iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Torrent Power Ltd Balance Sheet

1,340.55
(-1.30%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:59:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Torrent Power Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

480.62

480.62

480.62

480.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11,557.88

10,539.05

9,485.4

9,770.61

Net Worth

12,038.5

11,019.67

9,966.02

10,251.23

Minority Interest

Debt

9,744.4

8,430.25

7,908.14

7,200.12

Deferred Tax Liability Net

2,331.43

2,096.03

1,921.44

2,196.49

Total Liabilities

24,114.33

21,545.95

19,795.6

19,647.84

Fixed Assets

16,959.09

16,374.89

15,493.26

16,419.62

Intangible Assets

Investments

2,742.29

2,493.54

1,414.26

780.56

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1,446.36

1,452.57

1,603.65

1,678.34

Networking Capital

2,655.66

943.37

1,077.5

580.54

Inventories

645.56

645.71

437.96

386.16

Inventory Days

11.65

11.96

Sundry Debtors

1,565.93

1,516.04

1,363.63

1,275.52

Debtor Days

36.28

39.53

Other Current Assets

6,967.61

4,675.74

4,688.57

3,727.38

Sundry Creditors

-1,326.35

-1,397.54

-1,428.76

-1,203.48

Creditor Days

38.02

37.3

Other Current Liabilities

-5,197.09

-4,496.58

-3,983.9

-3,605.03

Cash

310.93

281.58

206.93

188.77

Total Assets

24,114.33

21,545.95

19,795.6

19,647.84

Torrent Power : related Articles

Bajel Projects Wins Contract for Solapur Substation

Bajel Projects Wins Contract for Solapur Substation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Dec 2024|09:12 PM

It is a 15-month project from the date of LoA, which shows that the company has the capability of completing on time the infrastructure projects.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 3rd December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 3rd December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Dec 2024|07:22 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Torrent Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Nazara Tech, etc.

Read More
Torrent Power Q2 Profit Drops 8.6% on Lower Thermal Output

Torrent Power Q2 Profit Drops 8.6% on Lower Thermal Output

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Nov 2024|11:39 AM

Torrent Power, a significant entity in India’s power generation, transmission, and distribution sectors, has a current market valuation of ₹27,183 crore.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.

Read More
Torrent Power Plans ₹4,000 Crore QIP for Expansion and Acquisitions

Torrent Power Plans ₹4,000 Crore QIP for Expansion and Acquisitions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Oct 2024|08:05 PM

The company is collaborating with Kotak Mahindra Capital for the QIP, with more banks expected to join the process.

Read More
Torrent Power Shares Soar on Securing the 2,000 MW Energy Storage Deal

Torrent Power Shares Soar on Securing the 2,000 MW Energy Storage Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Oct 2024|01:13 PM

The LoA is for a long-term supply of 2,000 Megawatts (MW) of energy storage capacity from Torrent Power’s InSTS Connected Pumped Hydro Storage Plant.

Read More
GUVNL Acquires 7.3% Stake in Torrent Power, Strengthening Power Sector Holdings

GUVNL Acquires 7.3% Stake in Torrent Power, Strengthening Power Sector Holdings

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2024|07:49 PM

Torrent Power is a major player in India’s power sector, boasting a market capitalization of ₹27,183 crore as part of the ₹41,000-crore Torrent Group.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Sep 2024|08:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: REC, Torrent Power, Infosys, Biocon, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Torrent Power Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.