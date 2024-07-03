iifl-logo-icon 1
DCM Shriram Ltd Share Price

1,069.2
(-5.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:49:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,137
  • Day's High1,149
  • 52 Wk High1,371.1
  • Prev. Close1,136.8
  • Day's Low1,061.7
  • 52 Wk Low 832.4
  • Turnover (lac)933
  • P/E35.95
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value431.18
  • EPS31.6
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16,673.35
  • Div. Yield0.58
No Records Found

DCM Shriram Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diversified

Open

1,137

Prev. Close

1,136.8

Turnover(Lac.)

933

Day's High

1,149

Day's Low

1,061.7

52 Week's High

1,371.1

52 Week's Low

832.4

Book Value

431.18

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16,673.35

P/E

35.95

EPS

31.6

Divi. Yield

0.58

DCM Shriram Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 11 Nov, 2024

arrow

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 May, 2024

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

DCM Shriram Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

DCM Shriram's Q2 net profit skyrockets ~96% in Q2FY25

DCM Shriram’s Q2 net profit skyrockets ~96% in Q2FY25

31 Oct 2024|04:01 PM

In Q2 of FY24, EBITDA was ₹114.1 Crore, but in Q2 of this fiscal, it increased by 58.8% to ₹181.2 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

DCM Shriram commissions state-of-the-art hydrogen plant

DCM Shriram commissions state-of-the-art hydrogen plant

20 Aug 2024|10:28 AM

H2O2 will be added to our chemical product portfolio and is produced downstream from Hydrogen at the Chemicals Complex.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

DCM Shriram Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.52%

Non-Promoter- 11.47%

Institutions: 11.47%

Non-Institutions: 21.28%

Custodian: 0.71%

Share Price

DCM Shriram Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.71

25.99

25.9

25.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6,549.87

6,242.54

5,500.19

4,667.37

Net Worth

6,576.58

6,268.53

5,526.09

4,692.82

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

9,454.57

8,211.99

7,671.96

7,684.38

yoy growth (%)

15.13

7.03

-0.16

12.89

Raw materials

-4,342.37

-4,499.22

-3,808.75

-3,683.49

As % of sales

45.92

54.78

49.64

47.93

Employee costs

-772.29

-715.98

-699.53

-629.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

1,539.56

875.77

923.3

1,180.3

Depreciation

-234.53

-229.86

-215.05

-154.94

Tax paid

-490.81

-213.29

-179.63

-273.47

Working capital

618.77

16.79

583.02

711.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.13

7.03

-0.16

12.89

Op profit growth

55.15

-4.97

-12.36

31.08

EBIT growth

62.86

-7.9

-16.56

34.25

Net profit growth

58.3

-10.91

-17.99

31.72

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

11,373.93

12,011.86

9,795.03

8,273.89

7,689.33

Excise Duty

508.81

532.53

0

0

0

Net Sales

10,865.12

11,479.33

9,795.03

8,273.89

7,689.33

Other Operating Income

57.36

67.65

54.38

34.27

77.8

Other Income

98.54

119.68

91.9

92.07

102.42

DCM Shriram Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

3M India Ltd

3MINDIA

30,623.95

61.134,584.02133.782.231,110.81,477.83

Swan Energy Ltd

SWANENERGY

754.9

023,656.591.220.0125.55145.64

DCM Shriram Ltd

DCMSHRIRAM

1,136.8

35.9517,715.8249.20.582,865.82428.16

Nava Ltd

NAVA

972.4

36.0914,107.41146.120.41330.61263.47

Quess Corp Ltd

QUESS

689.35

20.8410,251.99151.591.454,381.91190.81

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT DCM Shriram Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Senior MD

Ajay S Shriram

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Vikram S Shriram

Joint Managing Director

Ajit S Shriram

Independent Director

Pradeep Dinodia

Independent Director

Vimal Bhandari

Independent Director

Sunil Kant Munjal

Independent Director

Ramni Nirula

Independent Director

Vikramajit Sen

Independent Director

Pravesh Sharma

Whole-time Director

K K Sharma

Deputy Managing Director

Aditya A. Shriram

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Swati Patil Lahiri.

Nominee (LIC)

Rabinarayan Mishra

Independent Director

Pranam Wahi

Independent Director

Seema Bahuguna

Independent Director

Simrit Kaur

Independent Director

Vipin Sondhi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by DCM Shriram Ltd

Summary

DCM Shriram Consolidated Ltd is a diversified company with business in agri, chemicals, plastics, cement, textiles and energy services. They are having two broad operational thrusts namely, the energy intensive businesses that include chloro-vinyl chain and cement and the agri-businesses that cover urea, sugar, hybrid seeds and agri-merchandised inputs. The business portfolio of the Company comprises of Chloro-Vinyl, sugar, Shriram Farm Solutions, bioseed, fertlisers, others: (Fenesta, Cement and Hariyali Kisaan Bazaar). The Holding Company, Sumant Investments Private Limited owns 63.03% of Equity Share Capital of the Company.The Company is having their manufacturing facilities at Kota in Rajasthan, Bharuch in Gujarat, and Ajbapur, Rupapur, Hariawan and Loni in Uttar Pradesh. Their hybrid seed operations are at Bhiwadi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. The Company has windows fabrication units at Bhiwadi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. DCM Shriram Consolidated Ltd was incorporated in the year February 06, 1989, when DCM Ltd was restructured into four separate companies. The Company took over one third of the businesses of DCM Ltd by merging, Shriram Fertilizer & Chemicals, Shriram Cement Works, Seatantra Bharat Mills and DCM Silk Mills.During the year 1995-96, the company made a tie-up with Zeon Kasei Company of Japan for PVC Compounds. Also, they commissioned Chloralkali plant at Bharuch in Gujarat, based on state-of-the-art membrane cell technology from Asahi Chemi
Company FAQs

What is the DCM Shriram Ltd share price today?

The DCM Shriram Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1069.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of DCM Shriram Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DCM Shriram Ltd is ₹16673.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of DCM Shriram Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of DCM Shriram Ltd is 35.95 and 2.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of DCM Shriram Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DCM Shriram Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DCM Shriram Ltd is ₹832.4 and ₹1371.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of DCM Shriram Ltd?

DCM Shriram Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.98%, 3 Years at 5.43%, 1 Year at 9.48%, 6 Month at 11.92%, 3 Month at 10.16% and 1 Month at -0.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of DCM Shriram Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of DCM Shriram Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.52 %
Institutions - 11.47 %
Public - 21.29 %

