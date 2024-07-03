DCM Shriram Ltd Summary

DCM Shriram Consolidated Ltd is a diversified company with business in agri, chemicals, plastics, cement, textiles and energy services. They are having two broad operational thrusts namely, the energy intensive businesses that include chloro-vinyl chain and cement and the agri-businesses that cover urea, sugar, hybrid seeds and agri-merchandised inputs. The business portfolio of the Company comprises of Chloro-Vinyl, sugar, Shriram Farm Solutions, bioseed, fertlisers, others: (Fenesta, Cement and Hariyali Kisaan Bazaar). The Holding Company, Sumant Investments Private Limited owns 63.03% of Equity Share Capital of the Company.The Company is having their manufacturing facilities at Kota in Rajasthan, Bharuch in Gujarat, and Ajbapur, Rupapur, Hariawan and Loni in Uttar Pradesh. Their hybrid seed operations are at Bhiwadi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. The Company has windows fabrication units at Bhiwadi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. DCM Shriram Consolidated Ltd was incorporated in the year February 06, 1989, when DCM Ltd was restructured into four separate companies. The Company took over one third of the businesses of DCM Ltd by merging, Shriram Fertilizer & Chemicals, Shriram Cement Works, Seatantra Bharat Mills and DCM Silk Mills.During the year 1995-96, the company made a tie-up with Zeon Kasei Company of Japan for PVC Compounds. Also, they commissioned Chloralkali plant at Bharuch in Gujarat, based on state-of-the-art membrane cell technology from Asahi Chemicals, Japan. In June 1997, they commissioned the Chlor Alkali plant and 18 MW DG set based captive Power plant.During the year 1999-2000, the company commissioned a modern solid hazardous waste facility at Bharuch. During the year 2000-01, DCM Shriram International Ltd became wholly owned subsidiary of DCM Shriram Credit and Investments Ltd, which is already a wholly owned subsidiary.In January 2002, the company entered into MoU with Zurich Financial Services (ZFS) and formed a joint venture to start Life Insurance Business, Non-life insurance business and related support services in India. During the year 2001-02 the capacity of Chlor Alkali was expanded to 102050 MT. Also, DCM Shriram Exports Ltd, which was renamed as Shriram Polytech Ltd became a subsidiary of the company.In January 2003, the company transferred PVC Windows Project from their subsidiary, Shriram Polytech Ltd to the company. The Energy Services business of the company was demerged and transferred to their subsidiary DSCL Energy Services Company Ltd with effect from April 1, 2003. Also, their subsidiary company, Ghaghara Sugar Ltd merged with the company with effect from April 1, 2003.Shriram Polytech Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from October 1, 2004. In November 2004, the company commenced their Mumbai operations of their business division Fenesta Building Systems, with the launch of FENESTA brand of window and door systems.In March 2005, the company commenced commercial operations of their 250 TPD Chlor Alkali plant at Kota. The company also carried out the conversion of their existing Mercury Cell based Chlor Alkali plant at Kota to Membrane Cell based plant and also enhancement in capacity from 139 TPD to 250 TPD. In July 2005, the company commissioned their new State of the art 30 MVA electric furnace for manufacture of Calcium Carbide at their Kota complex and in September 2005, they commissioned a new 40 MW coal based captive power facility at Kota.During the year 2006-07, Anant Thermal Energy Ltd became a subsidiary of DCM Shriram Credit and Investments Ltd and Shriram Bioseed (Thailand) Ltd has become a subsidiary of Shriram Bioseed Genetics (India) Ltd. In September 2006, the company commissioned their expanded PVC resin capacity at Kota.In July 2007, the company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary namely DCM Shriram Energy and Infrastructure Ltd and made investment in the equity shares of Impact Builders Ltd and made the company as a wholly owned subsidiary.In December 2007, DCM Shriram Infrastructure Ltd, which has been set up for Hydel Power Business, bagged a 108 MW Hydro Power Project at Chhatru in Himachal Pradesh. In March 2008, the company through their 100% subsidiary acquired the entire 49% stake of joint venture partner. Thus, Shriram Bioseeds Ltd, Mauritius, Afee Investments Corp, British Virgin Island, Bioseed Genetics International Inc, Panama and Zeus Investment Ltd, Mauritius became their 100% subsidiaries.In May 2008, the company acquired 81.14% of the total equity shares of Shri Ganpati Fertilizers Ltd, Jaipur. The acquired company is engaged in the manufacture of Single Super Phosphate, which is having their manufacturing unit at Chittorgarh in Rajasthan.Shriram Axiall Private Limited (formerly Shriram Vinyl Polytech Pvt. Ltd.), 100% subsidiary of the Company had taken over the business of Shriram Polytech (division of the Company) w.e.f. 15th March 2013. In FY 2013-14, the Company entered into the Joint Venture Agreement with M/s.Axiall, LLC (subsidiary of Axiall Corporation, USA) for forming a 50 : 50 Joint Venture for the Polymer Compounding business carried on by the aforesaid subsidiary of the Company (JV Company).The name of the Company was changed from DCM Shriram Consolidated Limited to DCM Shriram Limited w.e.f. 21st February 2014.During the year, the Company has bought back 28,35,471 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each, upto 31st March 2014, out of which 26,96,909 equity shares of Rs.2/- each have been extinguished by 31st March 2014.During the year 2015, the