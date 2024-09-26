Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-33.38
21.76
28.25
1.95
Op profit growth
-28.27
28.23
12.86
7.88
EBIT growth
-30.49
34.04
5.98
18.08
Net profit growth
-6.94
39.73
11.66
46.91
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
22.89
21.26
20.19
22.95
EBIT margin
17.46
16.74
15.2
18.4
Net profit margin
13.7
9.81
8.55
9.82
RoCE
11.51
16.71
14.95
14.15
RoNW
4.03
4.63
4.27
4.49
RoA
2.25
2.44
2.1
1.88
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
52.49
56.39
40.72
36.89
Dividend per share
5
5
3
3
Cash EPS
30.56
27.38
14.61
18.25
Book value per share
297.64
351.77
262.3
220.61
Valuation ratios
P/E
12.96
3.82
17.89
18.78
P/CEPS
22.25
7.88
49.84
37.96
P/B
2.28
0.61
2.77
3.14
EV/EBIDTA
9.19
3.69
10.65
11.9
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
7.26
8.11
Tax payout
-33.73
-25.07
-26.15
-22.09
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
63.23
48.32
51.85
60.89
Inventory days
89.02
64.52
63.4
75.45
Creditor days
-65.15
-58.27
-59.85
-57.53
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.78
-5.33
-4.02
-3.16
Net debt / equity
0.45
0.6
0.78
1.04
Net debt / op. profit
1.54
1.75
2.12
2.66
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-25.18
-34.3
-38.15
-34.11
Employee costs
-31.53
-23.24
-20.69
-21
Other costs
-20.38
-21.18
-20.94
-21.93
