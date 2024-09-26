Jubilant Pharmova Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.9
15.9
15.93
15.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,358.6
2,398.6
1,265.89
1,266.52
Net Worth
2,374.5
2,414.5
1,281.82
1,282.45
Minority Interest
Debt
380.5
345.6
506.98
503.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
114.5
111.6
0
8.86
Total Liabilities
2,869.5
2,871.7
1,788.8
1,795.02
Fixed Assets
748.3
734.4
123.6
127.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,656.9
1,656.6
1,645.75
1,645.98
Deferred Tax Asset Net
126.4
128.6
0
0
Networking Capital
301.8
341.1
-3.06
-18.7
Inventories
250.9
313.6
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
194.2
188.5
21.23
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
93.6
87.3
16.38
30.88
Sundry Creditors
-153.9
-177.2
-9.48
-16.2
Creditor Days
2.18
Other Current Liabilities
-82.99
-71.1
-31.19
-33.38
Cash
36.1
11
22.51
40.33
Total Assets
2,869.5
2,871.7
1,788.8
1,795.02
This FDA audit confirms compliance with regulatory standards, enhancing the credibility of Jubilant's operations in the United States.Read More
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd has gained a total of 126% in the last one year, and almost 75% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.Read More
Drug company Jubilant Pharmova Ltd will acquire an 80% stake in Pierre Fabre Laboratories' Research & Development Centre in Saint Julien, France.Read More
