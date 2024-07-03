Jubilant Pharmova Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,742.2
1,720.4
1,746.4
1,665.2
1,666.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,742.2
1,720.4
1,746.4
1,665.2
1,666.7
Other Operating Income
10.1
11.3
12.2
11.9
13.6
Other Income
21.7
409.9
17.8
48.9
18.9
Total Income
1,774
2,141.6
1,776.4
1,726
1,699.2
Total Expenditure
1,477.2
1,480.2
1,656.1
1,459.1
1,438.5
PBIDT
296.8
661.4
120.3
266.9
260.7
Interest
61
71
73
71.3
66.1
PBDT
235.8
590.4
47.3
195.6
194.6
Depreciation
91.4
90.7
101
94.6
96.6
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
40
26.1
108.1
45.1
35.1
Deferred Tax
1.9
-8.2
-100
-10.5
0.8
Reported Profit After Tax
102.5
481.8
-61.8
66.4
62.1
Minority Interest After NP
-0.3
-0.3
-3.2
-0.4
-0.4
Net Profit after Minority Interest
102.8
482.1
-58.6
66.8
62.5
Extra-ordinary Items
-10.08
375.22
-60.8
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
112.88
106.88
2.2
66.8
62.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.47
30.44
-3.69
4.22
3.94
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.8
15.8
15.8
15.8
15.8
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.03
38.44
6.88
16.02
15.64
PBDTM(%)
13.53
34.31
2.7
11.74
11.67
PATM(%)
5.88
28
-3.53
3.98
3.72
This FDA audit confirms compliance with regulatory standards, enhancing the credibility of Jubilant's operations in the United States.Read More
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd has gained a total of 126% in the last one year, and almost 75% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.Read More
Drug company Jubilant Pharmova Ltd will acquire an 80% stake in Pierre Fabre Laboratories' Research & Development Centre in Saint Julien, France.Read More
