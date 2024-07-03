Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1,070
Prev. Close₹1,091.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,779.54
Day's High₹1,082.4
Day's Low₹1,030.6
52 Week's High₹1,309.9
52 Week's Low₹532.15
Book Value₹149.08
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17,077.76
P/E418.12
EPS2.61
Divi. Yield0.46
This FDA audit confirms compliance with regulatory standards, enhancing the credibility of Jubilant's operations in the United States.
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd has gained a total of 126% in the last one year, and almost 75% gain since the beginning of the year.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.
Drug company Jubilant Pharmova Ltd will acquire an 80% stake in Pierre Fabre Laboratories' Research & Development Centre in Saint Julien, France.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.9
15.9
15.93
15.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,358.6
2,398.6
1,265.89
1,266.52
Net Worth
2,374.5
2,414.5
1,281.82
1,282.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,709.49
3,139.9
3,306.32
2,491.22
yoy growth (%)
-13.7
-5.03
32.71
-6.2
Raw materials
-1,450.36
-1,684.42
-1,780.39
-1,307.02
As % of sales
53.52
53.64
53.84
52.46
Employee costs
-220.67
-264.9
-264.41
-226.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
273.16
300.54
367.69
114.52
Depreciation
-99.97
-107.39
-82.59
-81.12
Tax paid
-58.69
22.3
-104.25
-35.32
Working capital
-964.78
534.81
-82.75
-63.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.7
-5.03
32.71
-6.2
Op profit growth
15.13
-31.21
69.57
1.83
EBIT growth
-14.14
-13.15
74.13
0.6
Net profit growth
-33.21
21.9
232.65
8.48
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,644.8
6,219.3
6,059.17
5,963.88
5,842.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,644.8
6,219.3
6,059.17
5,963.88
5,842.85
Other Operating Income
58.1
62.4
70.99
134.66
132.94
Other Income
92.8
50.6
11.29
290.64
257.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Shyam S Bhartia
Co-Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
Hari S Bhartia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vivek Mehra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
SUSHIL KUMAR ROONGTA
Managing Director
Priyavrat Bhartia
Joint Managing Director
Arjun Shanker Bhartia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Arun Seth
Whole Time Director & CFO
Arvind Chokhany
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Naresh Kapoor
Independent Director
Shirish Gundopant Belapure
Whole-time Director
Ramakrishnan Arul
Independent Director
Harsh Mahajan
Independent Director
Shivpriya Nanda
Summary
Jubilant Pharmova Limited, (Formerly known as Jubilant Life Sciences Limited), is an integrated global pharmaceutical and life sciences company engaged in Pharmaceuticals, Life Science Ingredients and Drug Discovery Solutions. The Company is engaged in pharmaceuticals, contract research and development services and proprietary novel drugs. The pharmaceuticals segment, through wholly owned subsidiary Jubilant Pharma Limited, is engaged in manufacture and supply of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Solid Dosage Formulations, Radiopharmaceuticals, Allergy Therapy Products and Contract Manufacturing of Sterile Injectables and Non-Sterile Products through 6 US FDA approved manufacturing facilities in India, USA and Canada with a network of over 48 radiopharmacies in the USA. The contract research and development segment provides drug discovery and development services as well as clinical data software and service solutions. . Proprietary novel drugs segment is a patient-focused biopharmaceutical business working to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases. The Company was incorporated in 21st June, 1978. The Company tapped capital market in the year 1981 by the way of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). During the year 1983, the companys commercial production of Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM was started to enhance the value of the company. Research & Development center of the company got recognition from Government of India in the year 1985. JLSL had in
The Jubilant Pharmova Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1072.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd is ₹17077.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd is 418.12 and 7.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jubilant Pharmova Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd is ₹532.15 and ₹1309.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.30%, 3 Years at 22.76%, 1 Year at 88.30%, 6 Month at 48.51%, 3 Month at -2.38% and 1 Month at -10.99%.
