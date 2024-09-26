Jubilant Pharmova Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
273.16
300.54
367.69
114.52
Depreciation
-99.97
-107.39
-82.59
-81.12
Tax paid
-58.69
22.3
-104.25
-35.32
Working capital
-964.78
534.81
-82.75
-63.88
Other operating items
Operating
-850.27
750.25
98.09
-65.81
Capital expenditure
-2,139.47
603.56
97.65
85.61
Free cash flow
-2,989.74
1,353.81
195.75
19.79
Equity raised
3,643.41
4,503.67
4,044.67
3,993.27
Investing
-118.05
57.73
-3.34
0.39
Financing
718.5
1,976.32
1,015.76
839.51
Dividends paid
0
0
47.78
47.78
Net in cash
1,254.11
7,891.54
5,300.63
4,900.75
This FDA audit confirms compliance with regulatory standards, enhancing the credibility of Jubilant's operations in the United States.Read More
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd has gained a total of 126% in the last one year, and almost 75% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.Read More
Drug company Jubilant Pharmova Ltd will acquire an 80% stake in Pierre Fabre Laboratories' Research & Development Centre in Saint Julien, France.Read More
