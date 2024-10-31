iifl-logo-icon 1
DCM Shriram Ltd Peer Comparison

1,099.95
(3.51%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:02 PM

DCM SHRIRAM LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

3M India Ltd

3MINDIA

29,634.2

60.6834,349.95133.782.251,110.81,477.83

Swan Energy Ltd

SWANENERGY

684.95

021,457.691.220.0125.55145.64

DCM Shriram Ltd

DCMSHRIRAM

1,099.95

33.6216,568.0949.20.622,865.82428.16

Nava Ltd

NAVA

867.7

32.7412,796.43146.120.45330.61263.47

Quess Corp Ltd

QUESS

657.25

19.539,608.92151.591.554,381.91190.81

DCM Shriram: RELATED NEWS

DCM Shriram's Q2 net profit skyrockets ~96% in Q2FY25

DCM Shriram’s Q2 net profit skyrockets ~96% in Q2FY25

31 Oct 2024|04:01 PM

In Q2 of FY24, EBITDA was ₹114.1 Crore, but in Q2 of this fiscal, it increased by 58.8% to ₹181.2 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

DCM Shriram commissions state-of-the-art hydrogen plant

DCM Shriram commissions state-of-the-art hydrogen plant

20 Aug 2024|10:28 AM

H2O2 will be added to our chemical product portfolio and is produced downstream from Hydrogen at the Chemicals Complex.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