Company expanded its geographical reach in Western and Southern India and plans to further increase its presence in FY 16.In FY 2017, the Company completed capacity expansion projects for Chlor-Alkali (incl. captive power) at Bharuch & Power Cogeneration at Sugar business at total investments of ~Rs. 700 Crores. These plants have stabilised and have started contributing to the earnings of the Company.During the year 2017, the Company announced new capital expenditure projects at an investment of ~ Rs. 300 Crores aimed at setting up a Distillery in Sugar Business to manufacture ethanol, Increase Chemicals capacity at Kota and to increase the fabrication capacity at Fenesta Business. During the year, a subsidiary of the Company namely Hariyali Services Limited was struck off from the Register of Companies w.e.f. 15th November 2016.The Company has been able to successfully complete its expansion project at Bharuch in 2016-17, taking the aggregate production capacity of the Company to 1343 TPD. Caustic Soda flaking capacity was enhanced from 150 TPD to 350 TPD and an additional 60 MW captive Power Plant was commissioned to support expanded capacity. Now, DCM Shriram is the second largest manufacturer in the domestic Chlor-Alkali Industry and the Bharuch facility is the largest single location Chlor-alkali manufacturing unit in India. Both the manufacturing units have access to 100% captive power, based on coal.During FY 2018, the Company accepted fixed deposits including renewals worth Rs .6,53,50,000/-The Company commissioned 150 KLD distillery at Sugar Hariawan Unit at an investment of ~ Rs. 188 crore in FY 2018.In FY 2018, the expansion of sugar crushing & co-gen power in Hariawan Unit by 5000 TCD, 30 MW respectively at an investment of ~ Rs.303 crore.In FY19, Company commissioned expansion of Crushing sugar and Co-gen Power in Hariawan Unit by 5000 TCD, 30 MW respectively at an investment of ~ Rs. 324 Crore. Capacity Expansion of Caustic Soda Plant at Kota by 168 TPD along with 150 TPD of flaker and 48TPD of SBP at total investment of Rs. 112 Crore and 60 TPD Aluminium Chloride Plant in Bharuch at an investment of Rs. 31 Crore.In FY20, Bharuch - Capacity Expansion of Caustic Soda Plant by 332 TPD was commissioned at an investment of Rs. 145 Crores. Plastics - PVC Expansion/de-bottlenecking at Kota by 40 TPD was commissioned at an investment of Rs. 30 Crores. Power - Replacement of 50 MW Coal based Power generation at Kota by 66 MW Power Plant at an investment of Rs. 240 Crores was commissioned and Sugar - Setting up of distillery with capacity 200 KLD at Ajbapur was commissioned at an investment of Rs.292 Crores.During the year 2020, the Board in their meeting held on 27 January, 2020 approved the sale of equity capital and the underlying business on a going concern basis of the step down subsidiaries in Indonesia and Vietnam held by Bioseed Holdings Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary Company in Singapore. The sale of Indonesian entities i.e. PT Shriram Seed Indonesia and PT Shriram th Genetics, Indonesia was completed on 27th February, 2020. Further, the Board, on 19 May, 2020, approved sale of 81.41% of the paid - up equity share capital of Shri Ganpati Fertilizers Limited, a subsidiary of the Company (SGFL), held by the Company which got completed on 19th May, 2020. In FY21, Stable Bleaching Powder expansion project (43 TPD) at Kota was commissioned in March 21 at an expenditure of ~Rs. 10 Crores and Country Liquor project (6400 cases per day) was commissioned in March 21 at Hariawan Sugar unit at an expenditure of ~ Rs. 25 Crores.During FY22, Company commissioned a project of Electrolysers cell units, cathode and anode replacement at Kota at an investment of ~ Rs.39 crore. During FY22, the Board in their meeting held on 24 October, 2019 approved merger of Bioseeds Limited, Mauritius into Shriram Bioseed Ventures Limited (both wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company) for simplification of organizational structure. The Scheme of Amalgamation for said Merger was filed on 27 May, 2020, which got approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on filing the certified Copy of Order dated 29th March 2022 effective from 27 April 2022 with Registrar of Companies. It approved the liquidation of Shriram Bioseed (Thailand) Limited, a step down subsidiary of the Company, on 15 June 2021 subject to necessary approval in Thailand. It acquired 1,732,500 equity shares of Shriram Polytech Ltd. (earlier known as Shriram Axiall Pvt. Ltd.) (a 50:50 JV between the Company and Axiall LLC, USA), from Axiall LLC being entire 50% of the paid-up share capital held by Axiall LLC in Shriram Polytech Ltd.. Post acquisition, it has become the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.During FY 2022-23, the Company commissioned projects at an investment costing Rs 591 Crores consisting of 120 KLD multi-feed distillery with 260 KLD grain attachment at Ajbapur; 3000 TCD expansion at Ajbapur Complex with full capacity conversion to refined Sugar (13,500 TCD); 8000 TCD capacity conversion to refinery at Hariawan Sugar Unit and Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride expansion capacity by 32,850 TPA.The Company subscribed and invested in the shares of DCM Shriram Bio Enchem Limited, DCM Shriram Prochem Limited, DCM Shriram Ventures Limited and Shriram Agsmart Limited (formerly known as DCM Shriram Agsmart Limited) consequent to which these companies became the wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company during the year 2022-23. ReNew Green (GJ Ten) Private Limited was made an Associate of Company, as the Company invested in its Equity Shares representing 31.20% of its paid-up share capital.