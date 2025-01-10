To the Members of Torrent Power Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Torrent Power Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information. 2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and total comprehensive income (comprising profi t and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Sr. No. Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1 Impairment assessment for Power Plant located at Dahej (Refer to note 41(1) to the standalone financial statements): The carrying amount of Property, Plant and Equipment ("PPE") and Right-of-use assets ("ROU") includes an amount of H1,237.82 Crore as at March 31, 2024, pertaining to 1,200 MW DGEN Mega Power Project including Transmission Line located at Dahej, India ("DGEN"). DGEN started its commercial operations from November 2014 ("COD") and thereafter has operated only intermittently, including during current financial year. Our procedures in relation to managements impairment assessment of DGEN included the following: As a result of the above, and given the current economic environment, management has carried out an impairment assessment of DGEN in accordance with Ind AS 36 ‘Impairment of Assets and with the help of an external valuer, has measured the recoverable amount based on ‘value in use which requires estimating the discounted cash flow projections over the estimated remaining useful life of the DGEN. Such assessment involved several key assumptions including expected demand of electricity, future prices of fuel, foreign exchange rate, expected tariff rates of electricity and discount rate, which are considered by management based on past trends and current and likely future state of the industry. Assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Companys controls over impairment assessment. Based on such assessment, the value in use arrived at by the management is higher than the carrying amount of PPE and ROU pertaining to DGEN and accordingly, no additional impairment is considered necessary as at March 31, 2024. Perused the report issued by the external valuer engaged by the management and conducted enquiries with them to understand the assumptions considered by them. We considered this to be a key audit matter as the carrying value of DGEN at March 31, 2024 is significant to the Companys balance sheet and there is significant judgement and estimation involved in the discounted cash flow (DCF) model used by the management to assess the value in use of DGEN. Evaluated independence, competence, capability and objectivity of the external valuer. Evaluated the reasonableness of cash flow projections used by the Company and the key assumptions underlying the same. With the involvement of auditors experts, assessed the reasonableness of the assumptions considered in the discounted cash flow projections for determining value in use. Enquired with senior management personnel, the justification for the key assumptions underlying the cashflow projections and performed sensitivity analysis on the same, within a reasonably foreseeable range. Checked the arithmetic accuracy of the computations included in the discounted cash flow projections. Assessed the adequacy of disclosure in the standalone financial statements. Based on the above procedures performed, we considered managements assessment of impairment of DGEN to be reasonable. Assessment of recoverability of Deferred tax assets on unutilised tax credits (Refer to note 42(d)(2) to the 2 standalone financial statements) The Company has recognised deferred tax assets on the unutilised tax credits amounting to Rs.1,408.07 Crore as at March 31, 2024, representing Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) paid on the accounting profit in the current year and in earlier years in which the Company did not have normal taxable profit due to availment of tax holiday. The deferred tax asset has been recognised on the basis of Companys assessment of availability of future taxable profits to offset the accumulated deferred tax assets on the unutilised tax credits. Our audit procedures in relation to managements assessment of recoverability of Deferred tax assets on unutilised tax credits included the following: The future taxable profit projections involve several key assumptions including expected demand of electricity, future prices of fuel and expected tariff rates of electricity, covering the period over which MAT Credit can be claimed as per the Income-tax Act, 1961. In preparing the profit projections, management has considered past trends, applicable tariff regulations/ agreements and current and likely future state of the industry. Assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Companys controls over recognition and assessment of recoverability of deferred tax assets on unutilised tax credits. We considered this a key audit matter as the amount of deferred tax assets on unutilised tax credits is material to the standalone financial statements and significant management judgement is required in assessing the recoverability of accumulated deferred tax assets on unutilised tax credits based on significant assumptions underlying the forecast of future taxable profits. Further, recoverability of deferred tax assets depends on the achievement of Companys future business plans. Assessed the Companys accounting policy in respect of recognising deferred tax assets on unutilised tax credits. Enquired with senior management personnel, the justification for the key assumptions underlying the projections and assessed the reasonableness of the assumptions underlying profit projections made by management, by verifying the past trends, available tariff orders and relevant economic and industry indicators. Further, performed sensitivity analysis over the assumptions used in determining the projected taxable profits, within a reasonable range. Evaluated whether the tax credit entitlements are legally available to the Company for the forecast recoupment period, considering the provisions of Income-tax Act, 1961. Checked the arithmetic accuracy of the underlying calculations of the profit projections. Assessed the adequacy of disclosures made in the standalone financial statements with regard to deferred taxes. Based on the above procedures performed by us, we considered the managements assessment of recoverability of deferred tax assets in respect of accumulated deferred tax assets on unutilised tax credits to be reasonable.

