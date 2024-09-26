iifl-logo-icon 1
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd Option Chain

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd Option Chain

978
(-2.49%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Jubilant Pharmo: Related NEWS

Jubilant Pharmova Passes FDA Audit, Expands R&D with Pierre Fabre

Jubilant Pharmova Passes FDA Audit, Expands R&D with Pierre Fabre

26 Sep 2024|07:42 PM

This FDA audit confirms compliance with regulatory standards, enhancing the credibility of Jubilant's operations in the United States.

FDA Issues VAI Status to Jubilant HollisterStier's Washington Facility

FDA Issues VAI Status to Jubilant HollisterStier's Washington Facility

11 Sep 2024|11:23 AM

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd has gained a total of 126% in the last one year, and almost 75% gain since the beginning of the year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

11 Sep 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.

Jubilant Pharmova arm to pick up 80% stake in Pierre Fabre’s centre

Jubilant Pharmova arm to pick up 80% stake in Pierre Fabre's centre

19 Aug 2024|01:36 PM

Drug company Jubilant Pharmova Ltd will acquire an 80% stake in Pierre Fabre Laboratories' Research & Development Centre in Saint Julien, France.

