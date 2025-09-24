iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Torrent Power acquires Newzone firms for ₹211 Crore

24 Sep 2025 , 11:49 AM

Torrent Power Limited announced that it has picked up shares of Newzone India Private Limited (NZIPL) and Newzone Power Projects Private Limited (NZPPPL). The transaction will have a total consideration of ₹211 Crore.

The company will acquire 11,95,510 shares of NZIPL, equaling 49% equity. Additionally, it will acquire 30,00,000 shares of NZPPPL, representing 100% shares from the Sarawagi Family and related HUFs. With this transaction, Torrent Power will be an effective owner of both the companies.

NZIPL currently holds approximately 922 acres of land including private and government-leased land in Annupur district, Madhya Pradesh. The company plans to use it for implementation of a thermal power project.

In the last three years, the company has had no other assets and turnover.

Torrent Pharma confirmed that this transaction does not fall under related party transactions. This transaction will be executed on a cash consideration basis.

The company expects to complete the acquisition within a period of 4 months. NZIPL was incorporated on October 12, 1999, and NZPPPL on February 28, 2008, both with the objective of power generation.

Torrent Power posted a 24.70% y-o-y decline in its net profit at ₹731 Crore. In the previous year’s same quarter, the business posted a net profit of ₹972 Crore. In the June 2025 quarter, the business posted a revenue of ₹7,906 Crore. This was 12.50% lower than ₹9,033 Crore in the June 2024 quarter.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

 

Related Tags

  • Torrent Power
  • Torrent Power acquisition
  • Torrent Power Agreement
  • Torrent Power News
  • Torrent Power News Today
  • Torrent Power Share
  • Torrent Power Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited IPO

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2025|04:28 PM
Swiggy to offload Rapido stake for ₹2,400 Crore

Swiggy to offload Rapido stake for ₹2,400 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2025|02:15 PM
Solarworld Energy Solutions Limited IPO - Fast-Growing Solar EPC Player

Solarworld Energy Solutions Limited IPO - Fast-Growing Solar EPC Player

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2025|01:13 PM
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Limited IPO Details

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Limited IPO Details

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2025|12:09 PM
Torrent Power acquires Newzone firms for ₹211 Crore

Torrent Power acquires Newzone firms for ₹211 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2025|11:49 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.