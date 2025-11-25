Weekly Market Wrap – Mixed Moves Across Major Indices

Major indices ended the week on a positive note, while sectoral performance was mixed. Nifty 50 was up 0.61%. Reliance, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank supported the index, while Tata Motors and Tata Steel dragged. Market breadth was neutral at 25 gainers and 25 losers. Nifty Bank added 0.60% led by HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, while Nifty IT rose 1.61% with strength in Infosys, Persistent Systems and LTI-Mindtree.

Defensive sectors stayed weak, with FMCG dipping 0.10% as VBL, Godrej Consumer, and UBL pressured the index. Pharma slid 1.05% with Divi’s Lab, Torrent Pharma, Cipla and Lupin weighing on the sector. Auto gained 1.09% on strong moves in Hero MotoCorp and Eicher Motors, but Energy fell 1.13% and Realty saw the sharpest drop at 3.78%. Overall, the week reflected mixed sentiment with lacklustre breadth and sector-driven moves.

NIFTY 50 – Index Extends Gains as Financials, Auto, and IT lead

Weekly Performance: 0.6%

date open high low close 2025-11-14 25767.9 25940.2 25740.8 25910.0 2025-11-17 25948.2 26024.2 25906.3 26013.5 2025-11-18 26021.8 26029.8 25876.5 25910.0 2025-11-19 25918.1 26074.7 25856.2 26052.7 2025-11-20 26132.1 26246.7 26063.2 26192.2 2025-11-21 26109.5 26179.2 26052.2 26068.2

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY 50 gained 0.61% in the week ending 21 Nov 2025, extending the positive streak to 2 consecutive weeks. Reliance Industries led the momentum with a 1.82% gain, while Bharti Airtel, Infosys, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank also provided strong support to the index. On the downside, declines in Tata Steel, Jio Financials, BEL and Hindalco were a key drag. Strength in IT stocks continued amidst volatility in global tech stocks. Market breadth was neutral, with 25 gainers and 25 losers.

NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT – Minor Pullback After Last Week’s Rally.

Weekly Performance: -0.1%

date open high low close 2025-11-14 13829.0 13910.0 13787.8 13865.2 2025-11-17 13927.7 14006.4 13885.0 13997.5 2025-11-18 14003.1 14008.9 13902.6 13917.2 2025-11-19 13927.2 14019.4 13879.0 14000.6 2025-11-20 14068.1 14072.8 13972.6 13992.2 2025-11-21 13980.0 13980.0 13832.0 13851.4

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT index slipped 0.10% in the week ending 21 Nov 2025 as profit booking was evident after the previous week’s 3.1% gain. The decline was driven by sharp losses in Vodafone Idea (-8.9%) and Indus Towers (-3.7%). Sectoral gains in healthcare, fintech, IT and consumer durables, led by Max Healthcare, Policybazaar and Persistent Systems, helped limit the overall decline. Market breadth remained weak, with 11 advancers and 14 decliners.

NIFTY IT – Another Strong Performance

Weekly Performance: 1.6%

date open high low close 2025-11-14 36392.1 36503.0 35957.3 36301.2 2025-11-17 36285.2 36406.4 36138.2 36375.2 2025-11-18 36294.7 36312.9 35914.4 35975.2 2025-11-19 36062.2 37116.5 36024.4 37044.6 2025-11-20 37228.1 37278.8 36964.4 37043.3 2025-11-21 36930.2 37096.2 36761.6 36885.4

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY IT index rose 1.61% for the week ending 21 Nov 2025, extending the rally from last week. Positive momentum was supported by Persistent Systems (+3.02%), Infosys (+2.60%), LTI-Mindtree (+2.01%), Tech Mahindra (+1.55%), and TCS (+1.44%). On the other hand, Mphasis, Coforge, and OFSS slipped slightly, each down less than 1%. Sentiment stayed positive amidst rising volatility in global tech. Market breadth was healthy, with 7 stocks advancing and 3 declining.

NIFTY BANK – Near All-Time Highs

Weekly Performance: 0.6%

date open high low close 2025-11-14 58050.0 58590.1 58050.0 58517.6 2025-11-17 58696.3 59001.6 58605.3 58962.7 2025-11-18 58990.5 59103.6 58798.9 58899.2 2025-11-19 58908.1 59264.2 58688.6 59216.1 2025-11-20 59308.2 59440.1 59125.2 59347.7 2025-11-21 59116.7 59232.1 58823.6 58867.7

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY BANK index added 0.60% in the week ending 21 Nov 2025, extending its winning streak for the fourth straight week after a small dip in mid-October. HDFC Bank led the momentum with a 0.92% rise, with Axis Bank, Federal Bank, AU Small Finance Bank and SBI together providing additional support. On the downside, IDFC First Bank and ICICI Bank were among the top drags, along with Bank of Baroda, IndusInd Bank and Canara Bank also posted minor negative contributions. Market breadth was slightly positive, with 7 gainers and 5 losers.

