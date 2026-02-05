FPIs pull out $3.95 billion from equities in January 2026.

Summary
FPIs were net sellers in Indian equities to the tune of $3.95 Billion in the month of January 2026. Metals and capital goods were the only two sectors that witnessed positive flows from FPIs. Most of the other sectors like BFSI, consumer goods, consumer services, FMCG, automobiles, and telecom saw heavy FPI selling in the month of January 2026.
The FPI selling of $3.95 Billion in January 2026 comes on top of $18.8 Billion of net selling in the year 2025. That is a tepid start to the new year. However, the month of January had seen peaking of event risks and that impacted FPI sentiments and turned them risk-off. However, with the Indo-US trade deal signed, things should hopefully change for FPI flows.
FPI SELLING – NOT A GREAT START TO 2026
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) continued to sell Indian equities aggressively in January 2026. After selling shares worth $18.8 billion in December 2025, they sold another $3.95 billion in January. This clearly shows a strong risk-averse mood among global investors.
Global geopolitical tensions played a big role in this selling. The delay in the Indo-US trade deal, along with rising US tensions involving Venezuela, Greenland, and Iran, pushed FPIs to reduce risk across emerging markets.
Domestic factors also added pressure. The weak Indian rupee, muted corporate earnings in Q3FY26, and high market valuations (with the Buffett ratio at around 125%–130%) made Indian equities less attractive to foreign investors.
As a result, India ended up being one of the worst-performing emerging markets in Asia during this period. The Indian rupee also ranked among the weakest currencies in the region, further discouraging foreign inflows.
HAVE THINGS CHANGED FOR FPIS IN FEBRUARY 2026?
To an extent, there have been some positive developments for FPIs over the last few days, with respect to investing in India. Here are a few pointers.
FPI equity AUC edged lower in January 2026. FPI equity AUC at $775 Billion and the overall AUC at $853 Billion are now way below the September 2024 peak AUC levels.
|Industry
Group
|FPI AUC (Jan-26)
($ Billion)
|FPI AUC (Dec-25)
($ Billion)
|Financials (BFSI)
|250.58
|262.83
|Automobiles and Auto Components
|58.36
|63.93
|Information Technology (IT)
|58.10
|59.81
|Oil & Gas
|57.06
|63.28
|Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
|47.82
|52.32
|Capital Goods
|45.89
|46.26
|Telecommunications
|41.21
|45.22
|Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)
|36.58
|40.80
|Metals and Mining
|29.60
|27.58
|Consumer Services
|29.33
|32.80
|Power (generation and transmission)
|23.96
|25.39
|Consumer Durables
|18.32
|20.39
|Services
|16.57
|18.24
|Construction
|14.03
|15.21
|Chemicals
|13.49
|14.54
|Cement
|12.79
|12.82
|Realty
|12.09
|14.11
|Top 17 Sectors
|765.67
|815.53
|Other 6 sectors
|9.58
|10.37
|Total FPI AUC
|775.35
|825.90
Data Source: NSDL
These are the top 17 sectors with FPI AUC above $10 Billion as of January 2026. Out of the 23 sectors identified by NSDL, AUC of top-17 sectors accounted for 98.8% of total FPI equity AUC of $775.35 Billion. Here are the sectoral drivers of AUC change in January 2026?
The only sector with MOM accretion in AUC was; Metals (7.3%), while capital goods and cement were relatively flat. AUC depletion was visible in Realty (-14.3%), Consumer Services (-10.6%), FMCG (-10.3%), Consumer Durables (-10.2%), and Oil & Gas (-9.8%).
Here are the major sectors with positive FPI flows in January 2026.
|FPI Net Buying
in Sectors
|H1-Jan-26
($ Million)
|H2-Jan-26
($ Million)
|Jan-26
($ Million)
|Metals & Mining
|+298
|+962
|+1,260
|Capital Goods
|+36
|+265
|+301
Data Source: NSDL
Even in a month when the FPI selling was to the tune of $2.94 Billion, there were pockets of buying. Consumer services led by stocks like Eternal, Swiggy, and recently listed Meesho did managed to corner a lot of FPI attention. Metals was another key space. Year 2026 is likely to see a shift from precious metals to industrial metals and that rubbed off. Also, a recovery in China is raising hopes for metal stocks. Low crude oil prices around $60/bbl is boosting the gross refining margins (GRMs) as well as marketing margins for downstream. The surprise package in the month was the buying in IT, which saw a lot of year-end adjustment buying by the FPIs. However, FPIs sold nearly $8 billion of IT stocks in year 2025.
Here is a sectoral break-up of FPI net outflows from Indian equities in January 2026.
|FPI Net Selling
in Sectors
|H1-Jan-26
($ Million)
|H2-Jan-26
($ Million)
|Jan-26
($ Million)
|Financial Services (BFSI)
|-354
|-588
|-942
|Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)
|-679
|-149
|-828
|Healthcare
|-116
|-556
|-672
|Consumer Services
|-216
|-387
|-603
|Telecommunications
|-166
|-357
|-523
|Automobiles and Components
|-55
|-337
|-392
|Realty
|-78
|-213
|-291
Data Source: NSDL
There were several major sell candidates in January 2026. Leading the pack was BFSI, with most FPIs paring stakes in private sector banks and NBFCs. FMCG once again took it on the chin as demand issues continue to haunt the sector, especially urban demand. ITC remains a major overhang for the FMCG sector. Healthcare has been facing pressure from pricing pressure in the US. In most of the other cases like telecom, auto, and realty; it was more about unwinding from higher levels after a strong rally in recent months.
