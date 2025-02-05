Torrent Power Q3 Profit Surges 31% YoY, Declares ₹14 Dividend

Torrent Power reported a 30.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit, reaching ₹489.3 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to ₹374.1 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations grew 2.1% YoY to ₹6,499.4 crore, up from ₹6,366 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA increased by 6.5% YoY, reaching ₹1,111.6 crore, compared to ₹1,044 crore in the previous fiscal’s third quarter. EBITDA margin improved to 17%, compared to 16.4% in Q3 FY24.

Total comprehensive income (TCI) grew 33% YoY to ₹490 crore, compared to ₹369 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. For the nine-month period of FY25, TCI rose 38% YoY to ₹1,974 crore, compared to ₹1,434 crore in the previous fiscal. The company attributed the profit growth to higher contributions from gas-based power plants and gains from the sale of non-current investments.

The positive impact was partially offset by lower contributions from renewable energy operations due to weaker wind resources. Increased finance and depreciation costs from capital expenditure and commissioning of new renewable energy projects also impacted profitability. The board of directors declared an interim dividend of ₹14 per equity share for FY25.