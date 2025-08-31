iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Torrent Power Wins ₹22,000 Crore Thermal Project in Madhya Pradesh

31 Aug 2025 , 10:10 AM

Torrent Power Ltd has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from MP Power Management Company Ltd (MPPMCL) to set up a 1,600 MW coal-based power project in Madhya Pradesh.

The proposed greenfield plant will consist of two 800 MW ultra-supercritical units and will be developed under the Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO) model. Power will be supplied to MPPMCL at a tariff of ₹5.829 per kWh.

With an estimated investment of ₹22,000 crore, this marks the biggest commitment by the Torrent Group in the power sector. The project is scheduled to be commissioned within six years of signing the power purchase agreement, ensuring its entire output goes to the state utility.

Coal supply for the plant will be arranged by MPPMCL under the SHAKTI policy of the Ministry of Coal. Torrent Power said the facility will deploy ultra-supercritical technology, which delivers higher efficiency and lower emissions compared with conventional thermal stations. The company expects the project to create 8,000–10,000 jobs during construction and about 1,500 jobs once operations begin.

Commenting on the development, Jinal Mehta, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Torrent Power, said the plant will play a key role in meeting India’s target of adding 80 GW of coal-based capacity by 2032. He added that the project will strengthen grid stability by providing reliable base load power alongside growing renewable capacity.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • markets
  • stock market
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market today
  • Stock Market Updates
  • stocks to watch
  • Thermal Project
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Hitachi Energy Expands Mysuru Plant with ₹300 Crore Investment in Insulation Materials

Hitachi Energy Expands Mysuru Plant with ₹300 Crore Investment in Insulation Materials

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Aug 2025|09:24 PM
Shukra Pharma Secures MEA-Backed Contract to Deliver Medicines and Kits to Afghanistan

Shukra Pharma Secures MEA-Backed Contract to Deliver Medicines and Kits to Afghanistan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Aug 2025|09:18 PM
Federal Bank Names Srinivasan P to Lead Business Initiatives in Wholesale Banking

Federal Bank Names Srinivasan P to Lead Business Initiatives in Wholesale Banking

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Aug 2025|09:10 PM
AGI Infra to Acquire 60% Stake in WorldNext Realty for ₹30 Crore

AGI Infra to Acquire 60% Stake in WorldNext Realty for ₹30 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Aug 2025|08:20 PM
Mahindra Lifespace Appoints Parijat Dey as Chief Technology Officer

Mahindra Lifespace Appoints Parijat Dey as Chief Technology Officer

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Aug 2025|08:15 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.