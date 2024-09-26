Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Jubilant Pharmova Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting - To consider the unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 25, 2024 - Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Approval of Unaudted Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

Jubilant Pharmova Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting -July 19 2024 The Company has submitted to the Stock Exchange the Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 19, 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

Jubilant Pharmova Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting and recommendation of Final Dividend if any. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 26 Mar 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on March 26, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that based on the recommendations of the Nomination, Remuneration & Compensation Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on March 26, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. (IST) and concluded at 11:40 A.M. (IST), appointed Dr. Harsh Mahajan (DIN: 00824227) and Ms. Shivpriya Nanda (DIN: 01313356), as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) on the Board of the Company w.e.f April 1, 2024 for an initial term of five (5) years i.e. upto March 31, 2029, subject to approval of the shareholders to be obtained within three (3) months hereof. Further, Mr. Srinivasan Sridhar (DIN: 00004272), Ms. Sudha Pillai (DIN: 02263950) and Dr. Ashok Misra (DIN: 00006051), Independent Directors of the Company shall complete their second term on March 31, 2024 and accordingly cease to be an Independent Director on Board of the Company with effect from the closing hours of March 31, 2024. The composition of the Board of Directors of the Company is in compliance with the requirements prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations. Change in Independent Directors of the Company

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024