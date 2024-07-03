Summary

DCM Shriram Consolidated Ltd is a diversified company with business in agri, chemicals, plastics, cement, textiles and energy services. They are having two broad operational thrusts namely, the energy intensive businesses that include chloro-vinyl chain and cement and the agri-businesses that cover urea, sugar, hybrid seeds and agri-merchandised inputs. The business portfolio of the Company comprises of Chloro-Vinyl, sugar, Shriram Farm Solutions, bioseed, fertlisers, others: (Fenesta, Cement and Hariyali Kisaan Bazaar). The Holding Company, Sumant Investments Private Limited owns 63.03% of Equity Share Capital of the Company.The Company is having their manufacturing facilities at Kota in Rajasthan, Bharuch in Gujarat, and Ajbapur, Rupapur, Hariawan and Loni in Uttar Pradesh. Their hybrid seed operations are at Bhiwadi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. The Company has windows fabrication units at Bhiwadi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. DCM Shriram Consolidated Ltd was incorporated in the year February 06, 1989, when DCM Ltd was restructured into four separate companies. The Company took over one third of the businesses of DCM Ltd by merging, Shriram Fertilizer & Chemicals, Shriram Cement Works, Seatantra Bharat Mills and DCM Silk Mills.During the year 1995-96, the company made a tie-up with Zeon Kasei Company of Japan for PVC Compounds. Also, they commissioned Chloralkali plant at Bharuch in Gujarat, based on state-of-the-art membrane cell technology from Asahi Chemi

