ahmedabad

30 Jun 2025

1 KGS

47,254

4,59,27,61,000

97,613

Gold Petal

30 Jun 2025

1 GRMS

28,269

27,23,40,000

9,650

Gold M

4 Jul 2025

100 GRMS

17,247

16,45,88,28,000

95,660

SilverMic Ahmedabad

29 Aug 2025

1 KGS

14,313

1,40,85,76,000

98,800

NATGASMINI

25 Jun 2025

250 mmBtu

13,545

1,02,56,89,000

303.9

ADVANCES / DECLINES

Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Category
Advances
Declines
No Change
Adv/Dec Ratio

Bullion

4

24

0

0.16

Energy

12

1

0

12

Fibre

0

1

0

0

Index

0

1

0

0

Metals

5

15

1

0.33

TOP TRADED VALUE

Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 03:38 PM

Commodity
Unit
Prev Close
LTP(₹)
Change %
Volume (Nos)
Value

Gold

5 Aug 2025

GRMS

96,459

95,799

-0.39

4,429

42,44,03,07,000

Gold M

4 Jul 2025

GRMS

95,978

95,990

-0.33

17,247

16,45,88,28,000

Silver

4 Jul 2025

KGS

97,826

97,252

-0.1

5,446

15,89,15,07,000

Gold

5 Jun 2025

GRMS

95,389

94,951

-0.24

1,053

9,99,37,81,000

Silver M

30 Jun 2025

KGS

97,715

97,067

-0.11

11,490

5,58,41,04,000

CLOSING PRICES

Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 02:22 PM

Name
Unit
Prev Close
LTP(₹)
Change %

Alumini

30 May 2025

KGS

237.35

236.05

-0.54

Alumini

30 Jun 2025

KGS

236.85

236.85

0.00

Alumini

31 Jul 2025

KGS

238.35

237.75

-0.25

Alumini

29 Aug 2025

KGS

242.05

240.35

-0.70

Aluminium

30 May 2025

KGS

236.00

235.35

-0.27

HIGHS & LOWS

Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Highs

Lows

Commodity
Unit
Prev.Close
LTP (₹)
Change %

Copper

30 May 2025

2500 KGS

858.3

859.80

0.17

Copper

30 Jun 2025

2500 KGS

862.25

863.80

0.17

Copper

31 Jul 2025

2500 KGS

866.2

866.40

0.02

Copper

29 Aug 2025

2500 KGS

868.7

868.90

0.02

CURRENCY QUOTES

Symbol
Current Value
Prev.Value
Change
Change %

ARS

0.07375

0.0743

0

-0.8

ATS

7.01945

7.0396

-0.02

-0.28

AUD

54.941

55.0722

-0.13

-0.23

BEF

2.3944

2.4013

0

-0.28

CAD

61.7801

61.9569

-0.17

-0.28

NCDEX

Commodity
Place
Current Value
Change
Change(%)

Aluminium_New

ALUMINIUM

Bhiwandi

121.80

0.00

0.00

Bajra

BAJRA

Delhi

2,415.65

10.65

0.44

Bajra

BAJRADELHI

Delhi

2,720.00

145.00

5.63

Bajra

BAJRAJPR

Jaipur

1,435.00

0.00

0.00

Barley

BARLEYJPR

Jaipur

2,268.25

-19.25

-0.84

What is MCX and How Does it Work?

The Multi Commodity Exchange is an Indian commodity derivatives exchange offering commodity futures trading. It was established in 2003 and has headquarters in Mumbai. Its workings and regulations are governed directly by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The exchange helps realise price discovery and risk management through trading contracts in a diversified range of items such as gold, natural gas, and agricultural products.

MCX functions on an electronic trading system that ensures smooth and transparent transactions. The exchange offers standardised contracts for commodities, each with a well-defined lot size, expiry date, and settlement mechanism. Access to MCX enables participants to trade against price fluctuations or speculative movements in commodity prices or to diversify investment portfolios.

Demand and supply dynamics, geopolitical events, and macroeconomic events support these movements at the global level. MCX facilitates transparent clearing and settlement, which ensures the integrity of trades and reduces the associated risks.

