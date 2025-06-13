Top Stocks for Today - 13th June 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Torrent Power: The business stated that its wholly-owned subsidiary Torrent Green Energy Private Limited has received a 300 MW wind power project from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) under Wind Tranche-XVIII. The business estimated an investment of ₹2,650 Crore for this project. The company has bagged this order after a competitive bidding process.

DCM Shriram: The agri business announced that it has received board approval for acquisition of a 100% stake in Hindustan Specialty Chemicals Limited (HSCL) for ₹375 Crore. With this, the company marks its foray into the advanced materials segment. The company plans to ink a definitive agreement for this deal.

Jubilant Pharmova: The company stated that it has received approval from the board of directors for sale and transfer of its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business to its wholly-owned arm, Jubilant Biosys. The transaction shall take place on a slump sale basis.

HCLTech: The company has been selected by Volvo Cars as strategic supplier of engineering services. With this agreement, the two companies expand their existing collaboration in digital and product life cycle management services (PLM).

Canara Bank: The bank’s board of directors accorded approval to raise funds up to ₹9,500 Crore through issuance of debt instruments. The company plans to raise funds through Basel III compliant bonds. This shall be divided into ₹6,000 Crore in tier II bonds and ₹3,500 Crore in additional tier I bonds.

