Commodity
Unit
Prev Close
LTP (₹)
Change (%)
High (₹)
Copper
30 May 2025
2500 KGS
858.30
859.8
0.17
864.95
Copper
30 Jun 2025
2500 KGS
862.25
863.8
0.17
864.25
Copper
31 Jul 2025
2500 KGS
866.20
866.4
0.02
867.55
Copper
29 Aug 2025
2500 KGS
868.70
868.9
0.02
868.9
Crude oil
18 Jun 2025
100 BBL
5,215.00
5263
0.92
5270
Crude oil
21 Jul 2025
100 BBL
5,175.00
5225
0.96
5233
Crude oil
19 Aug 2025
100 BBL
5,146.00
5186
0.77
5193
Crude Oil Mini
18 Jun 2025
10 BBL
5,219.00
5263
0.84
5272
Crude Oil Mini
21 Jul 2025
10 BBL
5,181.00
5227
0.88
5235
Crude Oil Mini
19 Aug 2025
10 BBL
5,161.00
5191
0.58
5200
Gold
5 Dec 2025
1 GRMS
97,261.00
97492
0.23
97492
Lead Mini
30 May 2025
1 KGS
175.15
176
0.48
176
NATGASMINI
25 Jun 2025
250 mmBtu
299.30
303.9
1.53
304.8
NATGASMINI
28 Jul 2025
250 mmBtu
307.00
310.8
1.23
311.7
NATGASMINI
26 Aug 2025
250 mmBtu
304.80
309.3
1.47
310
Natural Gas
25 Jun 2025
1250 mmBtu
299.40
303.8
1.46
304.8
Natural Gas
28 Jul 2025
1250 mmBtu
306.90
311
1.33
311.5
Natural Gas
26 Aug 2025
1250 mmBtu
305.00
309.5
1.47
310.3
Silver
5 Dec 2025
30 KGS
1,00,398.00
100800
0.40
100800
Silver M
28 Nov 2025
5 KGS
1,00,592.00
100598
0.00
100732
SilverMic Ahmedabad
28 Nov 2025
1 KGS
1,00,630.00
100638
0.00
100740
Invest wise with Expert advice
Sensex top gainers are Eternal, SBI, HDFC Bank, Larsen.
30 May 2025|02:26 PM
On May 29, the domestic market ended with gains after a volatile session.
30 May 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Amara Raja, NBCC, Samvardhana Motherson, etc.
30 May 2025|06:09 AM
HDFC Life is only stock to hit 52-week high in Nifty.
29 May 2025|02:07 PM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IndusInd Bank, IRCTC, Bata India, etc.
29 May 2025|06:56 AM
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.