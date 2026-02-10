IPO - Fractal Analytics Limited

Fractal Analytics Limited is a leading B2B enterprise AI and advanced analytics company that enables large organisations to make high-impact, data-driven decisions. The company works closely with Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients across BFSI, healthcare, retail, consumer goods, technology, and manufacturing, positioning itself as a strategic AI partner rather than a traditional IT services vendor.
Operating in the rapidly expanding AI and analytics services industry, Fractal benefits from strong secular tailwinds. The global enterprise AI and analytics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~17% through 2030, driven by accelerating digital transformation, rising data complexity, and the need for real-time decision intelligence. Fractal’s offerings sit at the intersection of analytics, AI platforms, and domain-specific consulting making it a direct beneficiary of this shift.
The company is entering the capital markets at a critical inflection point. In FY25, Fractal reported revenue of ₹2,816 crore, registering a robust 26% year-on-year growth. More importantly, it delivered a sharp turnaround in profitability, moving from a net loss of ₹54.7 crore in FY24 to a net profit of ₹221 crore in FY25, underscoring improving operating leverage and scale benefits.
At the upper price band of ₹900, Fractal is valued at approximately 70x FY25 diluted earnings (EPS ₹13.36). This represents a premium valuation relative to listed IT and analytics peers, implying expectations of sustained high growth, expanding margins, and deeper enterprise penetration over the medium term. The IPO is therefore best viewed as a long-term play on enterprise AI adoption rather than a near-term valuation arbitrage.
Details of the IPO
Issue Type: Offer For Sale + Fresh Issue
Total Issue Size: INR 2,833.90 crore
Price Band: INR 857 – INR 900 per equity share
Equity Shares Offered: Up to 31.49 million shares
Fresh Issue: INR 1,023.50 crore
Offer For Sale: INR 1,810.40 crore
Selling Shareholders:
Quinag Bidco Ltd. – up to INR 8,809 million
TPG Fett Holdings Pte. Ltd. – INR 4,500 million
Satya Kumari Remala and Rao Venkateswara Remala – up to INR 295 million
GLM Family Trust – up to INR 4,500 million
Book Running Lead Managers:
Axis Capital Limited
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited
Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited
Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited
IPO Open: 09 Feb 2026
IPO Close: 11 Feb 2026
Industry Outlook
The global AI and advanced analytics industry is undergoing a structural transformation, evolving from experimental deployments to mission-critical enterprise infrastructure. Enterprises are increasingly embedding AI into core decision-making processes—ranging from pricing, supply chain optimisation, and customer engagement to fraud detection and clinical analytics.
Industry growth is being driven by three key forces. First, exponential growth in enterprise data has made traditional analytics insufficient, creating demand for AI-driven decision intelligence platforms. Second, cloud adoption and scalable computing have significantly reduced deployment barriers for advanced AI solutions. Third, the emergence of generative AI has expanded use cases beyond predictive analytics into automation, content intelligence, and real-time decision support.
India-headquartered analytics firms like Fractal are particularly well-placed to capitalise on this opportunity. They combine cost-efficient global delivery models with deep domain expertise, enabling them to compete with global consulting firms while offering differentiated AI platforms. BFSI, healthcare, retail, and consumer goods remain the largest demand drivers, accounting for a majority of enterprise AI spending.
However, the industry is also becoming more competitive. Global IT services majors, cloud hyperscalers, and niche AI startups are all vying for enterprise budgets. This increases pressure on innovation, talent retention, and platform differentiation. Companies that can demonstrate measurable ROI, high client retention, and scalable AI platforms are likely to emerge as long-term winners.
Fractal’s positioning as a platform-led analytics company, rather than a pure services provider, aligns well with industry evolution. Its ability to blend SaaS-based AI platforms with high-value consulting services gives it resilience in an environment where enterprises demand both flexibility and outcomes.
Fractal has consistently outperformed traditional analytics peers on revenue growth, driven by strong client mining and expanding wallet share. Its FY25 revenue growth of ~26% is meaningfully higher than most listed mid-tier IT and analytics firms. Net revenue retention exceeding 110% and client retention above 90% highlight strong customer stickiness.
However, margins remain more volatile compared to mature IT peers due to continued investments in AI platforms, talent, and R&D. While profitability has turned positive, margin stability will be closely watched.
Where Fractal Beats Peers
Higher revenue growth trajectory
Strong exposure to high-growth AI and decision intelligence
Platform-led recurring revenue model
Deep domain specialisation in BFSI, CPG, and healthcare
Where Fractal Lags
Premium valuation multiples
Higher client concentration risk
Shorter track record of stable profitability
Fractal Analytics: ~70x P/E (FY25) | Premium PB
Listed Analytics / IT Peers: Typically 25–40x P/E
The valuation premium reflects Fractal’s positioning as a pure-play enterprise AI company rather than a conventional IT services firm.
Objects of the IPO
Repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings
Investment in capital expenditure and technology infrastructure
General corporate purposes
Pending Projects / Focus Areas
Expansion of AI platform capabilities, including generative AI modules
Strengthening global delivery and cloud infrastructure
Continued investment in talent and R&D
Recent & Media Highlights
Strong turnaround to profitability in FY25
Increasing adoption of Fractal.ai platform across Fortune 500 clients
Recognition as a key beneficiary of enterprise AI adoption amid automation concerns for traditional IT services
