25 June, 2025 | 06:49 PM
SymbolGOLD
Last Traded Price99,666
Last Traded Date25-Jun-2025
UnitGRMS
Open99,685
Previous Close99,816
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)-0.15
High99,685
Low-
Value (Rs)1,99,35,000
Volume (Nos)2
CategoryBullion
Open Interest4
Price Diff(Change)-150.00
Expiry Date05-Feb-2026

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 26, 2025

26 Jun 2025|01:49 PM

Bharti Airtel, HDFC Life, HDFC Bank, Grasim hits 52-week high in Nifty.

Indices may open higher on June 26, 2025

26 Jun 2025|08:53 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 26th June 2025

26 Jun 2025|06:58 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 25, 2025

25 Jun 2025|02:27 PM

Top Stocks for Today - 25th June 2025

25 Jun 2025|06:48 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 24, 2025

24 Jun 2025|01:46 PM

Top Stocks for Today - 24th June 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on June 23, 2025

MCX Gainers MCX Losers
MCX Highs NCDEX Lows Live Spot Prices Commodity Trends MCX Closing Price
NCDEX Closing Price MCX Top Traded Volumes NCDEX Top Traded Volumes MCX Advances & Declines NCDEX Advances & Declines

TOP Gainers

Last Updated on: 26 June, 2025 | 04:04 PM

Commodity
Change (%)

NATGASMINI

26 Jun 2025

+5.99(0%)

NATGASMINI

26 Jun 2025

+5.57(0%)

SilverMic Ahmedabad

26 Jun 2025

+1.09(0%)

TOP Losers

Last Updated on: 26 June, 2025 | 04:04 PM

Commodity
Change (%)

GOLDTEN

26 Jun 2025

0(0%)

Gold Guinea

26 Jun 2025

-0.01(0%)

Gold

26 Jun 2025

-0.03(0%)

