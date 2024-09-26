iifl-logo-icon 1
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd Board Meeting

944.25
(-1.88%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Jubilant Pharmo CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Jubilant Pharmova Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting - To consider the unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 25, 2024 - Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Approval of Unaudted Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
Jubilant Pharmova Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting -July 19 2024 The Company has submitted to the Stock Exchange the Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 19, 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
Jubilant Pharmova Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting and recommendation of Final Dividend if any. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting26 Mar 202426 Mar 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on March 26, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that based on the recommendations of the Nomination, Remuneration & Compensation Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on March 26, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. (IST) and concluded at 11:40 A.M. (IST), appointed Dr. Harsh Mahajan (DIN: 00824227) and Ms. Shivpriya Nanda (DIN: 01313356), as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) on the Board of the Company w.e.f April 1, 2024 for an initial term of five (5) years i.e. upto March 31, 2029, subject to approval of the shareholders to be obtained within three (3) months hereof. Further, Mr. Srinivasan Sridhar (DIN: 00004272), Ms. Sudha Pillai (DIN: 02263950) and Dr. Ashok Misra (DIN: 00006051), Independent Directors of the Company shall complete their second term on March 31, 2024 and accordingly cease to be an Independent Director on Board of the Company with effect from the closing hours of March 31, 2024. The composition of the Board of Directors of the Company is in compliance with the requirements prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations. Change in Independent Directors of the Company
Board Meeting2 Feb 202423 Jan 2024
Jubilant Pharmova Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31 2023 Unaudited Financial Results Q3 FY 2024 alongwith Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/02/2024)

Jubilant Pharmo: Related News

Jubilant Pharmova Passes FDA Audit, Expands R&D with Pierre Fabre

Jubilant Pharmova Passes FDA Audit, Expands R&D with Pierre Fabre

26 Sep 2024|07:42 PM

This FDA audit confirms compliance with regulatory standards, enhancing the credibility of Jubilant's operations in the United States.

FDA Issues VAI Status to Jubilant HollisterStier's Washington Facility

FDA Issues VAI Status to Jubilant HollisterStier's Washington Facility

11 Sep 2024|11:23 AM

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd has gained a total of 126% in the last one year, and almost 75% gain since the beginning of the year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

11 Sep 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.

Jubilant Pharmova arm to pick up 80% stake in Pierre Fabre's centre

Jubilant Pharmova arm to pick up 80% stake in Pierre Fabre’s centre

19 Aug 2024|01:36 PM

Drug company Jubilant Pharmova Ltd will acquire an 80% stake in Pierre Fabre Laboratories' Research & Development Centre in Saint Julien, France.

