|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|Annual report for 2023-24 Please find attached Outcome of Annual General Meeting held on August 30, 2024 along with the Voting Results Please find attached Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results for the Annual General Meeting held on August 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)
This FDA audit confirms compliance with regulatory standards, enhancing the credibility of Jubilant's operations in the United States.Read More
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd has gained a total of 126% in the last one year, and almost 75% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.Read More
Drug company Jubilant Pharmova Ltd will acquire an 80% stake in Pierre Fabre Laboratories' Research & Development Centre in Saint Julien, France.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.