DCM Shriram Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3,113.71
3,060.8
2,510.99
3,125.36
2,812.72
Excise Duty
172.76
196.57
131.93
102.44
117.41
Net Sales
2,940.95
2,864.23
2,379.06
3,022.92
2,695.31
Other Operating Income
16.38
12.22
20.22
12.18
12.65
Other Income
53.89
25.88
24.02
35.11
22.05
Total Income
3,011.22
2,902.33
2,423.3
3,070.21
2,730.01
Total Expenditure
2,776.14
2,628.6
2,134.01
2,589.79
2,593.88
PBIDT
235.08
273.73
289.29
480.42
136.13
Interest
38.44
29.06
32.46
15.01
14.71
PBDT
196.64
244.67
256.83
465.41
121.42
Depreciation
100.87
86.34
80.31
76.64
73.97
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
16.86
28.42
95.6
77.69
8.95
Deferred Tax
15.99
29.61
-36.88
70.6
6.26
Reported Profit After Tax
62.92
100.3
117.8
240.48
32.24
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
62.92
100.3
117.8
240.48
32.24
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
62.92
100.3
117.8
240.48
32.24
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.04
6.43
7.55
15.42
2.07
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
100
0
0
0
0
Equity
31.35
31.35
31.35
31.35
31.35
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.99
9.55
12.15
15.89
5.05
PBDTM(%)
6.68
8.54
10.79
15.39
4.5
PATM(%)
2.13
3.5
4.95
7.95
1.19
