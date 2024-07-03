iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd Share Price

1,072.05
(-1.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:39:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,070
  • Day's High1,082.4
  • 52 Wk High1,309.9
  • Prev. Close1,091.85
  • Day's Low1,030.6
  • 52 Wk Low 532.15
  • Turnover (lac)1,779.54
  • P/E418.12
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value149.08
  • EPS2.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17,077.76
  • Div. Yield0.46
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

1,070

Prev. Close

1,091.85

Turnover(Lac.)

1,779.54

Day's High

1,082.4

Day's Low

1,030.6

52 Week's High

1,309.9

52 Week's Low

532.15

Book Value

149.08

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17,077.76

P/E

418.12

EPS

2.61

Divi. Yield

0.46

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Jubilant Pharmova Passes FDA Audit, Expands R&D with Pierre Fabre

Jubilant Pharmova Passes FDA Audit, Expands R&D with Pierre Fabre

26 Sep 2024|07:42 PM

This FDA audit confirms compliance with regulatory standards, enhancing the credibility of Jubilant's operations in the United States.

FDA Issues VAI Status to Jubilant HollisterStier's Washington Facility

FDA Issues VAI Status to Jubilant HollisterStier's Washington Facility

11 Sep 2024|11:23 AM

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd has gained a total of 126% in the last one year, and almost 75% gain since the beginning of the year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

11 Sep 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.

Jubilant Pharmova arm to pick up 80% stake in Pierre Fabre's centre

Jubilant Pharmova arm to pick up 80% stake in Pierre Fabre’s centre

19 Aug 2024|01:36 PM

Drug company Jubilant Pharmova Ltd will acquire an 80% stake in Pierre Fabre Laboratories' Research & Development Centre in Saint Julien, France.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:00 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.28%

Foreign: 3.28%

Indian: 47.38%

Non-Promoter- 23.60%

Institutions: 23.60%

Non-Institutions: 25.16%

Custodian: 0.55%

Share Price

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.9

15.9

15.93

15.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,358.6

2,398.6

1,265.89

1,266.52

Net Worth

2,374.5

2,414.5

1,281.82

1,282.45

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,709.49

3,139.9

3,306.32

2,491.22

yoy growth (%)

-13.7

-5.03

32.71

-6.2

Raw materials

-1,450.36

-1,684.42

-1,780.39

-1,307.02

As % of sales

53.52

53.64

53.84

52.46

Employee costs

-220.67

-264.9

-264.41

-226.3

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

273.16

300.54

367.69

114.52

Depreciation

-99.97

-107.39

-82.59

-81.12

Tax paid

-58.69

22.3

-104.25

-35.32

Working capital

-964.78

534.81

-82.75

-63.88

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.7

-5.03

32.71

-6.2

Op profit growth

15.13

-31.21

69.57

1.83

EBIT growth

-14.14

-13.15

74.13

0.6

Net profit growth

-33.21

21.9

232.65

8.48

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,644.8

6,219.3

6,059.17

5,963.88

5,842.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,644.8

6,219.3

6,059.17

5,963.88

5,842.85

Other Operating Income

58.1

62.4

70.99

134.66

132.94

Other Income

92.8

50.6

11.29

290.64

257.88

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jubilant Pharmova Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Shyam S Bhartia

Co-Chairman & Non-Exe.Director

Hari S Bhartia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vivek Mehra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

SUSHIL KUMAR ROONGTA

Managing Director

Priyavrat Bhartia

Joint Managing Director

Arjun Shanker Bhartia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Arun Seth

Whole Time Director & CFO

Arvind Chokhany

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Naresh Kapoor

Independent Director

Shirish Gundopant Belapure

Whole-time Director

Ramakrishnan Arul

Independent Director

Harsh Mahajan

Independent Director

Shivpriya Nanda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jubilant Pharmova Ltd

Summary

Jubilant Pharmova Limited, (Formerly known as Jubilant Life Sciences Limited), is an integrated global pharmaceutical and life sciences company engaged in Pharmaceuticals, Life Science Ingredients and Drug Discovery Solutions. The Company is engaged in pharmaceuticals, contract research and development services and proprietary novel drugs. The pharmaceuticals segment, through wholly owned subsidiary Jubilant Pharma Limited, is engaged in manufacture and supply of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Solid Dosage Formulations, Radiopharmaceuticals, Allergy Therapy Products and Contract Manufacturing of Sterile Injectables and Non-Sterile Products through 6 US FDA approved manufacturing facilities in India, USA and Canada with a network of over 48 radiopharmacies in the USA. The contract research and development segment provides drug discovery and development services as well as clinical data software and service solutions. . Proprietary novel drugs segment is a patient-focused biopharmaceutical business working to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases. The Company was incorporated in 21st June, 1978. The Company tapped capital market in the year 1981 by the way of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). During the year 1983, the companys commercial production of Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM was started to enhance the value of the company. Research & Development center of the company got recognition from Government of India in the year 1985. JLSL had in
Company FAQs

What is the Jubilant Pharmova Ltd share price today?

The Jubilant Pharmova Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1072.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd is ₹17077.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd is 418.12 and 7.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jubilant Pharmova Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd is ₹532.15 and ₹1309.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd?

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.30%, 3 Years at 22.76%, 1 Year at 88.30%, 6 Month at 48.51%, 3 Month at -2.38% and 1 Month at -10.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.68 %
Institutions - 23.60 %
Public - 25.17 %

