Company Name
Unit
Prev.Close
LTP (₹)
Change (%)
Rs/Quintal
14,080
14,084
+2.27(0%)
Rs/Quintal
14,270
14,242
+2.22(0%)
Rs./Quintal
20,700
20,580
+1.57(0%)
Rs./Quintal
20,860
20,750
+1.53(0%)
Cotton Seed OilCake
30 May 2025
Rs./Quintal
3,077
3,090
+0.97(0%)
NCDEX gainers are commodities listed on that exchange, experiencing a notable rise in market price over any given time in the trading period. These are commodities that have gone through positive price momentum, indicating strong demand or favourable market conditions that push their value upward. The NCDEX is one of the leading exchanges in India focusing on agricultural commodities, offering a broad range of commodities, such as soybean, guar gum, chana (chickpea), and mustard seed.
The NCDEX gainers may vary daily as per different factors, like bad weather conditions, government policies, export-import regulations, and trends related to global commodities. For those who follow NCDEX gainers, it allows them to track which commodities are doing the best and thus may be considered the most rewarding for trading purposes.
It is important to identify NCDEX gainers using different indicators. Here are some tested ways of identifying gainers:
Understanding and tracking NCDEX gainers is important to a trader and investor for the following reasons:
NCDEX is one of the country's leading commodity exchanges, where a large number of agricultural commodities are traded in futures contracts. The trading platform offers opportunities for investors to hedge and speculate on commodity price movements.
NCDEX offers trading in a large number of commodities, which are primarily agricultural commodities. The commodity count differs daily but typically is above 20, including soybean, mustard seed, chana, and guar gum, among others.
Lot size in NCDEX is the minimum number of commodities that one can trade in a particular contract. The lot size varies with commodities. For example, the lot size for soybean futures might be 10 metric tonnes, while for mustard seed, it could be 5 metric tonnes.
Open interest in NCDEX is the total number of unsettled contracts that are outstanding. It is a measure of the activity level and the liquidity in the market. The presence of rising open interest accompanied by price movement is a bullish sign, meaning increased participants are entering the market.
To trade on NCDEX, one has to open a trading account with a registered broker. Once signed up, the traders can access the trading platform of the exchange, monitor prices, place buy or sell orders, and use other tools for analysis purposes. Good commodity trading practice involves understanding the basic principles, market trends, and risk management strategies.