NIFTY ENERGY – Weak breadth pulls the Index down

Weekly Performance: -1.1%

date open high low close 2025-11-14 36167.1 36406.4 36112.7 36261.1 2025-11-17 36331.9 36526.7 36319.4 36441.9 2025-11-18 36474.8 36487.1 36159.1 36223.8 2025-11-19 36222.8 36248.5 36040.0 36132.3 2025-11-20 36244.6 36383.0 36192.1 36232.7 2025-11-21 36150.6 36195.1 35827.7 35852.4

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY ENERGY index slipped 1.13% in the week ending 21 Nov 2025, reversing last week’s 1.32% gain. The decline was mainly driven by weakness in Suzlon Energy (-4.47%), Coal India (-2.26%) and CG Power (-4.54%), which pulled the index lower. On the positive side, Reliance Industries (+1.82%), Power Grid (+2.32%), ABB (+2.64%) and Siemens (+2.59%) limited the fall, but the index still ended lower. Market breadth was extremely weak, with just 8 gainers against 32 decliners.

NIFTY FMCG – Underperformance Continues

Weekly Performance: -0.1%

date open high low close 2025-11-14 55153.6 55621.2 54914.6 55560.8 2025-11-17 55769.8 55897.6 55534.4 55677.1 2025-11-18 55652.4 55739.6 55185.1 55363.4 2025-11-19 55349.0 55469.1 55260.6 55380.8 2025-11-20 55460.6 55863.2 55362.4 55426.7 2025-11-21 55394.9 55605.1 55240.6 55504.7

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY FMCG index fell 0.10% in the week ending 21 Nov 2025, marking its fourth decline in five weeks. Despite the losses, gains in Tata Consumer Products (+2.19%) and Nestle India (+0.87%), along with steady moves in Hindustan Unilever, Colgate-Palmolive and Britannia, helped to limit the overall decline. VBL (-2.56%), Godrej Consumer Products (-1.86%) and United Breweries (-4.60%) weighed on the index and offset most of the support from the gainers. Market breadth was soft, with 7 advancers and 8 decliners.

NIFTY AUTO – Recovery Continues

Weekly Performance: 1.1%

date open high low close 2025-11-14 27321.3 27444.5 27078.4 27239.8 2025-11-17 27258.2 27519.1 27116.1 27472.7 2025-11-18 27483.2 27502.1 27292.5 27368.2 2025-11-19 27386.0 27521.1 27270.6 27434.4 2025-11-20 27564.8 27625.0 27441.2 27554.0 2025-11-21 27552.8 27720.1 27488.9 27537.8

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY AUTO index gained 1.09% in the week ending 21 Nov 2025, marking its second consecutive weekly gain. Positive momentum was driven mainly by Hero MotoCorp (+8.38%) and Eicher Motors (+6.56%). M&M (+1.38%), Maruti Suzuki (+1.87%) and TVS Motor (+1.64%) also supported the upside, while Tata Motors weighed heavily with an 8.03% fall, pulling the index lower. Other laggards such as TI India, MRF and Ashok Leyland added further pressure. Market breadth was slightly positive, with 8 gainers and 7 decliners.

NIFTY PHARMA – Index Slides on Weak Breadth After Recent Rally

Weekly Performance: -1.1%

date open high low close 2025-11-14 22714.3 22864.6 22648.9 22821.1 2025-11-17 22885.4 22888.8 22750.2 22867.6 2025-11-18 22878.7 22882.6 22680.4 22713.7 2025-11-19 22754.6 22773.0 22593.1 22727.7 2025-11-20 22801.1 22802.1 22638.6 22687.6 2025-11-21 22665.8 22695.2 22544.9 22580.9

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY PHARMA index dropped 1.05% in the week ending 21 Nov 2025, reversing last week’s sharp 2.94% gain. Sun Pharma was the main positive contributor with a 1.29% rise, and Natco Pharma’s strong 6.42% jump, while Abbott India also provided a minor lift. However, losses in Divi’s Lab (-2.13%), Torrent Pharma (-3.79%), Cipla (-1.32%), JB Chemicals (-5.33%) and Lupin (-1.26%) outweighed the gains and drove the index lower. Market breadth was very weak, with only 3 advancers against 17 decliners.

NIFTY REALTY – A Sharp Weekly Fall

Weekly Performance: -3.8%

date open high low close 2025-11-14 940.8 943.8 932.8 941.1 2025-11-17 945.8 949.5 941.6 945.4 2025-11-18 947.1 948.1 926.1 927.3 2025-11-19 925.8 928.4 917.2 924.0 2025-11-20 926.9 928.0 918.6 922.8 2025-11-21 923.1 924.6 903.3 905.6

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY REALTY index fell sharply by 3.78% in the week ending 21 Nov 2025, extending the slide that began earlier this month after two small gains in mid-October. DLF led the fall with a 5.16% drop, while Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, Lodha, Brigade and Prestige also added to the weakness. Even the stronger names like Anant Raj, Phoenix Mills and Sobha ended lower. Market breadth was extremely weak, with all 10 constituents closing in the red.