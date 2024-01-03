Table of Content
There are two major stock exchanges in India:
There are two types of share markets in the country:
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulates the stock market, the stock exchanges and the Depositories Participants in India. It was constituted in 1992 under the SEBI Act. Along with the overall administrative control of stock markets, SEBI is also entrusted with the role of conducting inspections and formulating rules for the transparent functioning of the stock markets.
Stockbrokers are financial intermediaries who enable you to buy and sell shares by providing the service of opening a Demat account and trading account. For the service, they charge a small brokerage fee. Stockbrokers/brokerage firms are registered with SEBI and act as a link between the investor and stock markets.
Before the advent of the internet, you were required to visit brokers and instruct them for transactions physically. However, with numerous new digital technologies, stockbrokers provide digital trading platforms through which you can trade in just a few clicks. These are:
You can evaluate stocks through the following two processes:
Typically, you can use two methodologies to calculate market returns:
To learn how share market works, it’s necessary to know its key participants. Four major players in the Indian stock market comprise:
In India, stockbrokers are mainly categorised into two types: Full-Service Brokers and Discount Brokers.
Ultimately, the choice between a full-service broker and a discount broker will depend upon one’s specific needs, trading preferences, or willingness to pay for additional services.
There are several important factors that lead to people losing money in the stock market. The first one is not having a strategy and idea how share market works; in the absence of a well-defined plan for purchasing and selling shares, investors may make impulsive choices that result in losses. Meanwhile, risk management can make losses significantly worse, with traders unable to place stop-loss orders suffering huge drops as markets go against them. Getting an idea of these factors along with how share market works will help the investors to make decisions that offer them profits.
There could be many reasons that a company, that has perfect knowledge of how share market works, is not on stock exchange.
Thus, the stock market is a place where stocks and securities are electronically traded. The first step before investing in stock markets should be to open a Demat and Trading Account with a reliable financial partner like IIFL. A trusted brokerage platform can provide you with cutting-edge market reports, alongside facilities like brokerage cashback and zero AMC charges for up to one year on your Demat Account.
The answer to the query on how share market works is that it operates through a structured process. First, companies issue shares via an Initial Public Offering (IPO) to raise capital. Once listed, investors can buy and sell these shares on stock exchanges through brokers. Orders are matched based on supply and demand, facilitating transactions in real time.
To understand how you can get profit you need to know how share market works. The share market generates profits primarily through two mechanisms: capital appreciation and dividends. Investors earn capital gains when the price of their shares increases over time. Additionally, some companies distribute a portion of their profits as dividends, providing shareholders with regular income alongside potential price growth.
Stocks make money for investors through capital appreciation and dividends. When stock prices rise, investors can sell their shares for a profit. Many companies pay dividends, which are cash payments made to shareholders from profits, providing a steady income stream in addition to potential gains from selling shares. This offers a basic idea of how share market works.
The stock market is regulated by government bodies, with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) being the primary regulator in India. To get an idea of what is stock market and how it works you must know about SEBI. SEBI establishes rules and guidelines to ensure fair trading practices, protect investor interests, and maintain market integrity while overseeing stock exchanges and market participants.
Once you know how share market works you will understand that the share prices are determined by the forces of supply and demand in the market. When more investors want to buy a stock than sell it, prices rise. Conversely, if more people want to sell than buy, prices fall. This dynamic interaction reflects investors’ perceptions of a company’s value and overall market conditions.
