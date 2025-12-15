Biocon launches drug-device combination for diabetes and obesity

Biocon Ltd. shares gained in early trade on Monday, December 16, after the company announced the launch of its Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) for diabetes and obesity in the Netherlands via its distribution partner Pharmamedic BV.

At around 12.57 PM, Biocon was trading 0.48% lower at ₹384.50, against the previous close of ₹386.35 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹389.05, and ₹383.55, respectively.

The company informed that it will market the drug-device combination in the Netherlands under the brand names Diavorin for diabetes and Vobexoryn for chronic weight management.

This development comes after the company has received approval from the brand names Diavorin for diabetes and Vobexoryn for chronic weight management. It marks the first country in the EU where the company would be directly launching Liraglutide under its own brand.

The company’s CEO and Managing Director Siddharth Mittal said that with its vertically integrated, end-to-end capabilities the company is uniquely positioned to deliver high-quality, and affordable metabolic treatments at scale.

Biocon Limited also informed that its subsidiary Biocon Biologics has entered into a settlement agreement for commercialization of the biosimilar Aflibercept globally.The new agreement with Regeneron and Bayer for the biosimilar in Europe and the rest of the world comes after a previous settlement covering the US and Canada.

