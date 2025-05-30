iifl-logo
Gainers - NCDEX

Company Name
Unit
Prev.Close
LTP (₹)
Change (%)

Turmeric

30 May 2025

Rs/Quintal

14,080

14,084

+2.27(0%)

Turmeric

30 May 2025

Rs/Quintal

14,270

14,242

+2.22(0%)

Jeera

30 May 2025

Rs./Quintal

20,700

20,580

+1.57(0%)

Jeera

30 May 2025

Rs./Quintal

20,860

20,750

+1.53(0%)

Cotton Seed OilCake

30 May 2025

Rs./Quintal

3,077

3,090

+0.97(0%)

What Are NCDEX Gainers?

NCDEX gainers are commodities listed on that exchange, experiencing a notable rise in market price over any given time in the trading period. These are commodities that have gone through positive price momentum, indicating strong demand or favourable market conditions that push their value upward. The NCDEX is one of the leading exchanges in India focusing on agricultural commodities, offering a broad range of commodities, such as soybean, guar gum, chana (chickpea), and mustard seed.

The NCDEX gainers may vary daily as per different factors, like bad weather conditions, government policies, export-import regulations, and trends related to global commodities. For those who follow NCDEX gainers, it allows them to track which commodities are doing the best and thus may be considered the most rewarding for trading purposes.

How to Spot NCDEX Gainers

It is important to identify NCDEX gainers using different indicators. Here are some tested ways of identifying gainers:

  • Analysing the Price Movement: Traders can frequently track the prices of commodities on NCDEX and see which ones are in upward motion. The same has to be done on trading platforms as well as any portal providing financial news in real time.
  • Utilise Technical Indicators: Applying technical analysis tools, including moving averages and Bollinger Bands, could help identify potential gainers. Traders will use them to understand trends, momentum, and possible price reversals.
  • Trading Volume and Open Interest: Understanding trading volume and open interest would give one a better view of the commodity's strength in price movement. Rising both in price and volume generally tends to indicate strong price movement and bullish sentiment, meaning the commodity might still move upwards.
  • Market Trends: If one keeps a watchful eye on weather forecasts, government policies affecting agricultural outputs, and global market trends, then all potential NCDEX gainers may be predicted. For example, a predicted crop shortage due to adverse weather conditions would see an increase in its price.

Why NCDEX Gainers Matter

Understanding and tracking NCDEX gainers is important to a trader and investor for the following reasons:

  • Profit Opportunities: Gainers reveal commodities that have positive price momentum. Such commodities may lead to profitable trades if bought at the right time.
  • Market Sentiment: The top gainers list might detail the general outlook of the market of agricultural commodities. The repeated appearance of some commodities as gainers may suggest a larger economy or seasonal trends.
  • Risk Management: In case one is trading short or looking to buy long, knowing which commodities are gaining helps in managing risks and adjusting appropriately.
  • Diversification: Identifying top gainers helps investors look for elements of diversification. It allows traders to add commodities that have substantial growth prospects in order to spread the risk.

FAQs

What's NCDEX?

NCDEX is one of the country's leading commodity exchanges, where a large number of agricultural commodities are traded in futures contracts. The trading platform offers opportunities for investors to hedge and speculate on commodity price movements.

How many commodities are traded in NCDEX?

NCDEX offers trading in a large number of commodities, which are primarily agricultural commodities. The commodity count differs daily but typically is above 20, including soybean, mustard seed, chana, and guar gum, among others.

What is the lot size in NCDEX?

Lot size in NCDEX is the minimum number of commodities that one can trade in a particular contract. The lot size varies with commodities. For example, the lot size for soybean futures might be 10 metric tonnes, while for mustard seed, it could be 5 metric tonnes.

What is open interest in NCDEX?

Open interest in NCDEX is the total number of unsettled contracts that are outstanding. It is a measure of the activity level and the liquidity in the market. The presence of rising open interest accompanied by price movement is a bullish sign, meaning increased participants are entering the market.

How to trade on NCDEX?

To trade on NCDEX, one has to open a trading account with a registered broker. Once signed up, the traders can access the trading platform of the exchange, monitor prices, place buy or sell orders, and use other tools for analysis purposes. Good commodity trading practice involves understanding the basic principles, market trends, and risk management strategies.

Top News

Global long-term bond yields are rising, but why is it impacting Indian equities so sharply?

30 May 2025|11:35 AM

30 May 2025|11:35 AM

Like in April, the May Fed minutes also underlined that impact of reciprocal tariffs could be bigger than anticipated

29 May 2025|10:24 AM

29 May 2025|10:24 AM

IIP edged lower in April 2025, as mining and electricity struggled; but March IIP saw a big upgrade

29 May 2025|09:17 AM

29 May 2025|09:17 AM

