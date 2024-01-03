Difference Between Margin Trading and Leverage

If you that the entire margin trading vs leverage debate was the same, there is a subtle difference. When you want to stretch your purchasing power with margin funding or any other borrowing, that is called leverage. At the outset, margin funding is a form of leverage, but the only difference is that it is not a committed loan. In margin funding, your margin funding account works like an overdraft account in a bank wherein you only pay interest on the number of funds utilized. In the margin trading parlance, it is the debit to the margin account that is classified as a loan. To that extent, it is not a binding commitment like the leverage of a loan and that is how the margin trading vs leverage argument is tweaked.
When you get into equity investing, there is tremendous potential for above-market returns in certain unique situations. However, such situations may require that you commit more capital. In such cases, instead of missing out on the opportunity, you can opt to borrow money from a broker or other entity to gain enough capital for the investment plan. The broker asks for some assurance that the investor will be able to pay back the borrowed sum with interest in case the trade goes south, and that comes in the form of your margin as well as the collateral offering of shares.
Margin is the total amount invested by you including the cash brought in, the funds borrowed, and the collateral value of the shares / other securities offered by you. The inclusive amount is referred to as the margin and this practice generates a degree of trading power referred to as leverage. In other words, let us put it this way. Margin trading can be used to generate leverage and is one of the methods or techniques of generating leverage in the capital markets. Leverage is nothing but the ability to amplify portfolio/trading performance.
Of course, leverage intends to magnify the profits but this comes with the inherent risk that even losses could get magnified in the process. We now get deeper into the margin trading vs leverage debate and while the two do appear to be similar at first, we will look at the subtle differences between the two. Here is a quick look at the margin trading vs leverage debate.
One important point, to sum up, is that conservative leverage strategies over long periods tend to reduce risks better. On the other hand, short-term investments on margins tend to yield good results in markets with high liquidity and the midst of opportunities.
Leverage strategies can be used in any of the above ways.
Leverage can be seen as the ratio of the actual position taken to the margin provided. This is the standard formula for all types of leverage. Leverage must also be understood concerning risk.
