What are Risks Associated with Margin Trading?

Where there is a good and profitable trade, there is also an element of risk. That is how markets are structured. Here we look at margin trading risk or the risk of margin trading. Let us spend a moment just brushing up the concept of margin trading first. Margin trading is a frequently used term in stock markets and as the name suggests you can do margin buy or you can also do margin sell. Buying on margin, as the name suggests, entails paying just part of the amount that is payable for the purchase of shares.
Broadly, margin trading can take 10 different forms
Here are some unique types of margin trading that you either entail funding the margin of using proxies to fund margins.
As you can see above, all of the above may not strictly classify as margin trading but effectively they are all some form of margin trading in that you take a position in the market by just paying a margin or part of the whole amount. Broadly margin trading takes various forms. You can do buying on margin via intraday trading, actually funded margin buying or you can also leverage futures to create a proxy of buying on margin. The key advantage of buying on margin is that you can take a much larger position that what your current financial capacity affords. Let us look at Buying on margin and also margin sell in greater detail as we go along.
Let us assume that you want to buy 10,000 shares of State Bank of India. If you were to buy 10,000 shares of SBI in the equity cash market, it will cost you Rs.33 lakh to take delivery of that stock assuming the approximate current market price of Rs.330 per share. In case, you have the requisite funds in your trading account, it is well and good, but that is rarely the case. The other option for you is to buy on margin. Obviously, when you buy or sell a stock by just paying part of the money, there is a huge risk to it. Slick salesmen would tell you that margin trading magnifies your profits but what they don’t tell you is that it also magnifies your losses. It runs the risk of wiping your capital and all the risks of margin trading actually stem from this singular risk of losses getting magnified. Let us look at risks of margin trading in greater detail.
Having conceptually looked at risk of margin trading, let us focus a little more on leverage risk since that is the key to margin trading. Margin trading risk essentially stems from leverage risk, which is the risk of quasi borrowing magnifying your losses beyond a point. Margin trading risk emanates from leverage risk? What exactly is leverage risk? Now, leverage risk arises because margin trading buying encourages you take market positions of a size you cannot normally afford. For example, if you can buy 200 shares and you buy another 800 shares on margin, then the leverage risk to your capital is 5X in every unfavourable rupee move. Of course, if the price is favourable then profits are also 5X, but that is not relevant to risk management. Let us now look at some key risks involved in margin trading.
Here is what margin trading or buying on margin entails. Let us assume that you want to buy 10,000 shares of State Bank of India. If you buy 10,000 shares of SBI in the equity market, it would cost nearly Rs.33 lakh to take delivery of that stock assuming the approximate current market price of Rs.330 per share. In case, you have the requisite funds in your trading account, then there is no problem. Alternatively, you can take a margin position as intraday, or through futures or via margin funding by the broker or any NBFC.
What does margin buy and margin sell imply and what are the risks associated with margin trading? There are broadly two kinds of margin trading that you need to be familiar with. Remember, as we had said earlier, you can either pay a part of the sum and get leverage or actually borrow the balance amount by paying interest. The latter is the route if you want to enjoy the perks of stock ownership like dividends, voting rights etc.
Margin trading is a slightly high risk game as it entails magnifying your profits and also potentially magnifying your losses. Hence margin trading should only be taken up if you are confident of managing the risk with the discipline of stop losses, profit targets, call risk management etc.