Factors Affecting Commodity Prices

MCX commodity prices are highly influenced by a range of domestic and international factors:

  • Supply and Demand Dynamics: The most significant driving force behind commodity prices is the supply and demand cycle. A supply surplus may bring down the prices, while increased demand may push them up.
  • Global Economic Trends: Macroeconomic indicators like GDP growth, interest rates and inflation determine the consumers' and industries' purchasing powers, thus influencing commodity prices.
  • Geopolitics: Political instability, sanctions, or conflicts in commodity-rich regions will disrupt supply chains and make prices fluctuate.
  • Currency Fluctuations: Commodities are mostly traded in US dollars. A weaker rupee relative to the dollar makes imports expensive, creating substantial pressure on commodity prices in India.
  • Weather Conditions: Agricultural commodities are extremely susceptible to weather conditions like droughts and floods, which directly affect production.
  • Technological Improvements: Advances in extraction and farming techniques increase supply and drive prices down as time passes.

FAQs

What is the Market Cap of MCX?

MCX market capitalisation is referred to as the total value of all its outstanding shares. This value fluctuates with the movement of stock prices.

What is the P/E ratio of MCX?

The P/E ratio of MCX represents its current stock price in relation to the company's earnings per share (EPS). This measure helps investors determine if the stock is overpriced or underpriced relative to its earnings. The P/E ratio fluctuates according to the company's performance and prevailing market conditions.

What is the PB ratio of MCX?

The PB ratio in MCX measures the stock price in relation to the company's book value per share. Therefore, it is one of the most important metrics to tell if a stock is priced fairly as per its intrinsic value.

How can you buy shares from Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd?

An investor will have to set up their Demat and trading account, deposit funds, and place a buy order for MCX shares through any registered stock broker or a trading website. One should always check out the performance of the share before investing in it.

Is MCX a good stock to buy?

An investment decision in MCX can depend on a combination of personal financial objectives, changing market conditions, and the investor's tolerance for risk. This analysis involves observing the company's corporate performance, looking at different valuation metrics such as P/E and PB ratios, and understanding the company's place in the commodity trading industry.

How does MCX earn money?

MCX generates its income through various channels, primarily transaction fees, which it charges on every executed trade on its platform. It also receives membership fees from brokers and traders doing business on the exchange.

What are the key metrics that can help to analyse the share price of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd?

To analyse the share price of MCX, investors should consider key metrics such as Earnings Per Share (EPS), which indicates profitability, and the Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio, which helps evaluate valuation. Additionally, the Price-to-Book (PB) ratio measures intrinsic value, while the Dividend Yield highlights returns on investment.

What is MCX market timing?

MCX is open from 9:00 AM to 11:30 PM. During daylight savings in international markets, it goes up to 11:55 PM. This gives traders an opportunity to respond to global price movements and helps them manage their position.

What are the benefits of trading in MCX?

Trading in MCX provides various benefits, such as access to a wide array of commodities, hedging and speculation, and a transparent, regulated environment where trading is conducted. The platform also boasts a solid clearing and settlement system with guaranteed secure transactions and decreased counter-party risks for the seller and buyer.

What is the difference between MCX and NSE?

The two are fundamentally different when it comes to the nature of the products offered. MCX is a commodity exchange dealing specifically in items such as gold, crude oil, and agricultural products. In contrast, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) is primarily a stock exchange that deals in equities, ETFs, bonds, and derivatives.

Top News

Sensex and Nifty in Red on May 30, 2025

Sensex top gainers are Eternal, SBI, HDFC Bank, Larsen.

30 May 2025|02:26 PM

Indian indices may start muted on May 30, 2025

On May 29, the domestic market ended with gains after a volatile session.

30 May 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 30th May 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Amara Raja, NBCC, Samvardhana Motherson, etc.

30 May 2025|06:09 AM

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on May 29, 2025

HDFC Life is only stock to hit 52-week high in Nifty. 

29 May 2025|02:07 PM

Top Stocks for Today - 29th May 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IndusInd Bank, IRCTC, Bata India, etc.

29 May 2025|06:56 AM

