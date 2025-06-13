DCM Shriram to acquire Hindusthan Specialty Chemicals

DCM Shriram Limited announced that it has received approval from its board of directors for the acquisition of a 100% stake in Hindusthan Specialty Chemicals Ltd (HSCL). The transaction took place at an approximate value of ₹375 Crore. With this, the company marks its strategic diversion into the advanced materials segment.

To carry out the transaction, the company shall enter into a definitive agreement, subject to customary and regulatory approvals.

With this acquisition, the company plans to strategically diversify and expand DCM Shriram’s presence in the chemicals space. The company will utilise potential synergies between HSCL’s products and the existing portfolio of the company. The company will leverage potential synergies between the HSCL’s product offerings and existing portfolio of the company.

This acquisition is a step ladder in the company’s announcement in February 2024. The company then committed an investment of ₹1,000 Crore for the establishment of its epoxy and advanced materials business under the chemicals strategic business unit (SBU).

Hindusthan Specialty Chemicals, operates a modern production facility at Jhagadia, Bharuch district, Gujarat.

At around 11.59 AM, DCM Shriram was trading 0.28% lower at ₹1,122 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,125.10 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,140, and ₹1,086.40, respectively.