Other Information

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Report on Corporate Governance, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the standalone financial statements

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. 7. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements

8. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

9. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: ? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

10. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing significant of the audit and significant audit findings, including any deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

11. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

12. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

13. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

14. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 14(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

Profi t (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in paragraph 14(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 14(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Rules.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone statements Refer Note 44 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision as at March 31, 2024, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts - Refer Note 33. The Company was not required to recognise a provision as at March 31, 2024 under the derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in Note 45(c) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 45(c) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend declared and paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and that has been operating throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software at application level and has been operating from March 27, 2024 at database level, except that the audit log does not capture changes, if any, made using certain privileged access. Further, during the course of our audit except the aforesaid instances, we did not notice any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with (Refer Note 68 financial to the standalone statements).

15. The Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

For Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP

Firm Registration Number: 012754N / N500016

Priyanshu Gundana

Partner

Place: Ahmedabad Membership Number: 109553 Date: May 22, 2024 UDIN: 24109553BKGQWA3668

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 14(g) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Torrent Power Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act fi 1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to statements of Torrent Power Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for efficient ensuring the orderly and conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, fi and the timely preparation of reliable information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial standalone statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

For Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP

Firm Registration Number: 012754N / N500016

Priyanshu Gundana

Partner

Place: Ahmedabad Membership Number: 109553 Date: May 22, 2024 UDIN: 24109553BKGQWA3668

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 13 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Torrent Power Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and furnished by the Company, and the books of account and records examined by us during the course of our audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that: i. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification. As regards underground distribution systems, we have been informed that the same are not physically verifiable.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), as disclosed in Note 4 on Property Plant and Equipment, Note 5 on Right-of-use assets, Note 6 on Capital work-in-progress and Note 7 on Investment Property to the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company, except for the following:

Description of property Gross carrying value (Rs. in Crore) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being held in the name of the Company Freehold Land 3.39 SEC Limited No 19 years Amalgamated due to various Freehold Land 2.00 AEC Limited No 19 years court orders. Appeal filed against rate valuation. Freehold Land 1.30 SEC Limited No 19 years Amalgamated due to various Freehold Land 0.06 AEC Limited No 19 years court orders. Applications filed and under process of Freehold Land 0.14 Torrent Power AEC Limited No 19 years name change. Freehold Land 0.03 Torrent Power SEC Limited No 17 years Leasehold Land 4.10 AEC Limited No 19 years Leasehold Land 0.34 Torrent Power AEC Limited No 19 years Leasehold Land 5.94 SEC Limited No 19 years Leasehold Land 1.47 Torrent Power SEC Limited No 19 years Leasehold Land 11.81 Dholera Industrial City Development Limited No 5.5 years Lease deed is pending to be executed.

(d) The Company has chosen cost model for its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets. Consequently, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer, or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-Use assets) or intangible assets does not arise.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in the standalone financial statements does not arise. ii. (a) The physical verification of inventory excluding stocks with third parties has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by Management is appropriate. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 Crore, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are in agreement with the unaudited books of account (Also, Refer Note 29 to the standalone financial statements) iii. (a) The Company has made investments in twenty one companies and fourteen mutual fund schemes, granted unsecured loans to twenty six companies and to two another parties, and stood guarantee to a company. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans and guarantees to subsidiaries and to parties other than subsidiaries are as per the table given below:

(Rs. in Crore) Guarantees Loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries 1,336.00 4,520.65 Others - - 0.03 Balance outstanding as a balance sheet date in respect of the above case - Subsidiaries 1,336.00 1,917.46 - Others - 0.03

(Also, Refer Note 55 (b) to the standalone financial statements)

(b) In respect of the aforesaid investments, guarantees and loans, the terms and conditions under which such loans were granted, investments were made and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. (Also, Refer Note 55 (b) to the standalone financial statements)

(c) In respect of the aforesaid loans aggregating to Rs.2,381.88 Crore the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, and the parties are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated, and are also regular in payment of interest as applicable. In respect of the aforesaid loans aggregating to Rs.800.98 Crore, no schedule for repayment of principal has been stipulated by the Company. Therefore, in the absence of stipulation of repayment terms we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal.

(d) In respect of the loans, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans which have fallen due during the year and were renewed/extended. Further, no fresh loans were granted to same parties to settle the existing overdue loans.

(f) Following loans were granted during the year, including to promoters/related parties under Section 2(76), which are repayable on demand or where no schedule for repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated by the Company.

