SymbolALUMINI
Last Traded Price236.00
Last Traded Date30-May-2025
UnitKGS
Price Diff(Change)0.09
Open236.50
Previous Close236.65
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)0.04
CategoryMetals
High237.20
Low236.00
Value (Rs)28,05,32,000.00
Volume (Nos)1,186.00
Open Interest1,544.00
Expiry Date30-Jun-2025
Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 03:38 PM
Top Gainers
Commodity
Unit
Prev.Close
LTP (₹)
Change %
NATGASMINI
25 Jun 2025
mmBtu
299.30
301.10
1.53
NATGASMINI
26 Aug 2025
mmBtu
304.80
306.60
1.47
Natural Gas
26 Aug 2025
mmBtu
305.00
307.00
1.47
Natural Gas
25 Jun 2025
mmBtu
299.40
301.10
1.46
Natural Gas
28 Jul 2025
mmBtu
306.90
308.30
1.33
Top Losers
Commodity
Unit
Prev.Close
LTP (₹)
Change %
SilverMic Ahmedabad
29 Aug 2025
KGS
98,822.00
98,040.00
-0.02
Silver M
29 Aug 2025
KGS
98,852.00
98,032.00
-0.05
Silver M
27 Feb 2026
KGS
1,02,430.00
1,01,503.00
-0.06
Aluminium
30 Jun 2025
KGS
236.45
235.30
-0.06
Gold Guinea
29 Aug 2025
GRMS
77,595.00
77,339.00
-0.07
Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 03:38 PM
Commodity
Unit
Volume (Nos)
Value
LTP(₹)
SilverMic Ahmedabad
30 Jun 2025
1 KGS
47,254
4,59,27,61,000
97,613
Gold Petal
30 Jun 2025
1 GRMS
28,269
27,23,40,000
9,650
Gold M
4 Jul 2025
100 GRMS
17,247
16,45,88,28,000
95,660
SilverMic Ahmedabad
29 Aug 2025
1 KGS
14,313
1,40,85,76,000
98,800
NATGASMINI
25 Jun 2025
250 mmBtu
13,545
1,02,56,89,000
303.9
Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 12:00 AM
Category
Advances
Declines
No Change
Adv/Dec Ratio
Bullion
4
24
0
0.16
Energy
12
1
0
12
Fibre
0
1
0
0
Index
0
1
0
0
Metals
5
15
1
0.33
Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 03:38 PM
Commodity
Unit
Prev Close
LTP(₹)
Change %
Volume (Nos)
Value
Gold
5 Aug 2025
GRMS
96,459
95,799
-0.39
4,429
42,44,03,07,000
Gold M
4 Jul 2025
GRMS
95,978
95,990
-0.33
17,247
16,45,88,28,000
Silver
4 Jul 2025
KGS
97,826
97,252
-0.1
5,446
15,89,15,07,000
Gold
5 Jun 2025
GRMS
95,389
94,951
-0.24
1,053
9,99,37,81,000
Silver M
30 Jun 2025
KGS
97,715
97,067
-0.11
11,490
5,58,41,04,000
Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 02:22 PM
Name
Unit
Prev Close
LTP(₹)
Change %
Alumini
30 May 2025
KGS
237.35
236.05
-0.54
Alumini
30 Jun 2025
KGS
236.85
236.85
0.00
Alumini
31 Jul 2025
KGS
238.35
237.75
-0.25
Alumini
29 Aug 2025
KGS
242.05
240.35
-0.70
Aluminium
30 May 2025
KGS
236.00
235.35
-0.27
Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 03:10 PM
Highs
Lows
Commodity
Unit
Prev.Close
LTP (₹)
Change %
Copper
30 May 2025
2500 KGS
858.3
859.80
0.17
Copper
30 Jun 2025
2500 KGS
862.25
863.80
0.17
Copper
31 Jul 2025
2500 KGS
866.2
866.40
0.02
Copper
29 Aug 2025
2500 KGS
868.7
868.90
0.02
Symbol
Current Value
Prev.Value
Change
Change %
ARS
0.07375
0.0743
0
-0.8
ATS
7.01945
7.0396
-0.02
-0.28
AUD
54.941
55.0722
-0.13
-0.23
BEF
2.3944
2.4013
0
-0.28
CAD
61.7801
61.9569
-0.17
-0.28
Commodity
Place
Current Value
Change
Change(%)
Aluminium_New
ALUMINIUM
Bhiwandi
121.80
0.00
0.00
Bajra
BAJRA
Delhi
2,415.65
10.65
0.44
Bajra
BAJRADELHI
Delhi
2,720.00
145.00
5.63
Bajra
BAJRAJPR
Jaipur
1,435.00
0.00
0.00
Barley
BARLEYJPR
Jaipur
2,268.25
-19.25
-0.84
The Multi Commodity Exchange is an Indian commodity derivatives exchange offering commodity futures trading. It was established in 2003 and has headquarters in Mumbai. Its workings and regulations are governed directly by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The exchange helps realise price discovery and risk management through trading contracts in a diversified range of items such as gold, natural gas, and agricultural products.
MCX functions on an electronic trading system that ensures smooth and transparent transactions. The exchange offers standardised contracts for commodities, each with a well-defined lot size, expiry date, and settlement mechanism. Access to MCX enables participants to trade against price fluctuations or speculative movements in commodity prices or to diversify investment portfolios.
Demand and supply dynamics, geopolitical events, and macroeconomic events support these movements at the global level. MCX facilitates transparent clearing and settlement, which ensures the integrity of trades and reduces the associated risks.
MCX commodity prices are highly influenced by a range of domestic and international factors:
MCX market capitalisation is referred to as the total value of all its outstanding shares. This value fluctuates with the movement of stock prices.
The P/E ratio of MCX represents its current stock price in relation to the company's earnings per share (EPS). This measure helps investors determine if the stock is overpriced or underpriced relative to its earnings. The P/E ratio fluctuates according to the company's performance and prevailing market conditions.
The PB ratio in MCX measures the stock price in relation to the company's book value per share. Therefore, it is one of the most important metrics to tell if a stock is priced fairly as per its intrinsic value.
An investor will have to set up their Demat and trading account, deposit funds, and place a buy order for MCX shares through any registered stock broker or a trading website. One should always check out the performance of the share before investing in it.
An investment decision in MCX can depend on a combination of personal financial objectives, changing market conditions, and the investor's tolerance for risk. This analysis involves observing the company's corporate performance, looking at different valuation metrics such as P/E and PB ratios, and understanding the company's place in the commodity trading industry.
MCX generates its income through various channels, primarily transaction fees, which it charges on every executed trade on its platform. It also receives membership fees from brokers and traders doing business on the exchange.
To analyse the share price of MCX, investors should consider key metrics such as Earnings Per Share (EPS), which indicates profitability, and the Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio, which helps evaluate valuation. Additionally, the Price-to-Book (PB) ratio measures intrinsic value, while the Dividend Yield highlights returns on investment.
MCX is open from 9:00 AM to 11:30 PM. During daylight savings in international markets, it goes up to 11:55 PM. This gives traders an opportunity to respond to global price movements and helps them manage their position.
Trading in MCX provides various benefits, such as access to a wide array of commodities, hedging and speculation, and a transparent, regulated environment where trading is conducted. The platform also boasts a solid clearing and settlement system with guaranteed secure transactions and decreased counter-party risks for the seller and buyer.
The two are fundamentally different when it comes to the nature of the products offered. MCX is a commodity exchange dealing specifically in items such as gold, crude oil, and agricultural products. In contrast, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) is primarily a stock exchange that deals in equities, ETFs, bonds, and derivatives.
