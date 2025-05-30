NCDEX losers are commodity products that have fallen by at least some percentage point over a certain period, like one day, week, or month. They indicate which commodities show downward price trends, helping traders understand market movement and potential investment risks.
NCDEX is one of the premier commodity exchanges in India, and it provides a transparent and regulated platform for trading in agricultural and other commodities. Monitoring NCDEX losers is important to traders and investors who wish to make informed decisions, hedge against price risks, or spot a buying opportunity during market dips.
Recognising NCDEX losers involves the analysis of trading data readily available on NCDEX or through market analysis tools. Some effective ways to identify these commodities are as follows:
Knowing the NCDEX losers is important for several reasons:
NCDEX offers various agricultural products such as wheat, soybeans, chana or chickpeas, mustard seed, and turmeric. These usually reflect production levels in the larger agricultural states of India, notably Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India monitors the NCDEX. All operations must be transparent and dealt with fair play.
The lot size varies from commodity to commodity in NCDEX. For example, for soybeans, the lot size may be 10 metric tons. In comparison, turmeric might be 5 metric tons. Traders can visit the official NCDEX site for updated data on lot sizes.
NCDEX lists more than 20 different commodities for trading, including staple crops, oilseeds, and spices. The list is dynamic, and each trader is advised to check on the website.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Global long-term bond yields are rising, but why is it impacting Indian equities so sharply?
30 May 2025|11:35 AM
Like in April, the May Fed minutes also underlined that impact of reciprocal tariffs could be bigger than anticipated
29 May 2025|10:24 AM
IIP edged lower in April 2025, as mining and electricity struggled; but March IIP saw a big upgrade
29 May 2025|09:17 AM
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.