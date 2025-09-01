Torrent Power Wins ₹22,000 Crore Order for 1,600 MW MP Thermal Project

Torrent Power Ltd. shares gained as much as 7% in early trade on Monday, September 1, following news of a major order win over the weekend. On Saturday, August 30, Torrent Power announced it had received a Letter of Award (LoA) from the Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Ltd. (MPPMCL) for a 1,600 MW coal-based thermal power project worth ₹22,000 crore.

The greenfield power plant, based on 2×800 MW ultra-supercritical technology, will be developed under a design, build, finance, own and operate model at a tariff of ₹5.829 per kWh. Torrent Group said this marks its single largest investment in the power sector. The project will be commissioned within 72 months of signing the power purchase agreement, with the entire output supplied to MPPMCL.

Coal for the facility will be supplied under the Ministry of Coal’s SHAKTI policy. Torrent added that the plant’s ultra-supercritical technology offers higher efficiency and lower emissions than conventional thermal plants. Beyond power supply, the project is also expected to create significant employment 8,000 to 10,000 jobs during construction and about 1,500 permanent jobs once operational.

Torrent Power shares gained 2% on September 1, 2025 at 12:59 PM, trading at ₹1252.20. Torrent Power shares dipped 16% in the year-to-date and 27% in the last year.

