COM 18/07/2024 Received an order from NCLT for convening of Meeting of equity shareholders, Secured creditors and Unsecured creditors of Renewable Power Undertaking of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024) Notice of Meeting of Equity shareholders as per Directions of National Company Law Tribunal. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.06.2024) Proceedings of NCLT convened Meeting of Equity Shareholders of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.07.2024)