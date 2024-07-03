Torrent Power Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
16,209.54
12,894.67
14,288.54
12,480.66
13,213.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16,209.54
12,894.67
14,288.54
12,480.66
13,213.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
200.99
150.43
193.89
179.48
202.37
Total Income
16,410.53
13,045.1
14,482.43
12,660.14
13,415.83
Total Expenditure
13,144.3
10,741.68
11,882.35
9,946.57
10,988.88
PBIDT
3,266.23
2,303.42
2,600.08
2,713.57
2,426.95
Interest
532.43
468.96
474.44
417.2
401
PBDT
2,733.8
1,834.46
2,125.64
2,296.37
2,025.95
Depreciation
730.47
703.8
673.7
650.7
630.26
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
265.58
194.11
250.96
379.85
292.97
Deferred Tax
245.69
115.38
126.15
87.35
116.52
Reported Profit After Tax
1,492.06
821.17
1,074.83
1,178.47
986.2
Minority Interest After NP
38.79
31.1
31.67
44.8
2.44
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,453.27
790.07
1,043.16
1,133.67
983.76
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,453.27
790.07
1,043.16
1,133.67
983.76
EPS (Unit Curr.)
30.24
16.44
21.7
23.59
20.47
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
480.62
480.62
480.62
480.62
480.62
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.15
17.86
18.19
21.74
18.36
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
9.2
6.36
7.52
9.44
7.46
