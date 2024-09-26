Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,709.49
3,139.9
3,306.32
2,491.22
yoy growth (%)
-13.7
-5.03
32.71
-6.2
Raw materials
-1,450.36
-1,684.42
-1,780.39
-1,307.02
As % of sales
53.52
53.64
53.84
52.46
Employee costs
-220.67
-264.9
-264.41
-226.3
As % of sales
8.14
8.43
7.99
9.08
Other costs
-611.4
-819.66
-722.26
-639.87
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.56
26.1
21.84
25.68
Operating profit
427.05
370.9
539.24
318
OPM
15.76
11.81
16.3
12.76
Depreciation
-99.97
-107.39
-82.59
-81.12
Interest expense
-101.8
-136.19
-135.17
-174.25
Other income
47.88
173.23
46.21
51.89
Profit before tax
273.16
300.54
367.69
114.52
Taxes
-58.69
22.3
-104.25
-35.32
Tax rate
-21.48
7.42
-28.35
-30.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
214.47
322.84
263.44
79.19
Exceptional items
0
-1.7
0
0
Net profit
214.47
321.14
263.44
79.19
yoy growth (%)
-33.21
21.9
232.65
8.48
NPM
7.91
10.22
7.96
3.17
This FDA audit confirms compliance with regulatory standards, enhancing the credibility of Jubilant's operations in the United States.Read More
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd has gained a total of 126% in the last one year, and almost 75% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.Read More
Drug company Jubilant Pharmova Ltd will acquire an 80% stake in Pierre Fabre Laboratories' Research & Development Centre in Saint Julien, France.Read More
