iifl-logo

SILVERM

22 July, 2025 | 01:33 PM
Trade

GET QUOTES

No Record Found
SymbolSILVERM
Last Traded Price1,24,241
Last Traded Date22-Jul-2025
UnitKGS
Open1,24,241
Previous Close1,20,730
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)2.91
High1,24,241
Low-
Value (Rs)6,21,000
Volume (Nos)1
CategoryBullion
Open Interest4
Price Diff(Change)3511.00
Expiry Date30-Jun-2026

Commodity News

Latest Blogs

Indices may open higher on July 23, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jul 2025|09:25 AM

At close, the Sensex was down 13.53 points at 82,186.81. Meanwhile, the Nifty was down 29.80 points or 0.12% at 25,060.90.

Read More

More News

QUICK LINKS

OverviewMCXNCDEXMCX GainersMCX Losers
MCX HighsNCDEX LowsLive Spot Prices Commodity TrendsMCX Closing Price
NCDEX Closing PriceMCX Top Traded VolumesNCDEX Top Traded VolumesMCX Advances & DeclinesNCDEX Advances & Declines

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Share Price

TOP Gainers

Last Updated on: 23 July, 2025 | 01:46 PM

Commodity
Change (%)

MCXBULLDEX

23 Jul 2025

+1.35(0%)

Menthaoil

23 Jul 2025

+1.07(0%)

Silver M

23 Jul 2025

+0.88(0%)

TOP Losers

Last Updated on: 23 July, 2025 | 01:46 PM

Commodity
Change (%)

Crude oil

23 Jul 2025

-0.1(0%)

Aluminium

23 Jul 2025

-0.13(0%)

Aluminium

23 Jul 2025

-0.13(0%)

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.