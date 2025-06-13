iifl-logo
Jubilant Pharmova to sale API business to Jubilant Biosys

13 Jun 2025 , 12:29 PM

Jubilant Pharmova Limited informed the bourses that it has received board approval for sale and transfer of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business to its 100% subsidiary, Jubilant Biosys Limited. The transaction will take place on a slump sale basis.

According to the company’s filing with the bourses, Jubilant Pharmova, in its meeting held on June 12, 2025, considered and approved sale and transfer of the Active  Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) business of the company (Undertaking) on a slump sale basis to Jubilant Biosys Limited (JBL). JBL is engaged in providing drug discovery services to global pharma and Biotech companies.

The API division posted a turnover of ₹609 Crore for the financial year ended March 2025. This was 8.35% of the company’s consolidated revenue. The business said that its net worth stood at ₹666.50 Crore, contributing about 10.68% of the company’s consolidated net worth.

The company estimates a timeline of September 1, 2025, to complete the transfer. This shall be subject to the terms set out in the business transfer agreement. The company shall decide the consideration for the transfer shall be fixed on the book value of assets and liabilities on the appointed date.

At around 12.23 PM, Jubilant Pharmova was trading 2.35% lower at ₹1,099.20 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,125.60 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,174.40, and ₹1,060, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

