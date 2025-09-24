Torrent Power acquires Newzone firms for ₹211 Crore

Torrent Power Limited announced that it has picked up shares of Newzone India Private Limited (NZIPL) and Newzone Power Projects Private Limited (NZPPPL). The transaction will have a total consideration of ₹211 Crore.

The company will acquire 11,95,510 shares of NZIPL, equaling 49% equity. Additionally, it will acquire 30,00,000 shares of NZPPPL, representing 100% shares from the Sarawagi Family and related HUFs. With this transaction, Torrent Power will be an effective owner of both the companies.

NZIPL currently holds approximately 922 acres of land including private and government-leased land in Annupur district, Madhya Pradesh. The company plans to use it for implementation of a thermal power project.

In the last three years, the company has had no other assets and turnover.

Torrent Pharma confirmed that this transaction does not fall under related party transactions. This transaction will be executed on a cash consideration basis.

The company expects to complete the acquisition within a period of 4 months. NZIPL was incorporated on October 12, 1999, and NZPPPL on February 28, 2008, both with the objective of power generation.

Torrent Power posted a 24.70% y-o-y decline in its net profit at ₹731 Crore. In the previous year’s same quarter, the business posted a net profit of ₹972 Crore. In the June 2025 quarter, the business posted a revenue of ₹7,906 Crore. This was 12.50% lower than ₹9,033 Crore in the June 2024 quarter.

