Weekly Musings – Index Performance for the week ended 20 Feb, 2026

Last week saw markets trade with a mixed tone, as sectoral rotation and selective buying helped benchmarks remain resilient despite continued weakness in IT stocks. Sentiment stayed cautious amid AI-related concerns in the technology space, with FIIs remaining net sellers during the week and recording outflows of about INR 638 cr, while domestic buying offered support. VIX rose to around 14.36, indicating elevated volatility. Strength in banking, FMCG, and select cyclical sectors helped balance losses in IT, keeping the overall market bias guarded.
BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – IT Weakness Caps Gains Despite Support from Financials
Weekly Performance: 0.23%
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|20 Feb, 2026
|82272.5
|83132.1
|82206.2
|82814.7
|19 Feb, 2026
|83969.8
|83979.4
|82264.2
|82498.1
|18 Feb, 2026
|83553.6
|83770.0
|83163.6
|83734.2
|17 Feb, 2026
|83197.7
|83598.0
|82987.4
|83451.0
|16 Feb, 2026
|82480.4
|83333.5
|82277.0
|83277.1
|13 Feb, 2026
|82902.7
|83079.7
|82534.5
|82626.8
Source: BSE
The BSE SENSEX 30 index rose 0.23% during the week ended 20 February 2026, supported by sectoral rotation and buying in power and capital goods stocks. The week remained volatile, with IT heavyweights witnessing selling pressure amid cautious global cues, while strength in financials and infrastructure-linked names helped the benchmark recover from mid-week declines. Institutional activity remained mixed, with domestic inflows cushioning foreign selling, limiting downside risk. The index hit a high of 83,979.4 and a low of 82,206.2 during the week. It closed at 82,814.7 on 20 Feb, recording a weekly gain of 188.0 pts.
NIFTY 50 INDEX – Metal Strength Offsets IT Weakness
Weekly Performance: 0.39%
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|20 Feb, 2026
|25406.5
|25663.5
|25379.8
|25571.2
|19 Feb, 2026
|25873.3
|25885.3
|25388.8
|25454.3
|18 Feb, 2026
|25752.7
|25828.0
|25645.2
|25819.3
|17 Feb, 2026
|25638.0
|25764.4
|25570.3
|25725.4
|16 Feb, 2026
|25423.6
|25697.0
|25372.7
|25682.8
|13 Feb, 2026
|25571.2
|25630.3
|25444.3
|25471.1
Source: NSE
The NIFTY 50 rose 0.39% during the week ended 20 February 2026, supported by gains in metals, infrastructure, and PSU stocks, while persistent IT weakness amid global tech uncertainty and AI disruption fears capped upside. Mixed institutional flows kept sentiment cautious, though selective domestic buying helped the index stay positive despite profit booking. Overall, the index hit a high of 25,885.3 and a low of 25,372.7 during the week. It closed at 25,571.2 on 20 Feb, recording a weekly gain of 100.2 pts.
NIFTY MIDCAP 100 INDEX – Underperforms Large Caps
Weekly Performance: 0.13%
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|20 Feb, 2026
|59087.8
|59690.5
|58989.8
|59513.9
|19 Feb, 2026
|60278.4
|60341.7
|59038.8
|59227.7
|18 Feb, 2026
|59984.3
|60227.3
|59807.3
|60183.2
|17 Feb, 2026
|59713.6
|59951.4
|59543.7
|59881.7
|16 Feb, 2026
|59166.8
|59770.4
|58917.3
|59723.0
|13 Feb, 2026
|59978.4
|59981.0
|59194.2
|59438.0
Source: NSE
The NIFTY MIDCAP 100 rose 0.13% during the week ended 20 February 2026 and underperformed large caps. Sharp declines in a few stocks acted as a key drag. For instance, BSE was down ~10% on tighter regulation in capital market lending. IT stocks continued to decline on AI concerns. Early weakness was offset by strength in capital goods, defence-linked, and domestic cyclical sectors such as power, metals, and PSU banks, helping the index remain in positive territory despite cautious sentiment. Overall, the index hit a high of 60,341.7 and a low of 58,917.3 during the week. It closed at 59,513.9 on 20 Feb, recording a weekly gain of 75.9 pts.
NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 INDEX – AI Concerns and Volatility Weigh on Small Caps
Weekly Performance: -0.18%
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|20 Feb, 2026
|16995.5
|17087.6
|16937.5
|17002.2
|19 Feb, 2026
|17294.6
|17308.3
|16971.0
|17020.3
|18 Feb, 2026
|17184.1
|17257.6
|17133.5
|17239.2
|17 Feb, 2026
|17051.0
|17166.2
|17011.5
|17146.7
|16 Feb, 2026
|16927.0
|17062.8
|16822.2
|17050.9
|13 Feb, 2026
|17193.7
|17196.3
|16951.9
|17032.9
Source: NSE
The NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 declined 0.18% during the week ended 20 February 2026, pressured by AI-related concerns, cautious sentiment, and elevated volatility. Intermittent selling across cyclical stocks kept the segment subdued, while limited stock-specific support helped restrict sharper losses. Overall, the index hit a high of 17,308.3 and a low of 16,822.2 during the week. It closed at 17,002.2 on 20 Feb, recording a weekly loss of 30.8 pts.
