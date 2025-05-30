iifl-logo
Losers - NCDEX

Company Name
Unit
Prev.Close
LTP (₹)
Change (%)

Coriander

30 May 2025

Rs./Quintal

7,052

7,032

-0.22(0%)

Castor

30 May 2025

Rs./Quintal

6,479

6,435

-0.26(0%)

Castor

30 May 2025

Rs./Quintal

6,407

6,360

-0.31(0%)

Coriander

30 May 2025

Rs./Quintal

7,130

7,102

-0.39(0%)

What Are NCDEX Losers?

NCDEX losers are commodity products that have fallen by at least some percentage point over a certain period, like one day, week, or month. They indicate which commodities show downward price trends, helping traders understand market movement and potential investment risks.

NCDEX is one of the premier commodity exchanges in India, and it provides a transparent and regulated platform for trading in agricultural and other commodities. Monitoring NCDEX losers is important to traders and investors who wish to make informed decisions, hedge against price risks, or spot a buying opportunity during market dips.

How to Spot NCDEX Losers

Recognising NCDEX losers involves the analysis of trading data readily available on NCDEX or through market analysis tools. Some effective ways to identify these commodities are as follows:

  • Daily Price Charts: By going to the official NCDEX website or various financial news websites that publish commodity price information, traders can easily check the daily price charts to note which commodities have depreciated the most within a specified time frame.
  • Market Analysis Tools: Financial platforms and tools provide a comprehensive market analysis that includes the biggest gainers and losers of the day. These tools help traders keep abreast of real-time market movements.
  • Technical Indicators: Technical analysis of commodities using moving averages and trend lines could assist traders in identifying bearish patterns or declines in particular commodities.
  • Volume Analysis: Large trading volumes associated with an aggressive price decline may be considered evidence of heavy bearish sentiment on the part of the market participants. If the volume is accompanied by price, it becomes possible to establish whether there is heavy participation in this downtrend.

Why NCDEX Losers Matter

Knowing the NCDEX losers is important for several reasons:

  • Risk Management: Keeping track of the losers on NCDEX allows traders to avoid such commodities when they become vulnerable to a potential loss.
  • Identifying Opportunities: Falling prices can indicate risks, but they also present an opportunity to buy commodities before they rebound.
  • Market Sentiment Analysis: Identifying losers can be useful in interpreting overall market sentiment and mood. This way, traders can make more strategic decisions.
  • Hedging Strategies: For businesses reliant on specific commodities, tracking NCDEX losers helps formulate hedging strategies to safeguard against price volatility.

FAQs

What state commodities are traded on the NCDEX platform?

NCDEX offers various agricultural products such as wheat, soybeans, chana or chickpeas, mustard seed, and turmeric. These usually reflect production levels in the larger agricultural states of India, notably Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.

Who controls NCDEX?

The Securities and Exchange Board of India monitors the NCDEX. All operations must be transparent and dealt with fair play.

What is the lot size in NCDEX?

The lot size varies from commodity to commodity in NCDEX. For example, for soybeans, the lot size may be 10 metric tons. In comparison, turmeric might be 5 metric tons. Traders can visit the official NCDEX site for updated data on lot sizes.

How many commodities are listed in NCDEX?

NCDEX lists more than 20 different commodities for trading, including staple crops, oilseeds, and spices. The list is dynamic, and each trader is advised to check on the website.

What is the full form of NCDEX exchange?

NCDEX is the abbreviated form of National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

