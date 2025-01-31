Torrent Power Begins Operations at 300 MW Solar Plant In Gujarat

Torrent Power Limited has issued a 300 MW solar power plant through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Torrent Saurya Urja 2 Private Limited (TSU2).

The Gujarat Energy Development Agency-certified solar power plant has come into full operation from December 15, 2024. Torrent Power acquired the official certificate on January 24, 2025, as per a filing with the stock exchanges.

According to Torrent Power, this project marks a significant stride in its transition towards renewable energy and sustainability that would further anchor it in the clean energy transition in India.

Torrent Power is one of India’s leading energy players, with an increasing expansion in the renewable energy space, as part of the country’s plan to enhance green power generation. This further strengthens Torrent Power’s position in the solar energy space and adds to a more sustainable and environment-friendly energy ecosystem.

In NSE, Shares of Torrent Power Limited closed at ₹1450.40 which is a 1.67% dip in the last one year, and the stocks has witnessed a total of 39% in the last one year, and 22% in the last 6 months.