NIFTY BANK INDEX – PSU Bank Strength Lifts Index
Weekly Performance: 1.64%
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|20 Feb, 2026
|60627.9
|61360.5
|60562.4
|61172.0
|19 Feb, 2026
|61660.9
|61678.8
|60592.9
|60739.6
|18 Feb, 2026
|61255.4
|61596.9
|61100.9
|61550.8
|17 Feb, 2026
|60821.1
|61241.6
|60560.0
|61174.0
|16 Feb, 2026
|59947.8
|61011.3
|59861.1
|60949.1
|13 Feb, 2026
|60504.4
|60621.9
|60073.6
|60186.6
Source: NSE
The NIFTY BANK rose 1.64% during the week ended 20 February 2026, supported by strong gains in PSU banking stocks and continued sectoral rotation into financials. The index remained resilient despite broader market volatility, with institutional support and sustained buying helping it hold near record levels. Overall, the index hit a high of 61,678.8 and a low of 59,861.1 during the week. It closed at 61,172.0 on 20 Feb, recording a weekly gain of 985.4 pts.
NIFTY IT INDEX – Tech Stocks Slip Amid FII Outflows
Weekly Performance: -2.07%
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|20 Feb, 2026
|32098.9
|32339.8
|31804.8
|32004.1
|19 Feb, 2026
|32875.1
|33167.6
|32195.9
|32319.4
|18 Feb, 2026
|33133.9
|33169.3
|32169.2
|32668.3
|17 Feb, 2026
|32793.8
|33703.1
|32650.4
|33075.1
|16 Feb, 2026
|32693.0
|32809.4
|32299.6
|32738.1
|13 Feb, 2026
|31487.4
|32932.8
|31422.6
|32681.5
Source: NSE
The NIFTY IT declined 2.07% during the week ended 20 February 2026, pressured by continued FII outflows and renewed concerns around AI-led disruption in the sector. Heavyweight stocks witnessed persistent selling, keeping sentiment weak, while sectoral rotation toward domestic cyclicals limited recovery attempts. Although a stable earnings outlook and valuations provided some support, the index remained under pressure through the week. The index hit a high of 33,703.1 and a low of 31,422.6 during the week. It closed at 32,004.1 on 20 Feb, recording a weekly loss of 677.4 pts.
NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – Energy Heavyweights Lift the Index
Weekly Performance: 0.97%
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|20 Feb, 2026
|12033.8
|12120.8
|12015.0
|12092.3
|19 Feb, 2026
|12191.9
|12208.5
|11989.0
|12036.1
|18 Feb, 2026
|12083.2
|12167.9
|12038.5
|12160.0
|17 Feb, 2026
|12074.5
|12080.0
|11945.0
|12071.2
|16 Feb, 2026
|11964.0
|12095.0
|11932.2
|12084.6
|13 Feb, 2026
|12120.8
|12132.8
|11958.1
|11976.5
Source: NSE
The NIFTY OIL & GAS advanced 0.97% during the week ended 20 February 2026, supported by gains in heavyweight energy stocks and buying in upstream and integrated players despite mixed crude trends. Overall, the index hit a high of 12,208.6 and a low of 11,932.2 during the week. It closed at 12,092.3 on 20 Feb, recording a weekly gain of 115.8 pts.
NIFTY FMCG INDEX – Defensive Buying Supports FMCG
Weekly Performance: 1.71%
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|20 Feb, 2026
|51443.9
|51969.2
|51401.4
|51772.7
|19 Feb, 2026
|52548.6
|52548.6
|51381.4
|51483.6
|18 Feb, 2026
|51860.6
|52428.9
|51759.4
|52406.5
|17 Feb, 2026
|51246.2
|51824.1
|51237.6
|51778.3
|16 Feb, 2026
|50809.6
|51371.9
|50680.1
|51318.9
|13 Feb, 2026
|51690.1
|51690.1
|50811.9
|50902.1
Source: NSE
The NIFTY FMCG advanced 1.71% during the week ended 20 February 2026, supported by selective buying in consumer staples and defensive positioning amid broader market volatility. Resilient domestic demand cues and steady institutional interest helped the sector outperform benchmarks through the week. Overall, the index hit a high of 52,548.6 and a low of 50,680.1 during the week. It closed at 51,772.7 on 20 Feb, recording a weekly gain of 870.6 pts.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.