(Rs. in Crore)

All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate of loans Repayable on demand 2,654.79 - 2,654.79 Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment 184.78 - 184.78 Total 2,839.57 - 2,839.57 Percentage of loans to the total loans 62.81% - 62.81%

(Also, Refer Note 55 (b) to the standalone financial statements)

iv. The Company is engaged in providing infrastructural facilities as specified in Schedule VI to the Act and accordingly, the provisions of Section 186, except sub section (1), of the Act are not applicable to the Company. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186(1) of the Act in respect of the loans and investments made and guarantees and security provided by it.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits referred in Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its certain products. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) In our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. (Also, Refer Note 44(a) to the standalone financial statements regarding managements assessment on certain matters relating to provident fund.)

(b) The particulars of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of Statute Nature of dues Amount involved (Rs. in Crore) Amount unpaid (Rs. in Crore) Period to which the amount relates (Financial Year) Forum where the dispute is pending Customs Act, 1962 Custom duty 37.00 18.50 2012-13 Central Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty 0.18 0.18 1989-90 Central Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Kerala General, Sales Tax Act, 1963 Sales Tax on Works Contracts 0.20 0.20 2001-02 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal Andhra Pradesh General Sales Tax, Act, 1957 Sales Tax on Works Contracts 0.29 0.29 1993-94 & 1994-95 High court for the State of Telangana

Referred to in paragraph 13 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Torrent Power Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024

Name of Statute Nature of dues Amount involved (Rs. in Crore) Amount unpaid (Rs. in Crore) Period to which the amount relates (Financial Year) Forum where the dispute is pending Tamil Nadu General Sales Tax on 0.47 0.47 1989-90 & Asst. Commissioner of Sales Tax Act, 1959 Works Contracts 1990-91 Commercial Tax Gujarat Value Added Value Added 6.99 2.41 2007-08 to Gujarat Value Added Tax Tax Act, 2004 Tax 2010-11 Tribunal Gujarat Stamp Act, Stamp Duty 35.10 35.10 2009-10 High Court of Gujarat 1958 Maharashtra Stamp Stamp Duty 1.01 0.76 2006 and High Court Bombay Act, 1958 2016 Gujarat Stamp Act, Stamp Duty 0.26 0.26 2006-07 Deputy Collector, 1958 Stamp Duty Valuation Department, Surat Finance Act, 1994 Service tax 0.49 0.49 2014-15 and Central Excise and 2016-17 Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Central Goods and Goods and 11.59 0.32 Jul 2017 to Jt. Commissioner Services Tax Act, Services Tax Dec 2019 (CGST) 2017 Employees Provident Fund 0.36 0.23 Oct 2011 to EPF Appellate Tribunal, Provident Fund Aug 2015 Ahmedabad & Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 The Gujarat Property Tax 32.65 32.65 2009-10 to Municipal Corporations Provincial Municipal 2023-24 Corporation Act, 1949

The above table does not include matters which have been decided in favour of the Company although the department have preferred appeal at higher level.

viii. There are no transactions previously unrecorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) On the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by financial any bank or institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion, the term loans and debt instruments have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained. (Also, Refer Note 25 to the standalone financial statements)

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been utilised for long-term purposes by the Company.

Referred to in paragraph 13 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Torrent Power Limited on the standalone statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has taken funds from the following entities and persons on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary as per details below:

Nature of fund taken Name of lender Amount involved (Rs. in Crore) Name of the subsidiary Relation Nature of transaction for which fund utilized Remarks, if any 8.40% Non-convertible debentures Series 12A, 12B, 12C and 12D Non Convertible Debenture Holders 474.00 Torrent Solargen Limited Wholly owned subsidiary Towards repayment of loan in connection with the cost incurred NA 8.32% Non-convertible debentures Series 13B Non Convertible Debenture Holders 94.00 Torrent Solargen Limited Wholly owned subsidiary for its Power Project.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and as represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act.

xiv. (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

Referred to in paragraph 13 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Torrent Power Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024

xv. In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) has one CICs as part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the standalone financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, as at balance sheet date, the Company does not have any amount remaining unspent under Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has transferred the amount of Corporate Social Responsibility remaining unspent under sub- section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to ongoing projects to a special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the Act. (Also, Refer Note 50 to the standalone financial statements).

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP

Firm Registration Number: 012754N / N500016

Priyanshu Gundana

Partner

Place: Ahmedabad Membership Number: 109553

Date: May 22, 2024 UDIN: 24109553BKGQWA3668