|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
3.28%
3.28%
3.28%
3.28%
3.28%
Indian
47.38%
47.38%
47.38%
47.38%
47.38%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
23.6%
23.56%
22.84%
23.18%
24.86%
Non-Institutions
25.16%
25.17%
25.89%
25.55%
23.87%
Total Non-Promoter
48.76%
48.74%
48.74%
48.74%
48.73%
Custodian
0.55%
0.58%
0.58%
0.58%
0.58%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
This FDA audit confirms compliance with regulatory standards, enhancing the credibility of Jubilant's operations in the United States.
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd has gained a total of 126% in the last one year, and almost 75% gain since the beginning of the year.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.
Drug company Jubilant Pharmova Ltd will acquire an 80% stake in Pierre Fabre Laboratories' Research & Development Centre in Saint Julien, France.
