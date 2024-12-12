Torrent Power Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
480.62
480.62
480.62
480.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11,557.88
10,539.05
9,485.4
9,770.61
Net Worth
12,038.5
11,019.67
9,966.02
10,251.23
Minority Interest
Debt
9,744.4
8,430.25
7,908.14
7,200.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2,331.43
2,096.03
1,921.44
2,196.49
Total Liabilities
24,114.33
21,545.95
19,795.6
19,647.84
Fixed Assets
16,959.09
16,374.89
15,493.26
16,419.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,742.29
2,493.54
1,414.26
780.56
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1,446.36
1,452.57
1,603.65
1,678.34
Networking Capital
2,655.66
943.37
1,077.5
580.54
Inventories
645.56
645.71
437.96
386.16
Inventory Days
11.65
11.96
Sundry Debtors
1,565.93
1,516.04
1,363.63
1,275.52
Debtor Days
36.28
39.53
Other Current Assets
6,967.61
4,675.74
4,688.57
3,727.38
Sundry Creditors
-1,326.35
-1,397.54
-1,428.76
-1,203.48
Creditor Days
38.02
37.3
Other Current Liabilities
-5,197.09
-4,496.58
-3,983.9
-3,605.03
Cash
310.93
281.58
206.93
188.77
Total Assets
24,114.33
21,545.95
19,795.6
19,647.84
