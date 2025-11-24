Story of 7 key macro signals for the week to November 22, 2025

GROWTH CONCERNS START TO MANIFEST
As India awaits its GDP data for Q2FY26 this week, there are some early concerns on the growth front. We had mentioned last week that 0.25% inflation is not exactly a cause for celebration. Oct-25 core sector came in flat at 0.0%, down from 6.5% in Aug-25.
Also, the PMI Manufacturing came in at a 9-month low, even as net direct and indirect taxes are showing signs of tapering. The GDP data for Q2 and Q3 will be critical, but the first growth momentum signal will come from IIP. Low inflation may be a silent problem.
The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|21-Nov-25
|4.063
|4.092
|4.102
|4.036
|20-Nov-25
|4.104
|4.146
|4.168
|4.084
|19-Nov-25
|4.131
|4.117
|4.141
|4.098
|18-Nov-25
|4.121
|4.146
|4.148
|4.084
|17-Nov-25
|4.133
|4.154
|4.158
|4.115
|14-Nov-25
|4.148
|4.123
|4.152
|4.065
Data Source: Bloomberg
The US bond yields were stable through last week, but fell on Friday from 4.104% to 4.063%. This was after the US unemployment came in at 4.4%, raising the chances of a rate cut in December once again. Last week, US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.168% and a low of 4.036%.
Here is the US dollar index (DXY), an index of dollar strength, over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|21-Nov-25
|100.18
|100.16
|100.39
|99.99
|20-Nov-25
|100.16
|100.17
|100.36
|100.03
|19-Nov-25
|100.23
|99.58
|100.24
|99.49
|18-Nov-25
|99.55
|99.56
|99.66
|99.40
|17-Nov-25
|99.59
|99.27
|99.60
|99.25
|14-Nov-25
|99.30
|99.25
|99.40
|98.99
Data Source: Bloomberg
After staying under the 100 levels since May this year, the Dollar Index finally breached above the 100 mark this week. The end of the US shutdown was the trigger for the dollar index to rebound. The US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 100.39 and a low of 99.25 this week. The DXY has given a close above 100, for the first time in 6 months.
The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|21-Nov-25
|6.560
|6.536
|6.575
|6.527
|20-Nov-25
|6.536
|6.535
|6.550
|6.535
|19-Nov-25
|6.532
|6.522
|6.537
|6.511
|18-Nov-25
|6.523
|6.542
|6.549
|6.508
|17-Nov-25
|6.536
|6.527
|6.549
|6.527
|14-Nov-25
|6.527
|6.513
|6.540
|6.513
Data Source: RBI
For the week, the India bond yields edged up from 6.527% to 6.560%. With the December rate cut almost ruled out and a greater fiscal thrust likely from the government, bond yields have spiked in response. Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.575% and a low of 6.508%. A widening of fiscal deficit is also expected.
The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (₹/$)
|Open (₹/$)
|High (₹/$)
|Low (₹/$)
|21-Nov-25
|89.641
|88.692
|89.734
|88.602
|20-Nov-25
|88.715
|88.487
|88.763
|88.483
|19-Nov-25
|88.492
|88.557
|88.623
|88.416
|18-Nov-25
|88.552
|88.610
|88.697
|88.495
|17-Nov-25
|88.636
|88.705
|88.748
|88.559
|14-Nov-25
|88.689
|88.777
|88.808
|88.636
Data Source: RBI
The USDINR weakened sharply from ₹88.689/$ to ₹89.641/$, with bulk of the pressure coming on last two days of the week. RBI may shift its defence to ₹90/$, even as NDF selling and bank hedging demand is putting pressure on the rupee. For the week, USDINR touched a high of ₹88.416/$ and a low of ₹89.734/$.
The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price ($/bbl)
|Open ($/bbl)
|High ($/bbl)
|Low ($/bbl)
|21-Nov-25
|62.56
|62.99
|63.10
|61.87
|20-Nov-25
|63.38
|63.74
|64.40
|62.94
|19-Nov-25
|63.51
|64.73
|64.85
|62.86
|18-Nov-25
|64.89
|64.01
|65.10
|63.62
|17-Nov-25
|64.20
|64.03
|64.72
|63.67
|14-Nov-25
|64.39
|63.36
|64.87
|63.36
Data Source: Bloomberg
Brent prices closed lower at $62.56/bbl, after strong indications from the US that Ukraine may be open to a peace plan. OPEC supplies are still an overhang, and global oil demand is tepid; which means that oil will remain oversupplied for now. Brent touched a high of $65.10/bbl and a low of $61.87/bbl this week.
The table captures international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|21-Nov-25
|4,065.90
|4,077.54
|4,101.37
|4,022.70
|20-Nov-25
|4,077.50
|4,081.66
|4,110.17
|4,038.73
|19-Nov-25
|4,081.66
|4,067.86
|4,133.04
|4,055.23
|18-Nov-25
|4,067.88
|4,044.61
|4,082.69
|3,997.99
|17-Nov-25
|4,044.61
|4,082.02
|4,106.85
|4,006.83
|14-Nov-25
|4,079.58
|4,171.47
|4,211.68
|4,032.32
Data Source: Bloomberg
For second week in a row, spot gold closed above $4,000/oz on all trading days. It appears; $4,000/oz level is turning into a support. In India, spot 24K gold was flat at to ₹1,26,300 per 10 grams. As market volatility and uncertainty return, gold is again in demand. Gold touched a high of $4,133.04/oz and low of $3,997.99/oz this week.
The table captures international spot prices of Silver in dollars per troy ounce (oz).
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|21-Nov-25
|50.0365
|50.6058
|50.8684
|48.6281
|20-Nov-25
|50.6059
|51.3960
|51.8777
|50.2162
|19-Nov-25
|51.3900
|50.7091
|52.5050
|50.3625
|18-Nov-25
|50.7113
|50.2145
|51.2050
|49.3485
|17-Nov-25
|50.2143
|50.5650
|51.3250
|49.5701
|14-Nov-25
|50.5600
|52.3450
|53.5750
|50.0634
Data Source: Bloomberg
For the second week in a row, spot silver closed above $50/oz on all days of the week. Spot silver is still below its recent peak of $54.40/oz, but that may be just a matter of time. In India, silver traded at ₹1,64,000 per KG. Silver also has industrial demand from electronics, alternate energy, aerospace, and defence. The week did see a shift to safe-haven assets.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.