NATURALGAS

18 July, 2025 | 11:18 PM
SymbolNATURALGAS
Last Traded Price345
Last Traded Date18-Jul-2025
UnitmmBtu
Open348.2
Previous Close347.7
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)-0.78
High350
Low-
Value (Rs)69,73,000
Volume (Nos)16
CategoryEnergy
Open Interest15
Price Diff(Change)-2.70
Expiry Date28-Oct-2025

Tata Power Renewable Inks First Battery Storage Deal with NHPC for Kerala Project

18 Jul 2025|02:21 PM

The system will be located at a 220 kV substation and is expected to be up and running in about 15 months.

TOP Gainers

Last Updated on: 18 July, 2025 | 11:27 PM

Commodity
Change (%)

Zinc Mini

18 Jul 2025

+2.42(0%)

Zinc

18 Jul 2025

+2.18(0%)

Zinc

18 Jul 2025

+2.17(0%)

TOP Losers

Last Updated on: 18 July, 2025 | 11:27 PM

Commodity
Change (%)

Menthaoil

18 Jul 2025

-0.01(0%)

Menthaoil

18 Jul 2025

-0.07(0%)

Electricity

18 Jul 2025

-0.17(0%)

