The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulates the stock market, the stock exchanges and the Depositories Participants in India. It was constituted in 1992 under the SEBI Act. Along with the overall administrative control of stock markets, SEBI is also entrusted with the role of conducting inspections and formulating rules for the transparent functioning of the stock markets.

Stockbrokers are financial intermediaries who enable you to buy and sell shares by providing the service of opening a Demat account and trading account . For the service, they charge a small brokerage fee. Stockbrokers/brokerage firms are registered with SEBI and act as a link between the investor and stock markets.

Compounded Annual Growth Methodology: Here the returns are calculated based on the overall period. Market experts prefer this methodology over the absolute return methodology.

1. Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) : SEBI is the regulatory body that oversees how the share market works . The organisation was set up to protect investors’ interests and ensure that the securities markets operate fairly and transparently. SEBI sets regulatory frameworks that exchanges, companies, brokerages, and other market participants must adhere to, thereby preventing malpractices and ensuring fair trading.

2. Stock Exchanges : Stock exchanges are those markets where investors can trade in shares, bonds, and derivatives. The two leading exchanges in India are the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). These exchanges enable trading by providing a well-structured framework where buyers and sellers can meet each other, thereby ensuring liquidity and price discovery.

3. Stockbrokers and Brokerages: Intermediaries between customers and the stock exchanges, brokers negotiate buy and sell orders as a service and receive a fee or commission for undertaking the order on behalf of the clients. Brokerages maybe full-service firms offering many services or even discount brokers where they specifically focus on order execution.

4. Investors and Traders: Investors buy stocks to seek ownership in companies and usually have long-term visions. Traders, on the other hand, trade equities and sell them to make quick profits based on short-term price movements. Both are required to sustain market liquidity and activity and contribute to a healthy financial ecosystem.

Types of Stockbrokers in India

In India, stockbrokers are mainly categorised into two types: Full-Service Brokers and Discount Brokers.

Full-service brokers are traditional brokerage firms that offer a wide range of services. These include executing buy and sell orders, offering investment advice, financial planning, portfolio management, and conducting detailed market research. They deliver tailored investment solutions based on individual financial objectives, making them suitable for investors who seek comprehensive guidance on how share market works . However, their extensive service offerings usually come with higher fees.

On the other hand, Discount Brokers focus on offering fundamental trading services at a lower cost. They usually operate online and do not offer advisory services or extensive support. Discount brokers cater to self-directed investors who know how share market works and who prefer to manage their own trades without significant brokerage fees. Discount brokers offer efficient trading platforms that enable users to execute transactions conveniently.

Ultimately, the choice between a full-service broker and a discount broker will depend upon one’s specific needs, trading preferences, or willingness to pay for additional services.

Why Do People Lose Money in the Stock Market?

There are several important factors that lead to people losing money in the stock market. The first one is not having a strategy and idea how share market works; in the absence of a well-defined plan for purchasing and selling shares, investors may make impulsive choices that result in losses. Meanwhile, risk management can make losses significantly worse, with traders unable to place stop-loss orders suffering huge drops as markets go against them. Getting an idea of these factors along with how share market works will help the investors to make decisions that offer them profits.

What Are the Reasons for a Company Not Listing on a Stock Exchange?

