SectorDiversified
Open₹1,137
Prev. Close₹1,136.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹933
Day's High₹1,149
Day's Low₹1,061.7
52 Week's High₹1,371.1
52 Week's Low₹832.4
Book Value₹431.18
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16,673.35
P/E35.95
EPS31.6
Divi. Yield0.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.71
25.99
25.9
25.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,549.87
6,242.54
5,500.19
4,667.37
Net Worth
6,576.58
6,268.53
5,526.09
4,692.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
9,454.57
8,211.99
7,671.96
7,684.38
yoy growth (%)
15.13
7.03
-0.16
12.89
Raw materials
-4,342.37
-4,499.22
-3,808.75
-3,683.49
As % of sales
45.92
54.78
49.64
47.93
Employee costs
-772.29
-715.98
-699.53
-629.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1,539.56
875.77
923.3
1,180.3
Depreciation
-234.53
-229.86
-215.05
-154.94
Tax paid
-490.81
-213.29
-179.63
-273.47
Working capital
618.77
16.79
583.02
711.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.13
7.03
-0.16
12.89
Op profit growth
55.15
-4.97
-12.36
31.08
EBIT growth
62.86
-7.9
-16.56
34.25
Net profit growth
58.3
-10.91
-17.99
31.72
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
11,373.93
12,011.86
9,795.03
8,273.89
7,689.33
Excise Duty
508.81
532.53
0
0
0
Net Sales
10,865.12
11,479.33
9,795.03
8,273.89
7,689.33
Other Operating Income
57.36
67.65
54.38
34.27
77.8
Other Income
98.54
119.68
91.9
92.07
102.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
3M India Ltd
3MINDIA
30,623.95
|61.1
|34,584.02
|133.78
|2.23
|1,110.8
|1,477.83
Swan Energy Ltd
SWANENERGY
754.9
|0
|23,656.59
|1.22
|0.01
|25.55
|145.64
DCM Shriram Ltd
DCMSHRIRAM
1,136.8
|35.95
|17,715.82
|49.2
|0.58
|2,865.82
|428.16
Nava Ltd
NAVA
972.4
|36.09
|14,107.41
|146.12
|0.41
|330.61
|263.47
Quess Corp Ltd
QUESS
689.35
|20.84
|10,251.99
|151.59
|1.45
|4,381.91
|190.81
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Senior MD
Ajay S Shriram
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Vikram S Shriram
Joint Managing Director
Ajit S Shriram
Independent Director
Pradeep Dinodia
Independent Director
Vimal Bhandari
Independent Director
Sunil Kant Munjal
Independent Director
Ramni Nirula
Independent Director
Vikramajit Sen
Independent Director
Pravesh Sharma
Whole-time Director
K K Sharma
Deputy Managing Director
Aditya A. Shriram
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Swati Patil Lahiri.
Nominee (LIC)
Rabinarayan Mishra
Independent Director
Pranam Wahi
Independent Director
Seema Bahuguna
Independent Director
Simrit Kaur
Independent Director
Vipin Sondhi
Reports by DCM Shriram Ltd
Summary
DCM Shriram Consolidated Ltd is a diversified company with business in agri, chemicals, plastics, cement, textiles and energy services. They are having two broad operational thrusts namely, the energy intensive businesses that include chloro-vinyl chain and cement and the agri-businesses that cover urea, sugar, hybrid seeds and agri-merchandised inputs. The business portfolio of the Company comprises of Chloro-Vinyl, sugar, Shriram Farm Solutions, bioseed, fertlisers, others: (Fenesta, Cement and Hariyali Kisaan Bazaar). The Holding Company, Sumant Investments Private Limited owns 63.03% of Equity Share Capital of the Company.The Company is having their manufacturing facilities at Kota in Rajasthan, Bharuch in Gujarat, and Ajbapur, Rupapur, Hariawan and Loni in Uttar Pradesh. Their hybrid seed operations are at Bhiwadi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. The Company has windows fabrication units at Bhiwadi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. DCM Shriram Consolidated Ltd was incorporated in the year February 06, 1989, when DCM Ltd was restructured into four separate companies. The Company took over one third of the businesses of DCM Ltd by merging, Shriram Fertilizer & Chemicals, Shriram Cement Works, Seatantra Bharat Mills and DCM Silk Mills.During the year 1995-96, the company made a tie-up with Zeon Kasei Company of Japan for PVC Compounds. Also, they commissioned Chloralkali plant at Bharuch in Gujarat, based on state-of-the-art membrane cell technology from Asahi Chemi
The DCM Shriram Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1069.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DCM Shriram Ltd is ₹16673.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of DCM Shriram Ltd is 35.95 and 2.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DCM Shriram Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DCM Shriram Ltd is ₹832.4 and ₹1371.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
DCM Shriram Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.98%, 3 Years at 5.43%, 1 Year at 9.48%, 6 Month at 11.92%, 3 Month at 10.16% and 1 Month at -0.79%.
