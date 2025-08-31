Torrent Power Wins ₹22,000 Crore Thermal Project in Madhya Pradesh

Torrent Power Ltd has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from MP Power Management Company Ltd (MPPMCL) to set up a 1,600 MW coal-based power project in Madhya Pradesh.

The proposed greenfield plant will consist of two 800 MW ultra-supercritical units and will be developed under the Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO) model. Power will be supplied to MPPMCL at a tariff of ₹5.829 per kWh.

With an estimated investment of ₹22,000 crore, this marks the biggest commitment by the Torrent Group in the power sector. The project is scheduled to be commissioned within six years of signing the power purchase agreement, ensuring its entire output goes to the state utility.

Coal supply for the plant will be arranged by MPPMCL under the SHAKTI policy of the Ministry of Coal. Torrent Power said the facility will deploy ultra-supercritical technology, which delivers higher efficiency and lower emissions compared with conventional thermal stations. The company expects the project to create 8,000–10,000 jobs during construction and about 1,500 jobs once operations begin.

Commenting on the development, Jinal Mehta, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Torrent Power, said the plant will play a key role in meeting India’s target of adding 80 GW of coal-based capacity by 2032. He added that the project will strengthen grid stability by providing reliable base load power alongside growing renewable capacity.

