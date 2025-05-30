iifl-logo
List Of Commodity High And Low-MCX

HighsLows

Last Updated On: 31 May, 2025 | 03:58 PM

Commodity
Unit
Prev Close
LTP (₹)
Change (%)
Low (₹)

Alumini

30 May 2025

1 KGS

237.35

236.05

-0.54

235.15

Alumini

31 Jul 2025

1 KGS

238.35

237.75

-0.25

237.25

Alumini

29 Aug 2025

1 KGS

242.05

240.35

-0.70

240.35

Aluminium

30 May 2025

5 KGS

236.00

235.35

-0.27

235.35

Aluminium

30 Jun 2025

5 KGS

236.45

236.3

-0.06

235.3

Aluminium

31 Jul 2025

5 KGS

237.60

237

-0.25

236.6

COTTONCNDY

30 May 2025

12 CANDY

53,330.00

52750

-1.08

52470

Gold

5 Jun 2025

1 GRMS

95,389.00

95160

-0.24

94700

Gold

5 Aug 2025

1 GRMS

96,459.00

96080

-0.39

95600

Gold

3 Oct 2025

1 GRMS

97,172.00

96715

-0.47

96268

Gold Guinea

30 May 2025

8 GRMS

76,798.00

76623

-0.22

76350

Gold Guinea

30 Jun 2025

8 GRMS

77,040.00

76940

-0.12

76632

Gold Guinea

31 Jul 2025

8 GRMS

77,320.00

77152

-0.21

76969

Gold Guinea

29 Aug 2025

8 GRMS

77,595.00

77540

-0.07

77339

Gold M

5 Jun 2025

100 GRMS

95,295.00

95050

-0.25

94675

Gold M

4 Jul 2025

100 GRMS

95,978.00

95660

-0.33

95218

Gold M

5 Aug 2025

100 GRMS

96,432.00

96050

-0.39

95608

Gold Petal

30 May 2025

1 GRMS

9,620.00

9584

-0.37

9538

Gold Petal

30 Jun 2025

1 GRMS

9,668.00

9650

-0.18

9615

Gold Petal

31 Jul 2025

1 GRMS

9,708.00

9686

-0.22

9661

Gold Petal

29 Aug 2025

1 GRMS

9,744.00

9729

-0.15

9704

Gold Ten(10 gram)

30 May 2025

10 GRMS

95,753.00

95399

-0.36

95105

Gold Ten(10 gram)

30 Jun 2025

10 GRMS

96,129.00

95851

-0.28

95480

Gold Ten(10 gram)

31 Jul 2025

10 GRMS

96,611.00

96280

-0.34

95887

Lead

30 Jun 2025

5 KGS

178.20

177.9

-0.16

177.5

Lead Mini

30 Jun 2025

1 KGS

178.30

178.15

-0.08

177.85

Lead Mini

31 Jul 2025

1 KGS

179.75

179.1

-0.36

178.85

MCXBULLDEX

25 Jun 2025

30 UNIT

21,959.00

21871

-0.40

21870

Menthaoil

30 Jun 2025

360 KGS

913.20

911.5

-0.18

911.5

Natural Gas

25 Sep 2025

1250 mmBtu

320.30

311

-2.90

311

Silver

4 Jul 2025

30 KGS

97,826.00

97725

-0.10

96800

Silver

5 Sep 2025

30 KGS

98,920.00

98842

-0.07

98054

Silver M

30 Jun 2025

5 KGS

97,715.00

97606

-0.11

96750

Silver M

29 Aug 2025

5 KGS

98,852.00

98800

-0.05

98032

Silver M

27 Feb 2026

5 KGS

1,02,430.00

102366

-0.06

101503

SilverMic Ahmedabad

30 Jun 2025

1 KGS

97,704.00

97613

-0.09

96770

SilverMic Ahmedabad

29 Aug 2025

1 KGS

98,822.00

98800

-0.02

98040

Zinc

30 Jun 2025

5 KGS

254.30

253.9

-0.15

252.65

Zinc

31 Jul 2025

5 KGS

255.35

255

-0.13

254.05

Zinc Mini

30 May 2025

1 KGS

254.00

253.45

-0.21

252.8

Zinc Mini

30 Jun 2025

1 KGS

254.45

253.95

-0.19

252.85

Zinc Mini

31 Jul 2025

1 KGS

255.60

255.1

-0.19

254.2

Zinc Mini

29 Aug 2025

1 KGS

257.25

256.05

-0.46

255

QUICK LINKS

OverviewMCXNCDEXMCX GainersMCX Losers
MCX HighsNCDEX LowsLive Spot Prices Commodity TrendsMCX Closing Price
NCDEX Closing PriceMCX Top Traded VolumesNCDEX Top Traded VolumesMCX Advances & DeclinesNCDEX Advances & Declines

Top News

Sensex and Nifty in Red on May 30, 2025

Sensex top gainers are Eternal, SBI, HDFC Bank, Larsen.

30 May 2025|02:26 PM

Indian indices may start muted on May 30, 2025

On May 29, the domestic market ended with gains after a volatile session.

30 May 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 30th May 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Amara Raja, NBCC, Samvardhana Motherson, etc.

30 May 2025|06:09 AM

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on May 29, 2025

HDFC Life is only stock to hit 52-week high in Nifty. 

29 May 2025|02:07 PM

Top Stocks for Today - 29th May 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IndusInd Bank, IRCTC, Bata India, etc.

29 May 2025|06:56 AM

