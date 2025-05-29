What is MCX and How Does it Work?

The Multi Commodity Exchange is an Indian commodity derivatives exchange offering commodity futures trading. It was established in 2003 and has headquarters in Mumbai. Its workings and regulations are governed directly by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The exchange helps realise price discovery and risk management through trading contracts in a diversified range of items such as gold, natural gas, and agricultural products.

MCX functions on an electronic trading system that ensures smooth and transparent transactions. The exchange offers standardised contracts for commodities, each with a well-defined lot size, expiry date, and settlement mechanism. Access to MCX enables participants to trade against price fluctuations or speculative movements in commodity prices or to diversify investment portfolios.

Demand and supply dynamics, geopolitical events, and macroeconomic events support these movements at the global level. MCX facilitates transparent clearing and settlement, which ensures the integrity of trades and reduces the associated risks.

Factors Affecting Commodity Prices

MCX commodity prices are highly influenced by a range of domestic and international factors: