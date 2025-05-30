Commodity
Unit
Prev Close
LTP (₹)
Change (%)
High (₹)
Cotton Seed OilCake
20 Jun 2025
Quintal
2,962.00
2986
0.81
2993
Cotton Seed OilCake
18 Jul 2025
Quintal
3,023.00
3045
0.72
3050
Cotton Seed OilCake
20 Aug 2025
Quintal
3,071.00
3107
1.17
3110
Cotton Seed OilCake
19 Sep 2025
Quintal
3,119.00
3165
1.47
3165
Guar Gum5
20 Jun 2025
Quintal
9,590.00
9613
0.23
9613
Guar Gum5
18 Jul 2025
Quintal
9,723.00
9736
0.13
9737
Jeera
20 Jun 2025
Quintal
20,680.00
21025
1.66
21080
Jeera
18 Jul 2025
Quintal
20,860.00
21180
1.53
21230
Turmeric
20 Jun 2025
Quintal
14,062.00
14400
2.40
14400
Turmeric
20 Aug 2025
Quintal
14,220.00
14588
2.58
14588
