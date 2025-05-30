Commodity
Unit
Prev Close
LTP (₹)
Change (%)
Low (₹)
Alumini
30 May 2025
1 KGS
237.35
236.05
-0.54
235.15
Alumini
31 Jul 2025
1 KGS
238.35
237.75
-0.25
237.25
Alumini
29 Aug 2025
1 KGS
242.05
240.35
-0.70
240.35
Aluminium
30 May 2025
5 KGS
236.00
235.35
-0.27
235.35
Aluminium
30 Jun 2025
5 KGS
236.45
236.3
-0.06
235.3
Aluminium
31 Jul 2025
5 KGS
237.60
237
-0.25
236.6
COTTONCNDY
30 May 2025
12 CANDY
53,330.00
52750
-1.08
52470
Gold
5 Jun 2025
1 GRMS
95,389.00
95160
-0.24
94700
Gold
5 Aug 2025
1 GRMS
96,459.00
96080
-0.39
95600
Gold
3 Oct 2025
1 GRMS
97,172.00
96715
-0.47
96268
Gold Guinea
30 May 2025
8 GRMS
76,798.00
76623
-0.22
76350
Gold Guinea
30 Jun 2025
8 GRMS
77,040.00
76940
-0.12
76632
Gold Guinea
31 Jul 2025
8 GRMS
77,320.00
77152
-0.21
76969
Gold Guinea
29 Aug 2025
8 GRMS
77,595.00
77540
-0.07
77339
Gold M
5 Jun 2025
100 GRMS
95,295.00
95050
-0.25
94675
Gold M
4 Jul 2025
100 GRMS
95,978.00
95660
-0.33
95218
Gold M
5 Aug 2025
100 GRMS
96,432.00
96050
-0.39
95608
Gold Petal
30 May 2025
1 GRMS
9,620.00
9584
-0.37
9538
Gold Petal
30 Jun 2025
1 GRMS
9,668.00
9650
-0.18
9615
Gold Petal
31 Jul 2025
1 GRMS
9,708.00
9686
-0.22
9661
Gold Petal
29 Aug 2025
1 GRMS
9,744.00
9729
-0.15
9704
Gold Ten(10 gram)
30 May 2025
10 GRMS
95,753.00
95399
-0.36
95105
Gold Ten(10 gram)
30 Jun 2025
10 GRMS
96,129.00
95851
-0.28
95480
Gold Ten(10 gram)
31 Jul 2025
10 GRMS
96,611.00
96280
-0.34
95887
Lead
30 Jun 2025
5 KGS
178.20
177.9
-0.16
177.5
Lead Mini
30 Jun 2025
1 KGS
178.30
178.15
-0.08
177.85
Lead Mini
31 Jul 2025
1 KGS
179.75
179.1
-0.36
178.85
MCXBULLDEX
25 Jun 2025
30 UNIT
21,959.00
21871
-0.40
21870
Menthaoil
30 Jun 2025
360 KGS
913.20
911.5
-0.18
911.5
Natural Gas
25 Sep 2025
1250 mmBtu
320.30
311
-2.90
311
Silver
4 Jul 2025
30 KGS
97,826.00
97725
-0.10
96800
Silver
5 Sep 2025
30 KGS
98,920.00
98842
-0.07
98054
Silver M
30 Jun 2025
5 KGS
97,715.00
97606
-0.11
96750
Silver M
29 Aug 2025
5 KGS
98,852.00
98800
-0.05
98032
Silver M
27 Feb 2026
5 KGS
1,02,430.00
102366
-0.06
101503
SilverMic Ahmedabad
30 Jun 2025
1 KGS
97,704.00
97613
-0.09
96770
SilverMic Ahmedabad
29 Aug 2025
1 KGS
98,822.00
98800
-0.02
98040
Zinc
30 Jun 2025
5 KGS
254.30
253.9
-0.15
252.65
Zinc
31 Jul 2025
5 KGS
255.35
255
-0.13
254.05
Zinc Mini
30 May 2025
1 KGS
254.00
253.45
-0.21
252.8
Zinc Mini
30 Jun 2025
1 KGS
254.45
253.95
-0.19
252.85
Zinc Mini
31 Jul 2025
1 KGS
255.60
255.1
-0.19
254.2
Zinc Mini
29 Aug 2025
1 KGS
257.25
256.05
-0.46
255
