Summary

Jubilant Pharmova Limited, (Formerly known as Jubilant Life Sciences Limited), is an integrated global pharmaceutical and life sciences company engaged in Pharmaceuticals, Life Science Ingredients and Drug Discovery Solutions. The Company is engaged in pharmaceuticals, contract research and development services and proprietary novel drugs. The pharmaceuticals segment, through wholly owned subsidiary Jubilant Pharma Limited, is engaged in manufacture and supply of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Solid Dosage Formulations, Radiopharmaceuticals, Allergy Therapy Products and Contract Manufacturing of Sterile Injectables and Non-Sterile Products through 6 US FDA approved manufacturing facilities in India, USA and Canada with a network of over 48 radiopharmacies in the USA. The contract research and development segment provides drug discovery and development services as well as clinical data software and service solutions. . Proprietary novel drugs segment is a patient-focused biopharmaceutical business working to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases. The Company was incorporated in 21st June, 1978. The Company tapped capital market in the year 1981 by the way of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). During the year 1983, the companys commercial production of Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM was started to enhance the value of the company. Research & Development center of the company got recognition from Government of India in the year 1985. JLSL had in

